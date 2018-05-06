Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


If Fortnite Were a Website, It Would Rival Reddit and Amazon (tomsguide.com) 101

Posted by BeauHD from the flash-in-the-pan dept.
Tom's Guide gives us some perspective on just how big of a cultural phenomenon the game Fortnite is: "if Fortnite were a website, it would be one of the top five in the United States." From the report: Take a quick look at Alexa's list of top U.S. websites, and you'll see Google, YouTube, Facebook, Reddit and Amazon in the top five. No surprises there. But as a quick Google Trends search reveals, Fortnite has become a hotter search term than Reddit. What some might see as a flash-in-the-pan gaming fad is actually outpacing one of the web's hottest destinations.

"More people in the U.S. are searching for 'Fortnite' on Google than they are for 'Reddit' and these searches have risen sharply over the last two months," said John DeFeo, VP of Internet Marketing at Purch, Tom's Guide's parent company. "When you consider that Fortnite had more than 3 million concurrent players in February, I believe that if Fortnite were a website, it would be among the top five in the U.S., duking it out with Reddit and Amazon."

  • Game of the week (Score:5, Insightful)

    by DogDude ( 805747 ) on Sunday May 06, 2018 @03:12PM (#56564034)
    I've never heard this game until the media started writing about it this past week. Sounds like a currently popular game. Neat?

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      So you've been living under a rock. Fortnite is a free-to-play game, famous mostly for riding the "battle royale" wave created by PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, which is the other big game that you probably haven't heard about. Players parachute into a huge open map where they can fight other players and collect items. After a while, a shrinking "force field" appears. Anyone who stays or moves outside the shrinking area continuously takes damage. This forces the players to congregate and fight. Last player

      • Re:Game of the week (Score:5, Insightful)

        by Calydor ( 739835 ) on Sunday May 06, 2018 @04:06PM (#56564216)

        So it's like Bomberman on the SNES, but with more players?

      • Re: (Score:3, Funny)

        by Darinbob ( 1142669 )

        As an anonymous coward, how do we know you're not just blatantly advertising?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Cederic ( 9623 )

          Why do you care? The post was modded 'informative' so clearly people felt it contributed to the discussion.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          Considering it was purely informational (and did not gloss over the whole "riding the battle royale wave created by PUBG" part) and not an attempt to tantalize, why would you even think it was advertising? Is any description of a game now considered advertising?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Aereus ( 1042228 )

        Technically speaking, "battle royale" was *popularized* by PUBG, but actually saw its initial interest from zombie survival games like H1Z1, Ark, etc. But yes the TLDR is there was a game last year (PUBG) which became really popular for battle royale gameplay and Fortnite was originally a wave-defense game that jumped on the bandwagon quickly with their own battle royale mode which wildly eclipsed the original game mode in popularity and ate PUBG's lunch.

      • Re:Game of the week (Score:4, Insightful)

        by Jane Q. Public ( 1010737 ) on Monday May 07, 2018 @05:29AM (#56565500)
        Irrelevant.

        OP's "point" is bullshit.

        I had never heard of it either, until recently. As, it turns out, many of my friends had not either.

        So what do they do? What did I do? Look it up on Google. As did many thousands of other people within a single week.

        A peak in search activity does NOT translate into people actually going there, or playing the game.

        That premise is just ridiculous.

    • Re:Game of the week (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Darinbob ( 1142669 ) on Sunday May 06, 2018 @04:10PM (#56564224)

      So popular that gaming sites are being told to popularize it even more. Even slashdot is advertising for it. Such a popular game would never go anywhere unless we spam the world about its existence!

      • So popular that gaming sites are being told to popularize it even more. Even slashdot is advertising for it. Such a popular game would never go anywhere unless we spam the world about its existence!

        I hadn't heard of it so googled it. Most of the results had clickbait headlines "Fortnite is the biggest game on the planet right now" which leads me to believe this is some giant marketing campaign designed to hook people by sensational claims of popularity and FOMO and Slashdot is on the payroll. No doubt we'll see plenty more stories about it in the coming weeks.

      • NPR ran a story about it [npr.org] on Saturday.

        I suppose their job is to comment on cultural phenomena like this, but I could really do without pieces that amount to nothing more than an ad for some product.

    • It's been going on for a while now. You may only have heard of it, but your kids have been playing it since late last year.

      It's gotten to the point where my sister's school is in the midst of trying to come up with a better solution to keeping the kids from playing the mobile version of the game during class. The usual threats aren't working; they just go right back to it the next day. (And if they aren't playing about it, then it's all they want to talk about)

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by DogDude ( 805747 )
        Don't have kids. Don't know anything about what they do.

        But, if it wasn't this game, wouldn't kids just be playing some other game on their gadgets? Is there anything unique or interesting about this game? It seems like it's just another average shoot-em up.

      • If threats don't work, you move onto punishments. Or is that crazy talk?

        Oh, and when I went to school a few decades ago, videogames were all we wanted to talk about too. Kids tend to dive very deeply into new fads, and it tends to scare the shit out parents and school administrators.

        • If threats don't work, you move onto punishments. Or is that crazy talk?

          Yep, that's considered crazy talk now ... look up "restorative justice" ...

    • Metacritic scores suggest reviewers being paid off (Score:5, Interesting)

      by Solandri ( 704621 ) on Sunday May 06, 2018 @10:59PM (#56564680)
      Fortnite's metascore (average of reviews) is 77 for PS4 [metacritic.com], 78 for PC [metacritic.com]. Its user ratings are 4.7 (out of 10) for PS4, 3.4 for PC. That sort of divergence between review and user ratings is usually a pretty good indication that reviewers are being paid to promote the game.
      • Not a nice thing but since it's free to play it's not as bad as if you had to pay 60 bucks upfront. If you don't like it just stop playing and you haven't lost any money just a bit of time.

      • Re:Metacritic scores suggest reviewers being paid (Score:4, Informative)

        by Cederic ( 9623 ) on Monday May 07, 2018 @05:27AM (#56565494) Journal

        I think you're missing the history here though. Fortnite was originally not a 'battle royale' style game at all, and many of the early supporters (and people that put money into it) feel betrayed by its switch in focus. They very much drop the review scores.

        Then there's the ongoing changes that any online game gets. A great online game may be changed by the developers to try and keep players engaged and interested, but invariably some of the original community will dislike the changes - the switch to Battle Royale being a prime example.

        While those changes may result in new players with a positive view of the game, they're also likely to result in poor reviews from players who feel aggrieved at the perceived damage to their entertainment of choice.

        It's one reason Steam now differentiates between overall and recent reviews.

      • That sort of divergence between review and user ratings is usually a pretty good indication

        of business as usual in the game reviewing world.

  • Why would you search for "Reddit" though? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Everyone knows about it already. Not many people know about the latest games. If it is featured in articles (like this one) people will search for it to find out what it is.

    • Some people don't use bookmarks or type the a part of the URL to the address bar -- they google the site.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by corezz ( 1603659 )
        I use to live in a dorm and many of us would have our doors open to allow anyone to walk in at any time. Through my years i had sat with many of these people (many were friends) and one consistent thing i saw was that not one, NOT ONE would ever bookmark anything. They would always use google to re-search what they wanted (assuming they had a desktop/laptop). It was totally bizarre. They'd google for Facebook 20x a day, GMaps 5-10 times per day, Youtube, and Amazon ... and i think that is all they ever

        • They'd just considered googling as quicker and more efficient.

          Well, maybe it was.

          Unless you use the bookmarks bar and keep it showing, typing a few letters and autocompleting your way there (whether autocompleted URL or autocompleted search term) quite likely is faster.

      • A dumb fuck where I used to work always went to any website using Google search. His rationale was that the company (this was on his work computer) would keep track of what urls he was going to if he typed the url in directly.

  • If China Were a Website (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It'd be in the top five! If fortnight were furniture store it'd be the largest! If fortnight were a website and named Facebook it'd be in the top!

  • Slashdotters: What is this 'Fortnite'? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I am too lazy to google (/. gives better answers anyway), and never heard of the game so far.

  • didn't this flavor of the week get slashvertised two days ago?

  • Apparently Reddit is more popular than Amazon, yet the Google Trends for amazon vs reddit shows the opposite.
    https://trends.google.com/tren... [google.com]

    The number of people who google "youtube" is even higher.
    The numbers for "google" are even higher again.

  • What a stupid title... I know they are trying to get people to associated usage with something tangible, but comparing it to a website is silly. And the number of searches has no numerical purpose at all; apart from people who may have heard of it and searched it but will probably never play it.

  • He's an 18 year old that doesn't annoy me. I like Fortnite but not that good at it, I guess I play Fortnite through him.

    Fortnite is very popular at the moment, as are Fortnite streams on Twitch.tv and Youtube.

    I started watching when he had some 300K youtube subscribers, now over 800K and pulling in 20K a day now.

  • "if Fortnite were a website, it would be one of the top five in the United States."

    But as a quick Google Trends search reveals, Fortnite has become a hotter search term than Reddit.

    Er ... the one thing does not follow from the other. At all.

    Maybe everybody is just searching to see what the heck all this astroturfing is talking about?

  • I'm pretty sure Pokemon Go had pretty huge initial adoption when it came out in the summer of 2016. Judging based on download numbers isn't all that useful, but it still had a pretty big uptake for at least a few weeks, tapering down after that.

    For that matter, never having played it it sounds like Fortnite is similar to what you find on many Minecraft servers (Factions, Survival with PvP), but built into the game and as the default instead of something you need to be shown how to get to. Basically they loo
  • It should become common experience then.

  • If I were a potato, I would be a world record potato. What relevance is that to anything, since I'm (probably) not a potato. And Fortnite is not a website.

