Mobile Gaming Cements Its Dominance, Takes Majority of Worldwide Sales

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Newzoo's 2018 Global Games Market Forecast now predicts that mobile games will make up a slim majority (51 percent) of all worldwide gaming revenue this year (including smartphones and tablets, but not dedicated gaming handhelds). That's up from 34 percent in 2015 and just 18 percent in 2012. Console and PC games will split the remainder of the pie relatively evenly in 2018, at 25 percent and 24 percent of worldwide spending, respectively. The growth of the mobile market doesn't show any signs of stopping, either: by 2021, Newzoo estimates that 59 percent of all gaming spending will go to mobile platforms, with console and PC games dividing up the scraps. The report finds that China is responsible for 28 percent of all gaming spending in the world, up from 24 percent in 2015. "Mobile gaming is overrepresented in the world's biggest gaming market, responsible for 61 percent of all Chinese gaming revenue and poised to grow to 70 percent by 2021," reports Ars. Japan's overall spending on mobile games is nearly on par with the United States, despite the country having one-third as many gamers overall.

  • "Majority of non-gamers have short attention spans, spend money badly."

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Tuidjy ( 321055 )

      "Majority of non-gearheads have poor driving skills, spend money badly"

      Would the above statement be well received as to explain why most Kia models sell more units than most Ferrari models? Hell, I drive a 28 old Supra, and I do all of my gaming on PC, and I still think that it's an elitist statement.

      We all seek different things from gaming, and I assume that those who game on mobile devices scratch their itch just as well as I scratch mine.

      • I don't care if it sounds elitist to you. I don't care if you miss out on the fact that your analogy is broken and it would be more accurate to compare all these mobile users to people duped into spending Ferrari prices for a used kit-car recreation of a 90's-era Honda Civic. The fact of the matter is that as a software developer, this shovelware garbage offends me, and it's both my personal as well as professional opinion that the vast majority of mobile games are not only harmful to the economy but also

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Dog-Cow ( 21281 )

          I don't care if you are mauled by a rabid raccoon and left for dead in a ditch. In fact, there's not a single person in the world who would care, except for the poor guys who had to clean up your mess.

  • Worst platform for gaming? I belive so. (Score:4, Informative)

    by Seven Spirals ( 4924941 ) on Wednesday May 02, 2018 @04:50PM (#56543506)
    No buttons, no directional controller, no rumble packs, crappy framebuffers with low-rent API's. I love games and I love game devices. I collect consoles and micros from the 1990's mostly. So, I'm definitely biased. I just don't "get" the appeal of gaming on a phone. I guess that it's because a parent will buy a phone for their kid so they can use it as a leash to track them. The kid gets unlimited gaming access, albeit on a shit-platform.

    What I really wonder is what these kids will do when they get old. You won't be able to find that old phone with a sealed battery. It'll be way way way gone to the landfill. The games will also still be squirreled away into an "app store" etc... I have cartridges. They don't have DRM etc...

    • I still don't like gaming on consoles, I could never get the hang of a console controller vs the mouse and KB, and can't understand watching videos or gaming on a tiny phone screen. Give me my PC and a mouse, hooked to my big screen TV. I still am waiting for a controller that takes a mouse into a true 3D mode. For those that remember the Descent engine, and Descent into UnderMountain. I was so looking forward to a truly 3D dungeon crawler with incremental sword control, but the lack of a good controller s

      • You should check out the HTC Vive, my dude.

        • WOW, that does look cool. Too bad my PC does not meet any of the specs :( I may have to work some overtime to get a new gaming rig and then look into this. Not sure I've seen any new titles I'd really want to play that badly though.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Luthair ( 847766 )
      I don't think they're actually kids - the 'games' making money are clickers trying to manipulate people into spending hundreds or thousands of dollars.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

      No buttons, no directional controller, no rumble packs, crappy framebuffers with low-rent API's. I love games and I love game devices. I collect consoles and micros from the 1990's mostly. So, I'm definitely biased. I just don't "get" the appeal of gaming on a phone. I guess that it's because a parent will buy a phone for their kid so they can use it as a leash to track them. The kid gets unlimited gaming access, albeit on a shit-platform.

      What I really wonder is what these kids will do when they get old. Yo

      • In fact, there's a whole slew of great mobile games that won't translate well to a controller - the likes of Jetpack Joyride, Collossotron, Threes, plenty of table games etc.

        Jetpack Joyride is a flappy game, and flappy games are ultimately clones of the "Balloon Trip" mode in Balloon Fight for the Nintendo Entertainment System. There's a Threes clone for NES by tsone, titled 2048 [romhacking.net]. I had to look up Colossatron, and everything I see in a gameplay video [youtube.com] looks doable with a mouse, an analog stick, a Nintendo 3DS touch screen, or a Wii Remote.

        And it's perfectly fine - the best games on any platform make use of the platform's best features and try not to imitate features that don't exist

        In other words, one- or two-button or point-and-click games. Game designs under that restriction have on the whole tended to be more shallo

    • > I just don't "get" the appeal of gaming on a phone.

      * Portability, and
      * Addiction, aka hurry-up-and-wait [baekdal.com] gaming, loot boxes, and exploitation [gamesindustry.biz]

      To fully answer the question, you need to understand the:

      Psychology of gaming whales [google.com]

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by rtb61 ( 674572 )

        What confuses the gamer about articles like this. The mobile gaming market is not taking customers from the PC or console market, these phone gaming market is an addition to the gaming market adding revenue. The big overall numbers for mobile gaming hide the underlying hugely competitive market place, where games sell for next to nothing, are born, gain token market share (protected by a massive market so even tiny market share still means some revenue) and die in short order, every mobile game a momentary

    • You can't play 99% of these games unless they're on the internet anyway. They require a phone-home to work.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Dog-Cow ( 21281 )

      What I really wonder is why your parents were allowed to raise a self-centered piece of shit. It's not too late to improve the world by ripping you apart, limb from limb.

  • 51% is now considered dominance.

  • Does this include revenue from ads (Score:3)

    by ArhcAngel ( 247594 ) on Wednesday May 02, 2018 @05:21PM (#56543648)
    If they are including ad revenue in the figures it's easy to see these numbers go through the roof. How many free to play games on mobile float those ads all over the place?

  • With Linux now owning 80% of the mobile market and the 49% of the non-mobile gaming market split between PC and console, this means that Linux now dominates gaming by revenue, and even more so by units.

  • Yes its true and has been (Score:4, Insightful)

    by neoRUR ( 674398 ) on Wednesday May 02, 2018 @05:54PM (#56543780)

    The market for games on phone and pads is huge.

    All you Na-Sayers and old timers that don't play games on your iPhone because your PC is better, well your not the target audience, and you probably never played a game on your phone or pad.
    Its not as bad as you would think and it's designed for those devices and the graphics are way better than you think.
    No one wants to lug around a PC computer to play a multiplayer game.

    There is a place for everything for everybody,

    BTW, I have been playing games since the 80's on all devices and still do, including PC.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      All you Na-Sayers and old timers that don't play games on your iPhone because your PC is better, well your not the target audience, and you probably never played a game on your phone or pad.

      It's not a market, the internet has literally given companies super powers over the vast majority of tech illiterate people on this planet allowing them to effectively steal software and get paid doing it. The "Mobile revolution" isn't. It's the fact that the vast majority of the people who have phones haven no fucking idea what they are doing when they give money to gatcha games that 99% of mobile gaming is comprised of. Mobile revenue is making money off less than 1% of the customers. So while more th

    • Re:Yes its true and has been (Score:4, Insightful)

      by UnknownSoldier ( 67820 ) on Wednesday May 02, 2018 @07:18PM (#56544234)

      > Its not as bad as you would think and it's designed for those devices and the graphics are way better than you think.

      Yes it is. It's far worse. Whales are < 2% of the customers, but make > 95% of the money for game developers.

      https://venturebeat.com/2013/0... [venturebeat.com]

      5th Planet chief executive Robert Winkler revealed at the Game Developers Conference Online in 2012 that with its game Clash of the Dragons, 40 percent of revenue came from 2 percent of players who spent $1,000 or more. Ninety percent came from those who spent $100 or more, and the top whale had spent $6,700.

      As an ex-professional game developer 95+% of mobile games are crap [gamesindustry.biz]

      * Hurry-up-and-wait [baekdal.com] gaming that constantly nag you
      * Exploitative predatory tactics such as gambling (loot boxes), in-app-purchases, and ads.
      * Mobile games tend not to respect your time, money, or space.

      There ARE games that don't exploit the players:

      * Hidden Folks
      * Limbo
      * Minecraft
      * Terreria
      * The Room (and all its sequels)
      * The Witness
      *etc.

      You have to look, [digitaltrends.com] but they are there.

      > No one wants to lug around a PC computer to play a multiplayer game.

      Uh, that's what mobile gaming is -- by definition.

      This is ignoring the fact that some games just DON'T work (well) on a mobile. i.e. Let me know when I can play:

      * Starcraft 2
      * World of Warcraft

      on a phone.

      Mouse + Keyboard is vastly superior for some games.

      Mobile gaming is here to stay. That's NOT the problem. The problem is the exploitative behavior.

      It is bullshit like this [wordpress.com] is driving the mobile games straight into the ground.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mentil ( 1748130 )

        Fear not, AR virtual keyboards are on the way soon. Once phones ditch screens, and just have an AR interface, mobile game interaction will improve (make a throwing motion with your arm to aim that pokeball, etc.).

    • > Its not as bad as you would think

      Yes it is. [youtu.be]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by cyn1c77 ( 928549 )

      No one wants to lug around a PC computer to play a multiplayer game.

      There is a place for everything for everybody,

      BTW, I have been playing games since the 80's on all devices and still do, including PC.

      If no one wants to lug around a PC, then there really isn't a place for everybody, eh?

      If you RTFA and look at last figure (I know, I know...), you will see that console and PC game units ($ of market) have actually kept their shares or possibly even grown slightly. However, mobile gaming use has exploded.

      So your assessment isn't really correct. Some people like to play on PCs. Some like to play consoles. An increasing number of people are playing games on their mobiles, which implies that mobile gaming

  • I do not have (or want) a smartphone or any gaming consoles -- and in fact I stopped bothering to PC game at least 15 years ago (last game I bothered with was Warcraft 2). So when they're referring to 'mobile gaming', do they mean these 'twitch games' people play on their phones? Or something else?

    • > So when they're referring to 'mobile gaming', do they mean these 'twitch games' people play on their phones?

      Not just twitch games. Those and more.

      * Hurry-up-and-wait games [baekdal.com]
      * Social Games which are neither social, nor games
      * Games that exploit players with loot boxes, and dual currencies.
      * Games with IAP (In-App-Purchases) and RMT (Real-Money-Transactions) which the Desktop and Console industry sucked righted up.

      Mobile Games = anything not on a desktop, laptop, or console; that is, Mobile games are any

      • So, in other words, most of it is utter garbage? That's what it's sounding like.

        • Yup.

          The exact same problem in the Games Industry can also be seen in Movies and Music with how formulaic everything has become.

          Anytime a creative market gets popular its gets monetized up the wazoo and the suits drive it into the ground sucking the soul of it along the way. News at 11.

          The mobile space is just the latest fad.

  • The people who finance AAA Console and PC games insist on having the same 6 types of game made over and over again. Same game mechanics. Same storylines. Same types of characters. Same game engines, 3D graphics styles and graphical effects. Same physics engines. Same online modes. Same Steam/Origin/Uplay DRM tether. Same in-game purchases, loot boxes and other crap. They have taken a Stallion that was very beautiful and muscular and could run really fast, and beaten it to death with metal pipes to make prof

    • I agree with everything except the last part. As a mobile game developer you only make money if 1. You have a massive advertising budget because high user volumes is required to make money from IAP and ads 2. You won the app developer lottery and somehow it went viral organically. Like capitalism, the top 1% make 95% of the wealth
      Also there are an overwealming number of mindless tapping games that seem to be popular. I think mobile games are shit too

    • > The people who finance AAA Console and PC games

      Why are you ignoring indies that don't exploit players???

      Best Indy Games [google.com]:

      * Minecraft
      * Terraria

      Or more recent ones like:

      * AM2R
      * Braid
      * Castle Crashers
      * Cave Story
      * Cuphead
      * Fez
      * Inside
      * Limbo
      * Path of Exile
      * Super Meat Boy
      * Stardew Valley
      * The Witness

      > PC and Console is in pathetic shape right now by comparison. No innovation. No experimentation

      AAA games yes, but indies ARE trying new stuff.

  • I was into mobile gaming before every game was infested with frustrating microtransactions, free-to-play mechanics, or built in ads. Now it seems like everything wants me to pay it money to continue playing or it punishes me with waiting for another turn in 20 minutes. Even Angry Birds retroactively added microtransactions. So few games have an option to buy a full version to disable the "constantly harass you for money feature" that I've given up on the platform. That and most games eat up my battery s

  • This is why former Japanese heavyweights like Konami are exiting the console games business and focusing on mobile; if you can slap a new coat of paint on the same game design, you can save tons of money. Oh and then you can fire your designers like Kojima.
    If it weren't for sequels, Square-Enix and Capcom would've gotten out of the console games business as well. Look at how few new IPs they've created in the last 15 years, it's depressing.
    It seems like Platinum Games is the only AAA-ish Japanese developer

