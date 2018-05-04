Free To Play, Expensive To Love: 'Fortnite' Changes Video Game Business (reuters.com) 163
An anonymous reader shares a report: To see the storm that online video game "Fortnite" has unleashed on the world, just visit Jett Sacher in Brooklyn. The 13-year-old spends an hour or two every day on the game with his friends and is not afraid to spend his pocket money on it - bit by bit. "So I bought one dance, two skins and the battle pass," Sacher told Reuters TV about recent gaming sessions. "So that's, I spent $20 on both skins so $40 ... and the dance was another $10 so $50, 60 bucks, something like that."
Sacher's pay-as-you-go expenditure on dressing up his online avatar in the 'free-to-play' game helped "Fortnite" take in an estimated $223 million from in-game purchases in March, according to Joost Van Dreunen at research firm SuperData. "Fortnite," a sort of hybrid of "The Hunger Games" and "Minecraft," drops 100 people onto an island to fight each other for survival. It is a game-changer in the industry, analysts have said, because of the huge revenue it is making from "tween" and teenage boys purchasing outfits and other add-ons. Its publisher, Epic Games, is now worth $4.5 billion, according to an estimate. Further reading: Gamers are the new stars. Esports arenas are the new movie theaters (The New York Times).
A new age indeed
... "boys purchasing outfits" didn't use to be much of a business model ...
Don't you remember Saturday Night Fever? Tony Manero had to look *perfect*!!
Touche!
It's been going on for decades, that's for sure. Looking "fly" has always been a major expense for boys. Even if it's not the formal elegance girls go for, boys have always been trying to rock the cool, hip, or groovy look and some spend ridiculous amounts to achieve it.
""boys purchasing outfits" didn't use to be much of a business model
Hasbro and GI Joe beg to differ.
Not sure if I should feel happy or sad that gaming is no longer just a hobby. It's entering the public imagination on the scale that kids used to be interested in playing sports.
You should feel sad, as it entering the common culture to such a degree has enabled video game publishers to drive down innovation and artistry in favour of turning the entire medium into a treadmill of cash-extraction to an almost criminal level.
Not sure which generation you grew up in... but I'm an early millennial(sp?) born in 85, and sports were definitely seen as just something all my friends and I "had to do" to get out of the way and keep our parents happy... but we hated every minute of it.
I imagine here in a few years you might have parents willingly signing their kids up for esports leagues without first asking the kids if that's something they want.... all because "it's what so and so's kids do, so you're going to do it too" lolol
I'm a late Gen-Xer (only avoided the ignomy of millennial status by a few years). I loved being outdoors and being active. Football (real football not American), jogging, tennis, Judo, etc... I used to do it all. After school I used to be outside. School lunches, we would be playing football on the playground.
It wasn't something to keep the parent's happy- it was something to keep us happy. Sure, played on the computer too- wrote my own games starting when I was 5 (yeah... they sucked at that age but
I'm from the same age group I believe. School sports largely sucked. I participated a bit but it wasn't geared towards being fun. We'd spend hours doing all kinds of crap practice activities during the week so that we could have a chance at playing in a game on Friday night for a couple hours. I let myself get peer pressured into it, but I'll definitely do my best to keep my own kids out of it. If the point of the sports teams were actually to build confidence and team skills while having fun, then I'd be a
It's a good thing for sure
.. learning social skills, functioning as a team, competition, seeing hard work pay off etc -- these are just quaint, outdated notions that kids don't need to learn from playing team sports anymore.
Here and now in 2018 schools are helping to prepare kids for entry into the real world where yes, everyone is in fact a winner, and everyone gets the same reward for simply showing up. So yeah, sports are pointless.
Also obesity is just fat shaming, and pushing physical activity is just
In my days, nobody had time to feel happy or sad because we were too busy running away from raptors.
Jeez, $20 bucks for a skin? (Score:5, Insightful)
it sucks for us old timers who want single player games
Amen!
The first game I ever purchased as a kid was Wizardry for my parent's green screen Apple ][e. I just want to get immersed by myself in an epic RPG.
I just want to get immersed by myself in an epic RPG.
There are some options out there. The Witcher series. Kingdom Come Deliverance. Wasteland 2.
Re: (Score:2)
My, how fun was sonic and all stars racing transformed? easily 300 hours on steam -- a sequel would be fantastic.
+1 on the witcher 3. Fantastic fantastic game in terms of graphics, story, plot, characters.. Also it draws more on eastern european lore, so it's a nice change from the faux medieval England stuff we usually get.
Divinity is quite good too, but that's more of a turn based RPG.
And Cyberpunk 2077.
Have you played Breath of the Wild yet? Phenomenal game. Good games do still exist.
Big publishers make fast food.
Small indie teams make good food.
As for the price itself *shrug* they're charging what the market will bear (or at least what they think the market will bear) just like any
As for the price itself *shrug* they're charging what the market will bear (or at least what they think the market will bear) just like any other commodity. Do you think the actual physics clothes you buy cost as much to make as what you paid for them?
Some "value" clothes for wear and tear are probably not that far off. But this is pure vanity/brand/fashion wear like an Armani suit or Louis Vuitton handbag. It's game bling.
Doesn't seem sleazy to me at all. Think of the skins as just recognition of people who donate to the project. You are welcome to use the project without donating, but perhaps you want to donate, and in addition to the good feeling of supporting a project you like, you get some in-game recognition that doesn't affect game play (except for social reasons). (That said, I would almost never spend more than about $10 on a game. Most games I play are either free or less than $5 from gog.)
I know modern graphics and shaders are a bitch to program, but that does not compute. Especially for a relatively low poly game like Fortnight. Nice work if you can get it. But it sucks for us old timers who want single player games or at least to just buy a game and call it a day.
I still avoid multi-player games and any game that requires I pay-to-play. I will buy once and that's it. Kids these days aren't good with maths. I don't get why my son buys a game that is brand new released rather than waiting a year and getting it half-priced. Sure, if you've played all existing games you might need to jump on the latest- but odds are the game will still be good a year from now- and at a better deal.
You son wants to play with his friends. If he waits a year before buying a game, his friends will have moved to a new one months ago.
I know modern graphics and shaders are a bitch to program, but that does not compute.
Oh but it does, the whole plan of the greater tech community was to take away computer and software control from the filthy masses so they could do just this. They used the tech illiterate kids and ignorant parents of the world to rob the tech literate half of humanity blind. It began way back in the Ultima online and everquest days, there dream has always been to normalize the walled garden - you never own your software or machine we do approach.
If you paid for any mmo you enabled all this nonsense. The
Diablo III went to pay to play so I won't be checking that out.
I assume you're referring to the real-money auction house that was introduced along with the game? That was removed YEARS ago. The devs realized it was ruining the gaming experience. They made a ton of changes to stop bot farming and its a very very enjoyable experience now. I highly recommend you give it a try!
Diablo III went to pay to play so I won't be checking that out.
I assume you're referring to the real-money auction house that was introduced along with the game? That was removed YEARS ago. The devs realized it was ruining the gaming experience. They made a ton of changes to stop bot farming and its a very very enjoyable experience now. I highly recommend you give it a try!
That may well be, but you still can't play it offline, which is a dealbreaker for me.
The console version doesn't have the PC versions always-online requirement. Try it out, and discover the bliss of direct movement control in a Diablo-style ARPG rather than indirect mouse-pointing.
Re: (Score:2)
Diablo III pay to play? Are you referring to the Auction House? It's been gone for years, and the console version never had it in the first place.
Try VR, for now its still a paradise.
kinda pay to play, and it's pretty expensive
By that metric *every* game genre is pay-to-play, unless you know somewhere handing out free consoles or PCs (in which case, please share!)
Recycling centers received dozens of computers every day. If you know what to look for, you can probably get a decent mid-range gaming PC for under $100.
Tech support is really customer support (Score:3)
For free to play games, the tech support is primarily viewed as customer support. They know how much you pay, and the level of attention you get will be scaled to how much you are known to spend. I know this from a previous job where I was implementing the code for our game to use a 3rd party tech support service.
It is not the fault of whoever ended up speaking to your wife, as call center employees are basically doing what they are told. But for the developers and publishers of Freemium games, helping or c
Re: (Score:1)
Only thing is that some of the outfits do give a tiny advantage. You can buy dark grey/black suits that are absolutely harder to see.
Yet, for some reason the ones with glowing orange seem to be the most popular. So it must not make that much difference.
But I agree in general. It is not pay-to-win.
Outfits effect gameplay (Score:2)
There are STILL gems that don't have any of the bullshit micro-transactions.
Two the more popular ones:
* Minecraft
* Terraria
A list of great indy games:
* AM2R
* Braid
* Castle Crashers
* Cave Story
* Cuphead
* Fez
* Inside
* Limbo
* Path of Exile -- NOTE: They have "ethical micro-transactions": Cosmetic items and stash tabs.
* Super Meat Boy
* Stardew Valley
* The Witness
You simply cannot play the game without Microsoft taking an opportunity to try and sell you something.
> Minecraft (win 10)
*facepalm*
You are doing it wrong.
Play the Java version [minecraft.net] which is free of all that bullshit.
You buy a 'Minecraft for java' license. You log in and install the game. The dlc spam and cashstore crap is on the other versions.
Re: (Score:2)
Microsoft doesn't have anything to do with Mojang's new textures [minecraft.net].
But yeah, why are we being given textures that no one asked for? Glass STILL doesn't tile properly.
At least supposedly ghost blocks should be fixed in 1.13...
I (or my parents when I was a wee lad) have been paying for video/computer games since the late 70s. I guess you don't remember having to put a quarter into the Space Invaders cabinet, or having (to beg your dad) to buy that copy of Zork, do you?
Well, I *do* actually remember all four, no, make that five, times I did that. I was always to cheap to pay to play video games. I did buy several computer games, but when they started requiring an on-line server, I stopped buying. (Well, they *said* buying, but they acted more like it was a lease.)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm so glad I stopped playing video games before this pay to play nonsense. Totally destroys the experience for me.
I play video games
I'm so glad I stopped playing video games
Parse error.
Re: (Score:2)
Same. That's why I've always stuck with pinball.
Because free-to-play and making money on cosmetics has been around for several years. You speak of it as if it's a new phenomena.
steam made tons of money selling hats in team fortress 2, so yes, this is not new indeed.
As long as this things are cosmetic, i'm fine with it... if they give a advantage, it is Pay2Win
... sadly many games are going to the latest and those that do not pay always lose
Re: (Score:1)
This anime from 2001 was basically a prophecy: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Buy your fighting doll, then spend your entire allowance customizing it.
Microtransactions are the plauge (Score:3)
Free To Play is "free" in the same way as the first hit of crack cocaine is available for free from your friendly neighborhood crack dealer.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't know. Last time I checked, $20 wasn't a microtransaction
:) Then again, boardgames are running $50 and up over $100 in some cases (Gloomhaven is $150 last time I checked) and RPG books are in a similar price range with the smaller thinner adventure books running around $20.
[John]
Before the Free to Play games were around (mostly due to lack of bandwidth to download such add in's and servers reliable enough to handle the load) These games would normally cost $10.00 for a bargain bin cheapo game. $50/$60 for a decent game to around $100 for the big Ultra Mega Epic Game (opposed to the company Epic Mega Games)
.
These Free to Play games are akin to Shareware of the 1980s and 1990's Where you get to use the program get hooked on it, and decide to pay more for more content. Except for pa
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
"Episodes" not zones. Only the first episode of 9 levels "Knee Deep in the Dead" was part of the shareware package.
Re: (Score:2)
Targeting microtransactions (MT) at minors should be against the law.
Absolutely not.
Parents/guardians should keep control over their credit/debit cards. Every platform that supports MT also supports parental control over purchases.
We don't need laws to protect the cash of spineless adults.
On the other end, if kids are working their ass off to pay for MT, awesome. Good work ethic.
They'll eventually grow out of it, and will learn a lot about hard work and how easy it is to blow it.
I know right!?
I don't recall having any sort of microtransactions back when I was playing Gauntlet in the 80's having to stick in 2-3 quarters every 3-5 minutes. Although it was easy to spend 20 bucks in one session.
;)
At least with today's microtransactions once you pay 20 bucks for some DLC component it sticks with you (unless you're buying ingame consumables..)
I may never understand vanity purchases in games (Score:2)
Somehow spending $5 for that shirt, or $10 for that character, or $nn for whatever cosmetic thing just doesn't appeal to me.
I can appreciate that the game isn't pay-to-win and they gotta make money somehow... I just don't get how people can spend so much money on so little real content.
> I just don't get how people can spend so much money on so little real content.
ePenis bragging rights, aka Vanity.
The same morons (*) who pay thousands of dollars for a Rolex watch or a Gucci bag [gucci.com] ($2,000+ WTF?)
(*) Paying $20 - $500 for a watch is fine.
Paying $5,000 for a watch is vanity, aka More money then brains.
Once upon a time I was visiting New York City with my kid Sister when I saw a gaggle of teenage girls carrying diaper bags. When I pointed them out to my sister and wondered aloud why they all had diaper bags when there wasn't a child in sight, she about lost it. Apparently the latest fashion at the time in purses was these really large bags made with bright floral and polka dot prints. Those bags were high fashion and easily cost more than the entirety of my adult wardrobe. Kids spending large sums of mone
Re: (Score:2)
> I just don't get how people can spend so much money on so little real content.
ePenis bragging rights, aka Vanity.
The same morons (*) who pay thousands of dollars for a Rolex watch or a Gucci bag [gucci.com] ($2,000+ WTF?)
(*) Paying $20 - $500 for a watch is fine. Paying $5,000 for a watch is vanity, aka More money then brains.
I know, right?! It's almost as if humans have different preferences so choose to spend their money in different ways!
Still doesn't change the fact that someone who spends $34,850 [rolex.com] for an Day-Date 40, etc is an idiot, aka, Hipster.
Re: (Score:3)
People make vanity purchases all the time.
That fancy Car costing over $50k will last and work just as well as a $25k car. You may be getting some extra luxuries that will cost the car manufacture a couple of thousands of dollars. But you are really paying for the vanity of saying you have that type of car.
Or people paying extra money on clothing with a logo on it.
Apple caters to the vanity purchase.
Is it the most optimal use of your money? No.
However it may be worth it if it makes you feel better.
Change in Business? (Score:2)
What changed? The editor has been living under a rock for the past decade and just now realized what games have been doing. i.e. Beginners play Warframe, Vets play FashionFrame, etc.
People will pay Real Money for cosmetic items! News at 11.
Valve's TF2 popularized micro-transactions for cosmetics almost a decade ago [teamfortress.com] when Team Fortress 2 hats became available on May 21, 2009.
Second Life was doing micro-transactions for cosmetic items, some of which were/are actual makeup style cosmetics, years before Valve had their hats.
Avatar Appearance is such a big part of Second Life and has so many items available, that there are blogs dedicated to Second Life fashion.
Here's one of my favorites: http://www.strawberrysingh.com... [strawberrysingh.com]
You may have seen that article on PC Gamer where they mentioned her:
https://www.pcgamer.com/second... [pcgamer.com]
Dear Jett (Score:2)
Black Mirror - Season 1 - Episode 2 - 'Fifteen Million Merits'
Watch it before you buy anything else.
Grown Men Taking 13 Year Old Boys' Pocket Money (Score:2)
Sure. And the bubble gum industry and the baseball card industry and the pokemon card industry and the No Fear t-shirt industry and the kickball industry and the...
The gaming industry needs another 1983. Desperately.
What wonders me ... (Score:2)
... is why we still haven't seen modders, foss developers and artists get together to build their own games. Big style. Where are the awesome arena shooters from back then? Where are the mech games and foss games with own IP? Wesnoth and Xonotic can't be the end of it, no?
Is overwatch really the last answer to this?
Xonotic should have some foundation organizing events, leagues and prizes or something. It's not like the enthusiasts community can't do their own games today.
My 2 cents.
Because online gaming is about shared culture. It's having the same experiences of lots of other people. It's no fun to play a game when there aren't enough other players, and you see the same ones over and over. It's not as much fun when you're the weirdo at school talking about a game nobody has ever heard of while they share conversation about the game they're all playing.
What the mega software corporations have is an advertising budget. And far too many people just buy whatever they're told to buy, and
Unless you're a hipster.
Ex professional game developer here. (I've shipped games on PS1, PS2, PC, Wii, DS, and helped numerous companies with their PS3 engines and toolchain. Left the professional industry in 2011 for a stable paycheck but I do my own (indie) game programming and design now, am a hardcore gamer, and help fellow game developers with advice.)
Sorry for the LONG read, but think I can lend some information that will be insightful and not inciteful. =P
> why we still haven't seen modders, foss developers and artists get together to build their own games.
We have, but on a limited scale.
TL:DR;
* Tech Hurdle
* Too many cooks in the kitchen
* Co-dependency upon the Game Engine and everything else
* Theory vs Implementation
* The "good" modders get "poached"
The LONG answer:
There are numerous reasons for this:
* Tech Hurdle
The first hurdle was the tech hurdle. Up until recently writing a "general purpose engine" was folly. Was the game 2D or 3D? If 3D, you HAD to optimize for indoor or outdoor environments for the most part with various kludges to support the other. If you notice both Unity and Unreal now offer a "2D" mode -- Unity with 2D Game Kit [unity3d.com] and Unreal with Paper2D [unrealengine.com]
Examples where tech matters:
Trying to do "dense jungle environments" in a 3D shooter was basically a recipe of framerate FAIL until Crysis came along:
We "solved" this problem by basically throwing more money at hardware (GPU / CPUs)
How does the engine handle the "contradictory" nature of transparency?
* Opaque objects can be rendered front-to-back using the hardware's "Early Z Test".
* Transparent objects need to be rendered back-to-front so you get the correct colors.
How does an engine handle thousands of lights?
* Deferred rending "solves" this problem but doesn't work for transparency. DOH!
People are using hybrid approaches of Forward Render vs Deferred Render. If the "big boys" are STILL figuring this out, Unity 2018.1 [unity3d.com] with their High Definition Render Pipeline (HD RP) (Preview) -- what chance does amateurs have? Yes, we see engines like Irrlicht [sourceforge.net] but that is a steep learning curve for non-technical people.
We've seen SOME limited success. Back when Quake 2 was popular we Cube 2: Sauerbraten [sauerbraten.org] as a good example of the community coming together to produce something "good."
Open Source engines have typically performed like crap. I've posted in the past [slashdot.org]
How many people own Jason's quintessential engine development book Game Engine Architecture [amazon.com]? How many understand it?
* Too many cooks in the kitchen.
C++ is "good" example of "Design by committee." Everybody has their favorite pet peeve bloating the core user experience until it is an over-engineered clusterfuck.
You'll notice that almost all of the Best Selling Games of All Time [wikipedia.org] have pretty much had a single person drive the vision.
* Famous Game Designers [google.com]
* List of Video Game Designers [wikipedia.org]
People like Sid Meier, Shigeru Miyamoto, Hideo Kojima are the exception [gamedesigning.org] not the norm. They have a proven track record. Are you going to trust some "armchair designer"? I'm NOT saying you shouldn't, but how do you know if they are good?
A game is HEAVILY dependent upon a consistent art style. In the real world there is a Creative Director who is responsible for the Art Bible. Amateurs typically aren't organized to produce consistent, high quality, art. A "job" forces people to "listen" to the "boss". A great boss can create a consistent narrative. Once you remove the money aspect it is too hard to tell who is bullshitting and who actually knows what they are talking about. Sometimes you need to have faith in your Creative Director or Game Designer. In purely technical projects, Linus can go "Shut up, and show me the code!" -- Art and Gameplay are MUCH more subjective, and thus harder to tell if it is:
a) good
b) a good-fit with the initial game vision (if there is even one in the first place)
Also, great games take ages to make. Cave Story is an example of one indie working 7 years on a fantastic game! Who wants to join a game that would take that long to make?
* High coupling between Game Engine and everything else
Games are _heavily_ dependent on the engine they use. In software this is called coupling [wikipedia.org] i.e. ARK: Survival is a heavilymodified Unreal 4 engine. Even with a DEDICATED game engine they STILL had to modify it to suit their needs!
The Minecraft clone, MineTest, is a "good" example of the clusterfuck of BOTH too many chefs in the kitchen and High coupling between Game Engine and everything else. If you read the mail thread, there is endless and pointless discussions of which direction the game / engine should. THIS should be in the Engine. NO, this should be in the Game. THAT should be in the engine. Repeat ad naseua.
* Theory vs Implementation
You know those old jokes.
I want to work in theory. Everything works in theory.
and
In theory there is no difference between theory and application. In application there is.
Game ideas are a dime a dozen. Everybody loves to play "armchair designer" because they think THEIR idea is "great". The problem is, unless you PROTOTYPE you don't know. Some things that sound dumb on paper are fun as hell! That's how we end up with game glitches pioneering gameplay [cracked.com]
In contradistinction some things that sound great on paper are BORING as fuck in implementation. Game Design is as much Art as it is Science.
* The "good" modders get "poached"
Another problem is an amateur's lack of "street cred" -- the people who know how to make a good game are probably already working for a game developer. Valve has hired modders in the past -- Portal, Counter-Strike, etc.
One of the hardest things for a community to do is to find a "good artist" that wants to work for free.
Shipping a game is one of the hardest things to do. Most people just aren't willing to invest the MAN YEARS into producing content, polishing it, making sure it is consistent, let alone understand the principles of what makes something fun. And I haven't even talked about the tech!!
Can community come together to produce a good game? Yes, there are small examples here and there. i.e. FreeCiv [freeciv.org]
The problem comes down to:
* Knowledge / Skills
* Time
* Money
* Coordination / Communication
Amateurs, while they typically have lots of time, tend to lack everything else that is required to produce games. Sadly.
Of course there are always exceptions to prove the rule wrong, but game design is a multidisciplinary craft. Only just now are we starting to see "community movies" -- we'll get there with games it will just take a little longer.
At least the hardware has "stabilized".
These games aren't even fun to play once you have the system figured out.
P.T. Barnum would laugh his ass off (Score:2)
Neato (Score:2)
It didn't change shit (Score:2)
This F2P with microtransactions model has been going on for quite a few years now.
Prepaid cards are a thing (Score:2)
Next time your in a 7/11, take a look at the section with prepaid cards for iTunes and Android. You can buy those with cash.
https://www.apple.com/ca/shop/... [apple.com]
END COMMUNICATION
But it's VERY COMMON among celebrities and people of wealth, so it's perfectly okay!