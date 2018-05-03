Final Fantasy 7, Tomb Raider Headline Inductees To World Video Game Hall of Fame (polygon.com) 16
Dave Knott writes: The 2018 World Video Game Hall of Fame inductees have been announced. The Hall Of Fame "recognizes individual electronic games of all types — arcade, console, computer, handheld, and mobile -- that have enjoyed popularity over a sustained period and have exerted influence on the video game industry or on popular culture and society in general." The 2018 inductees are: Final Fantasy 7, John Madden Football, Spacewar!, and the first Tomb Raider.
Why not Final Fantasy 6? (Score:1)
Because it wasn't "3D" enough?
Re: (Score:2)
Well, it kinda says what the honour criteria is in the summary "that have enjoyed popularity over a sustained period and have exerted influence on the video game industry or on popular culture and society in general"
There's no doubt in my mind that FF7 fits the bill, heck I bet there's somebody cosplaying Cloud right now somewhere in the world. There are a lot of great games (FF6 among them) but there are some that stick out more than others.
Obviously "Hall of Fame" type organizations are strange in that th
Re: (Score:2)
There's no doubt in my mind that FF7 fits the bill
Despite its impact, games in that era are uniquely difficult to go back and enjoy. The graphics just do not hold up like 2d games or subsequent 3d games.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Dunno, they inducted World of Warcraft, but not Everquest. Not even mentioning EQ on the write up (though conspicuously referencing Ultima Online.)
WoW was certainly influential, but in no way, shape, or form was it more influential than the original Everquest. UO came along prior (along with a bunch of other MUDS, graphical or not) But in terms of mass market, 3-d, first person MMO's -- if EQ wasn't first, I'd be curious as to what came first.
This points out the problem with these sorts of things (be it
Re: (Score:2)
I am not even an RPG fan, but I know that FF7 is absolutely massive by comparison. It was a real accomplishment far beyond anything like it at the time.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I've got at least 100 hours into Klondike solitaire, if I can include the times I've played with physical cards.
What, no Trio the Punch? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Because the European version titled "John Madden Handegg" didn't sell nearly as well.