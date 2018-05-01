Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Facebook's Phone-Free, Wireless 'Oculus Go' VR Headset Is Released Today 18

Posted by BeauHD from the come-and-get-it dept.
UnknownSoldier writes: The Oculus Go is finally available for purchase. Amazon is selling the 32GB model for $199, while the 64GB model is selling for $249. As a standalone virtual reality unit, it doesn't require a computer or phone to use. Ironically, you must use a phone for the initial setup. Reviews are out on The Verge and Ars Technica. The TL;DR -- Pros: Inexpensive; Cons: LCD, fixed 72 Hz rate, limited motion tracking. Will 2018 finally will be the year of cheap VR?

  • given the specs of that gadget, 2018 will mostly be the year of the cheap headache.

    I have an almost-decade-old VR headset with specs better than that.

    (the slow LCD causing motion blur combined with the limited motion tracking are going to be kill*ing* features).

  • This sort of VR is barely any better than Google Cardboard (which is awesome)....super cool technology without decent software. What I'm waiting for is better VR content and an ecosysytem that makes it really easy to browse/share/deal with 360 degree photos and videos.

    • I'm waiting for something more flexible. I have a Gear VR myself but the inability to adjust the interocular distance on it gives me grief. That could be fixed with a bit of plastic and a few lines of code.

      VR is sadly still in its infancy.

  • You cant set it up at all, or access many functions, like bluetooth pairing without an iOS or Android device and the Oculus mobile app.
  • the thing that occurs to me most strongly is "Soothing beige cries out for skins - needs giant googly eyes in front."
  • This is essentially an upgraded Samsung Gear VR, and it can only run the Gear compatible apps.
    So if you've got a Google Cardboard, Google Daydream or a Samsung Gear already, well, you're not missing much here.

