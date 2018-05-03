Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Final Fantasy 7, Tomb Raider Headline Inductees To World Video Game Hall of Fame (polygon.com) 29

Posted by msmash from the recognition-time dept.
Dave Knott writes: The 2018 World Video Game Hall of Fame inductees have been announced. The Hall Of Fame "recognizes individual electronic games of all types — arcade, console, computer, handheld, and mobile -- that have enjoyed popularity over a sustained period and have exerted influence on the video game industry or on popular culture and society in general." The 2018 inductees are: Final Fantasy 7, John Madden Football, Spacewar!, and the first Tomb Raider.

  • Why not Final Fantasy 6? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Because it wasn't "3D" enough?

    • Well, it kinda says what the honour criteria is in the summary "that have enjoyed popularity over a sustained period and have exerted influence on the video game industry or on popular culture and society in general"

      There's no doubt in my mind that FF7 fits the bill, heck I bet there's somebody cosplaying Cloud right now somewhere in the world. There are a lot of great games (FF6 among them) but there are some that stick out more than others.

      Obviously "Hall of Fame" type organizations are strange in that th

      • There's no doubt in my mind that FF7 fits the bill

        Despite its impact, games in that era are uniquely difficult to go back and enjoy. The graphics just do not hold up like 2d games or subsequent 3d games.

        • I can overlook outdated 3D graphics, but the old control schemes are what kills many of these games for me. Some of those older 3D games have terrible controls, typically coupled with bad camera placement. The graphics often did a good job of pushing the limits of the developers ability and systems at the time, but most developers had no experience with designing three dimensional game worlds. The original PlayStation didn't even have a controller built with those kinds of games in mind.
        • Parent is correct that FFVII is actually a low-point in graphics. The 2D games that came before it were at the peak of development, whereas FFVII was a very clunky attempt at the next generation, graphically. It's really obviously bad. It doesn't even really "work", graphically.

          Nobody knew how to do 3D games at the time. FFVII field graphics used hand-drawn 2D backgrounds, with 3D animated characters overlaid on them. Other contemporary games did the exact opposite (like Xenogears), and had 3D environments

      • Dunno, they inducted World of Warcraft, but not Everquest. Not even mentioning EQ on the write up (though conspicuously referencing Ultima Online.)

        WoW was certainly influential, but in no way, shape, or form was it more influential than the original Everquest. UO came along prior (along with a bunch of other MUDS, graphical or not) But in terms of mass market, 3-d, first person MMO's -- if EQ wasn't first, I'd be curious as to what came first.

        This points out the problem with these sorts of things (be it

    • I am not even an RPG fan, but I know that FF7 is absolutely massive by comparison. It was a real accomplishment far beyond anything like it at the time.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ThePyro ( 645161 )
      Personally I liked FF6 better, but FF7 sold about 6x as many copies. It's really no contest.

    • Because the transition from 16 Bit to 32 Bit was the point where video games truly broke into the mass market and became a fundamental way of entertainment. I remember that back in the day me and one other classmate where the only ones who owned a Super Nintendo. Since I'm from Europe, I had to import FF3/6 from the US and was the only person I know who had it. Then the PSX came and half of my class had one. FF7 was the first FF to be released in Europe ever, so for many people it was also the first FF ever

    • FF7 to me was one of the first games that tried to be bigger than itself - and pulled it off - it was an extravagant cinematic/multimedia experience and one of the first of its kind to do so successfully.

      The scene with Aeris death still makes me cry.

  • WORLD Videogame Hall of Fame (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Why do Americans always do this?

    World Videogame Hall of Fame : John Madden Football

