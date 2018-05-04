Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Free To Play, Expensive To Love: 'Fortnite' Changes Video Game Business (reuters.com) 75

Posted by msmash from the trending-now dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: To see the storm that online video game "Fortnite" has unleashed on the world, just visit Jett Sacher in Brooklyn. The 13-year-old spends an hour or two every day on the game with his friends and is not afraid to spend his pocket money on it - bit by bit. "So I bought one dance, two skins and the battle pass," Sacher told Reuters TV about recent gaming sessions. "So that's, I spent $20 on both skins so $40 ... and the dance was another $10 so $50, 60 bucks, something like that."

Sacher's pay-as-you-go expenditure on dressing up his online avatar in the 'free-to-play' game helped "Fortnite" take in an estimated $223 million from in-game purchases in March, according to Joost Van Dreunen at research firm SuperData. "Fortnite," a sort of hybrid of "The Hunger Games" and "Minecraft," drops 100 people onto an island to fight each other for survival. It is a game-changer in the industry, analysts have said, because of the huge revenue it is making from "tween" and teenage boys purchasing outfits and other add-ons. Its publisher, Epic Games, is now worth $4.5 billion, according to an estimate. Further reading: Gamers are the new stars. Esports arenas are the new movie theaters (The New York Times).

  • A new age indeed ... "boys purchasing outfits" didn't use to be much of a business model ...

  • The end of an era (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Not sure if I should feel happy or sad that gaming is no longer just a hobby. It's entering the public imagination on the scale that kids used to be interested in playing sports.

  • I know modern graphics and shaders are a bitch to program, but that does not compute. Especially for a relatively low poly game like Fortnight. Nice work if you can get it. But it sucks for us old timers who want single player games or at least to just buy a game and call it a day.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by es330td ( 964170 )

      it sucks for us old timers who want single player games

      Amen!

      The first game I ever purchased as a kid was Wizardry for my parent's green screen Apple ][e. I just want to get immersed by myself in an epic RPG.

      • I just want to get immersed by myself in an epic RPG.

        There are some options out there. The Witcher series. Kingdom Come Deliverance. Wasteland 2.

    • It's a fun business model even if it feels a bit sleazy. The suckers who plop down $20 for a skin are paying for those who just want to play the game. As long as it's just the eye candy that has to be paid for, and not useful gear.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Daetrin ( 576516 )
      As an old timer gamer myself, i like this business model. You _can_ just buy the game and call it a day. If you don't want to pay for aesthetic add-ons it won't affect your gameplay at all. It's at the opposite end of the spectrum from the "gatcha" style games where you have to pay real money in order to gamble on prizes that have a significant impact on the gameplay.

      As for the price itself *shrug* they're charging what the market will bear (or at least what they think the market will bear) just like any
    • Pricing tends not to have anything to do with how much it costs to make.

      $20 isn't a huge amount to pay, especially for kids who can spend all their money without worrying about bills, and are used to paying several times that for console games.

  • So glad (Score:3, Interesting)

    by fluffernutter ( 1411889 ) on Friday May 04, 2018 @12:10PM (#56554366)
    I'm so glad I stopped playing video games before this pay to play nonsense. Totally destroys the experience for me. I play video games to get away from things like a real life economy, not to make me a victim of it.
    • Try VR, for now its still a paradise.
      • Heck I still want to finish GTA IV, Diablo II, and Neverwinter Nights one day. I'll find them somewhere and make them run somehow. Don't need the newest thing. Id I recall correctly, Diablo III went to pay to play so I won't be checking that out.
        • Oh and I am somewhere in Assassin's Creed 2 as well.
        • Keep in mind, the GTA IV you play today is not the same as upon release. Last week most of the music in the game was stripped out due to licensing expiring. Its a massive blow to the style and tone of the game.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sirber ( 891722 )

        Try VR, for now its still a paradise.

        kinda pay to play, and it's pretty expensive

        • By that metric *every* game genre is pay-to-play, unless you know somewhere handing out free consoles or PCs (in which case, please share!)

    • Re:So glad (Score:4, Interesting)

      by Ksevio ( 865461 ) on Friday May 04, 2018 @12:17PM (#56554408) Homepage
      I've played fortnite BR and it's not pay to play. If you don't buy any outfits, you'll just get randomly assigned one of the default ones, and the dances/emotes aren't needed for anything. The stuff you can buy doesn't affect the gameplay
      • My wife got into a couple games that technically weren't pay to play so she would play for free for months for free. For those games she experienced an exceptionally high rate of her online account status being "lost". Every time she called support and was told that it was gone and she needed to start over. They're not happy if they don't make money from you.

    • There are STILL gems that don't have any of the bullshit micro-transactions.

      Two the more popular ones:

      * Minecraft
      * Terraria

      A list of great indy games:

      * AM2R
      * Braid
      * Castle Crashers
      * Cave Story
      * Cuphead
      * Fez
      * Inside
      * Limbo
      * Path of Exile -- NOTE: They have "ethical micro-transactions": Cosmetic items and stash tabs.
      * Super Meat Boy
      * Stardew Valley
      * The Witness

      • Are you kidding? Minecraft is chock full of DLC they shove in your face as you log in with absolutely nothing free in their store at all. They even toss up modals as you login. Im in the world creation screen, its offering me to buy pre-made worlds.... Minecraft (win 10)is one of the worst offenders.

        You simply cannot play the game without Microsoft taking an opportunity to try and sell you something.

  • Are you from 2005? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 04, 2018 @12:12PM (#56554374)

    Because free-to-play and making money on cosmetics has been around for several years. You speak of it as if it's a new phenomena.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by higuita ( 129722 )

      steam made tons of money selling hats in team fortress 2, so yes, this is not new indeed.

      As long as this things are cosmetic, i'm fine with it... if they give a advantage, it is Pay2Win ... sadly many games are going to the latest and those that do not pay always lose

    • This anime from 2001 was basically a prophecy: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

      Buy your fighting doll, then spend your entire allowance customizing it.

    • This is reuters, one of the oldest news reporting agencies around, so yes. These people (and what they think their most popular demographic is) probably couldn't hold a video game controller in their hands, let alone tell you weather the controller they are a holding is a PS4, Xbox One, or Steam Controller. So yes, to them cosmetic micro-transactions in a 'free-to-play' game along with the new PUBG game format is cutting edge latest technology that the 'tweens' are enjoying
  • Targeting microtransactions (MT) at minors should be against the law. These games are designed to be as addictive as possible and to frustrate or dupe users into overspending.

    Free To Play is "free" in the same way as the first hit of crack cocaine is available for free from your friendly neighborhood crack dealer.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Bigbutt ( 65939 )

      I don't know. Last time I checked, $20 wasn't a microtransaction :) Then again, boardgames are running $50 and up over $100 in some cases (Gloomhaven is $150 last time I checked) and RPG books are in a similar price range with the smaller thinner adventure books running around $20.

      [John]

      • Before the Free to Play games were around (mostly due to lack of bandwidth to download such add in's and servers reliable enough to handle the load) These games would normally cost $10.00 for a bargain bin cheapo game. $50/$60 for a decent game to around $100 for the big Ultra Mega Epic Game (opposed to the company Epic Mega Games) .

        These Free to Play games are akin to Shareware of the 1980s and 1990's Where you get to use the program get hooked on it, and decide to pay more for more content. Except for pa

    • I cant find the crack dealer that will give you the first one free, let alone lots of them. I had a plan to take the free hit from lots of them and then sell them to others.

  • Somehow spending $5 for that shirt, or $10 for that character, or $nn for whatever cosmetic thing just doesn't appeal to me.

    I can appreciate that the game isn't pay-to-win and they gotta make money somehow... I just don't get how people can spend so much money on so little real content.

    • > I just don't get how people can spend so much money on so little real content.

      ePenis bragging rights, aka Vanity.

      The same morons (*) who pay thousands of dollars for a Rolex watch or a Gucci bag [gucci.com] ($2,000+ WTF?)

      (*) Paying $20 - $500 for a watch is fine.
      Paying $5,000 for a watch is vanity, aka More money then brains.

    • People make vanity purchases all the time.
      That fancy Car costing over $50k will last and work just as well as a $25k car. You may be getting some extra luxuries that will cost the car manufacture a couple of thousands of dollars. But you are really paying for the vanity of saying you have that type of car.

      Or people paying extra money on clothing with a logo on it.

      Apple caters to the vanity purchase.

      Is it the most optimal use of your money? No.
      However it may be worth it if it makes you feel better.

  • Serious question what is the change here? This model has been in place for years now with DLC. What's the shift away from that model?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by CodeHog ( 666724 )
      Ok, rtfa - boys buying outfits is the game changer. Eh, it's the same thing as them buying weapons or other items. Outfits are just an extension and not a game changer. Most of them just want their character to look like their idea of cool, be it some armor or a tutu.

    • What changed? The editor has been living under a rock for the past decade and just now realized what games have been doing. i.e. Beginners play Warframe, Vets play FashionFrame, etc.

      People will pay Real Money for cosmetic items! News at 11.

      Valve's TF2 popularized micro-transactions for cosmetics almost a decade ago [teamfortress.com] when Team Fortress 2 hats became available on May 21, 2009.

  • Black Mirror - Season 1 - Episode 2 - 'Fifteen Million Merits'

    Watch it before you buy anything else.

  • Good description of the game industry at present?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Sure. And the bubble gum industry and the baseball card industry and the pokemon card industry and the No Fear t-shirt industry and the kickball industry and the...

  • ... is why we still haven't seen modders, foss developers and artists get together to build their own games. Big style. Where are the awesome arena shooters from back then? Where are the mech games and foss games with own IP? Wesnoth and Xonotic can't be the end of it, no?

    Is overwatch really the last answer to this?

    Xonotic should have some foundation organizing events, leagues and prizes or something. It's not like the enthusiasts community can't do their own games today.

    My 2 cents.

  • And I am only 30. What the hell.
    These games aren't even fun to play once you have the system figured out.

