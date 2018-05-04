Free To Play, Expensive To Love: 'Fortnite' Changes Video Game Business (reuters.com) 75
An anonymous reader shares a report: To see the storm that online video game "Fortnite" has unleashed on the world, just visit Jett Sacher in Brooklyn. The 13-year-old spends an hour or two every day on the game with his friends and is not afraid to spend his pocket money on it - bit by bit. "So I bought one dance, two skins and the battle pass," Sacher told Reuters TV about recent gaming sessions. "So that's, I spent $20 on both skins so $40 ... and the dance was another $10 so $50, 60 bucks, something like that."
Sacher's pay-as-you-go expenditure on dressing up his online avatar in the 'free-to-play' game helped "Fortnite" take in an estimated $223 million from in-game purchases in March, according to Joost Van Dreunen at research firm SuperData. "Fortnite," a sort of hybrid of "The Hunger Games" and "Minecraft," drops 100 people onto an island to fight each other for survival. It is a game-changer in the industry, analysts have said, because of the huge revenue it is making from "tween" and teenage boys purchasing outfits and other add-ons. Its publisher, Epic Games, is now worth $4.5 billion, according to an estimate. Further reading: Gamers are the new stars. Esports arenas are the new movie theaters (The New York Times).
A new age indeed
... "boys purchasing outfits" didn't use to be much of a business model ...
Don't you remember Saturday Night Fever? Tony Manero had to look *perfect*!!
Don't you remember Saturday Night Fever? Tony Manero had to look *perfect*!!
Touche!
The end of an era (Score:1)
Not sure if I should feel happy or sad that gaming is no longer just a hobby. It's entering the public imagination on the scale that kids used to be interested in playing sports.
Jeez, $20 bucks for a skin? (Score:2)
it sucks for us old timers who want single player games
Amen!
The first game I ever purchased as a kid was Wizardry for my parent's green screen Apple ][e. I just want to get immersed by myself in an epic RPG.
I just want to get immersed by myself in an epic RPG.
There are some options out there. The Witcher series. Kingdom Come Deliverance. Wasteland 2.
As for the price itself *shrug* they're charging what the market will bear (or at least what they think the market will bear) just like any
$20 isn't a huge amount to pay, especially for kids who can spend all their money without worrying about bills, and are used to paying several times that for console games.
So glad (Score:3, Interesting)
Try VR, for now its still a paradise.
kinda pay to play, and it's pretty expensive
By that metric *every* game genre is pay-to-play, unless you know somewhere handing out free consoles or PCs (in which case, please share!)
Re:So glad (Score:4, Interesting)
Same. That's why I've always stuck with pinball.
There are STILL gems that don't have any of the bullshit micro-transactions.
Two the more popular ones:
* Minecraft
* Terraria
A list of great indy games:
* AM2R
* Braid
* Castle Crashers
* Cave Story
* Cuphead
* Fez
* Inside
* Limbo
* Path of Exile -- NOTE: They have "ethical micro-transactions": Cosmetic items and stash tabs.
* Super Meat Boy
* Stardew Valley
* The Witness
You simply cannot play the game without Microsoft taking an opportunity to try and sell you something.
> Minecraft (win 10)
*facepalm*
You are doing it wrong.
Play the Java version [minecraft.net] which is free of all that bullshit.
Are you from 2005? (Score:4, Insightful)
Because free-to-play and making money on cosmetics has been around for several years. You speak of it as if it's a new phenomena.
steam made tons of money selling hats in team fortress 2, so yes, this is not new indeed.
As long as this things are cosmetic, i'm fine with it... if they give a advantage, it is Pay2Win
... sadly many games are going to the latest and those that do not pay always lose
This anime from 2001 was basically a prophecy: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Buy your fighting doll, then spend your entire allowance customizing it.
Microtransactions are the plauge (Score:2)
Free To Play is "free" in the same way as the first hit of crack cocaine is available for free from your friendly neighborhood crack dealer.
I don't know. Last time I checked, $20 wasn't a microtransaction
:) Then again, boardgames are running $50 and up over $100 in some cases (Gloomhaven is $150 last time I checked) and RPG books are in a similar price range with the smaller thinner adventure books running around $20.
[John]
Before the Free to Play games were around (mostly due to lack of bandwidth to download such add in's and servers reliable enough to handle the load) These games would normally cost $10.00 for a bargain bin cheapo game. $50/$60 for a decent game to around $100 for the big Ultra Mega Epic Game (opposed to the company Epic Mega Games)
.
These Free to Play games are akin to Shareware of the 1980s and 1990's Where you get to use the program get hooked on it, and decide to pay more for more content. Except for pa
I may never understand vanity purchases in games (Score:2)
Somehow spending $5 for that shirt, or $10 for that character, or $nn for whatever cosmetic thing just doesn't appeal to me.
I can appreciate that the game isn't pay-to-win and they gotta make money somehow... I just don't get how people can spend so much money on so little real content.
> I just don't get how people can spend so much money on so little real content.
ePenis bragging rights, aka Vanity.
The same morons (*) who pay thousands of dollars for a Rolex watch or a Gucci bag [gucci.com] ($2,000+ WTF?)
(*) Paying $20 - $500 for a watch is fine.
Paying $5,000 for a watch is vanity, aka More money then brains.
People make vanity purchases all the time.
That fancy Car costing over $50k will last and work just as well as a $25k car. You may be getting some extra luxuries that will cost the car manufacture a couple of thousands of dollars. But you are really paying for the vanity of saying you have that type of car.
Or people paying extra money on clothing with a logo on it.
Apple caters to the vanity purchase.
Is it the most optimal use of your money? No.
However it may be worth it if it makes you feel better.
Change in Business? (Score:2)
What changed? The editor has been living under a rock for the past decade and just now realized what games have been doing. i.e. Beginners play Warframe, Vets play FashionFrame, etc.
People will pay Real Money for cosmetic items! News at 11.
Valve's TF2 popularized micro-transactions for cosmetics almost a decade ago [teamfortress.com] when Team Fortress 2 hats became available on May 21, 2009.
Dear Jett (Score:1)
Black Mirror - Season 1 - Episode 2 - 'Fifteen Million Merits'
Watch it before you buy anything else.
Grown Men Taking 13 Year Old Boys' Pocket Money (Score:2)
Sure. And the bubble gum industry and the baseball card industry and the pokemon card industry and the No Fear t-shirt industry and the kickball industry and the...
The gaming industry needs another 1983. Desperately.
What wonders me ... (Score:2)
... is why we still haven't seen modders, foss developers and artists get together to build their own games. Big style. Where are the awesome arena shooters from back then? Where are the mech games and foss games with own IP? Wesnoth and Xonotic can't be the end of it, no?
Is overwatch really the last answer to this?
Xonotic should have some foundation organizing events, leagues and prizes or something. It's not like the enthusiasts community can't do their own games today.
My 2 cents.
Man I feel old (Score:2)
These games aren't even fun to play once you have the system figured out.