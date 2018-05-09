EA Still Believes in Loot Boxes, Will 'Push Forward' With Their Use

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Electronic Arts will "push forward" with loot boxes in its future video games, despite admitting that all loot boxes are gambling. From a report: "As you might imagine, we're working with all the industry associations globally and with regulators in various jurisdictions and territories, many of whom we've been working with for some time and have evaluated and established that programs like 'FIFA Ultimate Team' are not gambling," Wilson said. "And we don't believe that 'FIFA Ultimate Team' -- all loot boxes are gambling."

The issue of loot boxes, a form of microtransaction that has players spending real money to purchase a virtual box and then open it to discover what's inside it, came to a head late last year with the release of EA's "Star Wars Battlefront II" which featured a form of the box that players felt was costly and unfair. EA later pulled the form of microtransaction and completely retooled it before reintroducing a more accepted form of loot box to the game.

While the debate continues over loot boxes and whether they are a form of illegal gambling, Wilson explained Tuesday why EA believes they're not. "Firstly, players always receive a specified number of items in each ['FIFA Ultimate Team'] box. And secondly, we don't provide or authorize any way to cash out or sell items in virtual currency for real-world money. And there's no way we can make value assign to FUT items in game currency. And while we forbid the transfer of items of in-the-game currency outside, we also actively seek to eliminate that where it's going on in an illegal environment, and we work with regulators in various jurisdictions to achieve that."

  • People can choose to simply not play the game.
  • Thats’s what EA actually said. Full post on reddit. [slashdot.org]
  • ...make better games instead. But that wouldn't give them as much $$$
  • The last video game I spent any time with was Warcraft 2. After that I lost interest. I see now that I'm not missing out on anything.

  • Jesse James... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Austerity Empowers ( 669817 ) on Wednesday May 09, 2018 @12:59PM (#56581990)

    ...believed in bank and train robbery right up to the bitter end, when someone else who believed murdering him for bounty money was ok. The trouble with belief lies in its disconnection with reality. I don't know (or care) if loot boxes are gambling, I do know they suck and undermine games.

    • This does not bode well... (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      ...for their upcoming game "Anthem."

      It looks like it could be a very nice game. They are going to utterly ruin it with loot boxes.

      Oh well, I guess there is always Warframe....

  • Not gambling (Score:4, Insightful)

    by RandomFactor ( 22447 ) on Wednesday May 09, 2018 @01:07PM (#56582064)

    I find the argument that loot boxes are implemented in a way that is 'not gambling' if you can't sell the results for real world money, specious.

    Time is money.

    If a loot box will potentially save players hours of time getting to some goal, then the value of the loot box is the time it will save. The fact a player can't sell it to someone else is irrelevant.

    Any non-cosmetic lootbox mechanic is gambling and should be regulated entirely as such.

    • Indeed, even their argument about it not being gambling because you can't sell or trade the in-game items for real world money is missing - quite conveniently - an entire realm where real world money does come into play: league gaming. Let's say loot boxes are guaranteed to give you exactly 1 rare item, 2 uncommon items, and 6 common items, each of which come from a pool of available items. EA seems to think it's fine that it's random so long as you are guaranteed to get a fixed number of items. Fine, but

    • Keep in mind some loot box systems give players items you can't get any other way. So "Time is money" would not apply to those cases. But, I would say that money is too narrow a definition for gambling... you can gamble for anything valuable to you, even digital items that cost nothing to produce* and have no assigned monetary value.

      * - Yes, there are typically labor costs involved, but one time labor costs divided over a near-infinite quality of items is as close to 0 as you're going to get.

  • If EA wants to disassociate loot boxes with gambling, they just have to do one of two things:

    1. remove the financial outlay element.
    2. remove the 'possibility of losing' element.

    Now, it's EA, so we can summarily dismiss the first option. The second one, however, is relatively simple: ensure that any time a player purchases a loot box, at least one item in it is an upgraded model of an item the player already has. This way, there's a guarantee to the player that they are paying for an upgrade, while the inab

    • ....The always win scenario would still provide a means for a game maker to exploit, where instead of getting an empty crate (or whatever the "try again" thing looks like) you do get an upgrade that is super small percentage upgrade to one of the items---enough that while it is an improvement, it's ineffectual..

  • Team Fortress 2, Rocket League, etc- you buy them, they have cool cosmetics in them, but do not change the gameplay. Yes. Good.

    If a lootbox gives you an advantage in the game, it is not good.

    Simple as that.

    • Yes, but it's not related to anti-gambling law. It would be silly for lawmen to enforce particular views on fairness in games.
  • This is a battle between the casual gamer and the "hardcore" gamer. Those truly invested in games and what they can accomplish in game worlds appear to have no issue buying loot boxes. This is why they are profitable, gamers are buying them. Now the casual gamer that has no interest in this isn't going to spend the money, but also probably won't continue to buy games because they will feel they can't compete. Over time as gamers spend more and start to create communities were competition is only fun for th

    • Not sure I read right but you say harcore gamers buy loot boxes and casual don't?

      I think you got that the wrong way round.

      A certain MMO went free to play and introsuced loot boxes. The dumb casual's don't realise they have ruined the game mechanics (was not designed as FTP from the start), but the company makes more off then then they would have had if they subscribed.

        $10 a month sounds like a chore to these fools but spending $100 when they want to is nothing. Idiots.

  • Good thing that Disney cracked down!

  • Card packs are loot boxes. You're buying a random assortment of cards in the hopes that some of them will have value. The cards have monetary value in the secondary market.
    • Almost anything can be viewed that way by those criteria. You could buy a large number of CPUs in the hopes that some can overclock exceptionally well and be resold at a higher price. A delidded 8700K that can hit 5.2 GHz goes for $659 [siliconlottery.com], which is ~$300 over its retail value. Almost any product that has variability in terms of quality can be viewed as a loot box if you consider monetary value in a secondary market. I'm not sure if that's a good way to go about categorizing things.

  • I actually don't mind loot boxes at all, I think they can be kind of fun if done well (admittedly there is often room for improvement).

    What I do dislike about loot boxes though, is that it seems like in games that have them I spend too much time opening and allocating "loot". That is the real buzz-kill for me, I don't play games as much as I used to so I mainly want to play, not run a warehouse sim for exotic weapons and gear. As a result I end up dropping interest in games that have loot boxes more often

  • EA: Enough Already. Good businesses don't operate on principles such as "Well gee bob, we're only screwing 49% of our customers..."

    • EA: Exploitative Assholes: noun, A company who takes advantages of teens and adults by pushing addictive gambling behavior.

  • I remember gumball machines full of small toys from when I was a kid. You'd drop your hard earned quarter in the slot and turn the dial with great anticipation that you'd get the cool x-ray ring or reflective sticker featured on the front of the machine. When the sort of egg shaped container dropped, you were generally disappointed to find a gummy artificial worm or a plastic spider ring that you had to remove the flashing from yourself. But, I once lucked out and got one of those flower shaped rings tha

    • Gumball machines and so on don't charge $15 for a bunch of unlock keys.

      In any case, it was low value and probably not addictive. The question isn't whether it's gambling -- in both cases, it is. The question is if it should be illegal.

      The question here is the dollars involved and that it's directed at children. And are they saying the act of unlocking a box is fun gameplay in and of itself?

      How about publishing statistics, including average number of dollars to spend to get each piece? I guarantee they k

  • "It's not kids gambling!", EA gambled.

  • And I'll continue pushing my money toward other companies that actually listen to their player base, make quality games, and don't try to drain my wallet into the triple and quadruple digits before I have the full game.

    • Can you point me towards the company providing games and listening to their user base? I can't seem to find any.

  • msmash's comment and the summary are 180 degrees apart.

    Electronic Arts will "push forward" with loot boxes in its future video games, despite admitting that all loot boxes are gambling.

    Wilson explained Tuesday why EA believes they're not.

  • Will push forward with continuing to not purchase any of their products.

  • If you're paying for the CHANCE to get something, then as far as I'm concerned it's a lottery-style gamble. You might be guaranteed 10 rare items, but it's not guaranteed you'll get something you want. You might as well flush your money down the toilet x% of the time.

  • This works because EA keeps making lots of money off this system.

    People need to stop buying games that have this, and also tell others to do the same. Even if the game is free, don't download or play.

    Not buying the loot boxes isn't enough.

