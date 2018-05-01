Nintendo Faces Switch Patent Infringement Investigation In the US (engadget.com) 33
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Engadget: Nintendo is under investigation by the U.S. International Trade Commission, and the fate of the Switch hangs in the balance. Gamevice, the company behind the Wikipad and a line of snap-on controllers for mobile devices, says the Nintendo Switch violates its patents on attachable handheld gamepads and their related accessories. Alleging violations of the Tariff Act of 1930, Gamevice is requesting a cease and desist order against Nintendo, a move that would halt imports of the Switch into the U.S. The USITC notes that while its investigation has begun, it hasn't ruled on the validity of the complaint. The commission will hold an evidentiary hearing to determine whether Nintendo is in violation of the Tariff Act, with a final decision "at the earliest practicable time." The USITC will announce a target date for the end of the investigation within 45 days.
What happening now?
Nintendo promised money if it didn't go to court.
Nintendo didn't pay, obviously.
Gamevice filed a second suit in California on March 29 of this year alleging infringement of two patents different than the one they asserted in the 2017 case. They then filed the ITC complaint a day later based on the same two patents.
That's a common play for big competitors. As the summary says, the ITC can issue an exclusion order so the products physically can't enter the U.S. anymore. That's an extreme remedy that became a lot harder to get in a federal court around a decade ago, so the ITC has become a lot more popular forum. But you can't get money damages in the ITC, so patentholders often file parallel suits in both forums. The federal court case will be stayed (put on hold) while the ITC investigates, and then after the stay is lifted Gamevice can litigate in federal court for money damages.
Since the U.S. changed from "first to invent" to "first to file" system, it doesn't matter if someone else came up with the idea. The first party to file a patent for it will be awarded with a patent.
Prior art is (and always has been) relevant to getting a patent invalidated. First to file vs first to invent is the thing that changed and basically means prior art isn't prior art if it isn't published.
It does still matter; prior art is not an affirmative defense to a patent suit but it is useful in attempting to invalidate those patents in a separate action.
Gamevice probably dismissed their lawsuit voluntarily because they have a patent filed in 2013 and not only it is quite different from the Switch (it is a single piece), but it is also very similar to things that preceded it, most obviously the Razor Edge which was released about the time they filed their patent (coincidence?).
Now idea how that new avenue they are seeking though ITC works... Wish them luck - very BAD luck.
Not that I wouldn't enjoy small companies sticking it to the big guys, but patent abuse is bad either way.
That's Razer Edge obviously, but Apple devices like to correct things because they know better
There should be even earlier examples of prior art, e.g.
a gamepad for a PalmOS PDA from 2000 [the-gadgeteer.com].
Yeah, there's tons of prior art, especially for "one-piece" add-ons. For example check out the MSI BGP100 [google.co.uk] that I had bought back in 2005.
Honestly.
I really don't see how someone can invent a new widget, or a process, or a sprocket these days without running afoul of someone else's " idea ".
Hundreds of millions of people all coming up with " ideas " over the years eventually means there is a limit to the number of original ideas that are out there.
Because, no matter the method to get there, if the end result is too similar to someone else's result, you're pretty much a litigation target.
Those who haven't come up with the idea already will have to tip-toe through the Minefield of Lawyers in the hopes their idea isn't covered by some obscure patent, trademark or registration by some guy named Bob who claims to have invented the internet in 1952
Playstation 3 Controller Lawsuit anyone ?