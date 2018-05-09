EA Still Believes in Loot Boxes, Will 'Push Forward' With Their Use (variety.com) 48
Electronic Arts will "push forward" with loot boxes in its future video games, despite admitting that all loot boxes are gambling. From a report: "As you might imagine, we're working with all the industry associations globally and with regulators in various jurisdictions and territories, many of whom we've been working with for some time and have evaluated and established that programs like 'FIFA Ultimate Team' are not gambling," Wilson said. "And we don't believe that 'FIFA Ultimate Team' -- all loot boxes are gambling."
The issue of loot boxes, a form of microtransaction that has players spending real money to purchase a virtual box and then open it to discover what's inside it, came to a head late last year with the release of EA's "Star Wars Battlefront II" which featured a form of the box that players felt was costly and unfair. EA later pulled the form of microtransaction and completely retooled it before reintroducing a more accepted form of loot box to the game.
While the debate continues over loot boxes and whether they are a form of illegal gambling, Wilson explained Tuesday why EA believes they're not. "Firstly, players always receive a specified number of items in each ['FIFA Ultimate Team'] box. And secondly, we don't provide or authorize any way to cash out or sell items in virtual currency for real-world money. And there's no way we can make value assign to FUT items in game currency. And while we forbid the transfer of items of in-the-game currency outside, we also actively seek to eliminate that where it's going on in an illegal environment, and we work with regulators in various jurisdictions to achieve that."
The issue of loot boxes, a form of microtransaction that has players spending real money to purchase a virtual box and then open it to discover what's inside it, came to a head late last year with the release of EA's "Star Wars Battlefront II" which featured a form of the box that players felt was costly and unfair. EA later pulled the form of microtransaction and completely retooled it before reintroducing a more accepted form of loot box to the game.
While the debate continues over loot boxes and whether they are a form of illegal gambling, Wilson explained Tuesday why EA believes they're not. "Firstly, players always receive a specified number of items in each ['FIFA Ultimate Team'] box. And secondly, we don't provide or authorize any way to cash out or sell items in virtual currency for real-world money. And there's no way we can make value assign to FUT items in game currency. And while we forbid the transfer of items of in-the-game currency outside, we also actively seek to eliminate that where it's going on in an illegal environment, and we work with regulators in various jurisdictions to achieve that."
It shouldn't matter if they're gambling or not (Score:3)
Provide players with a sense of pride (Score:1)
They could also (Score:2)
Glad I quit when I did (Score:2)
Jesse James... (Score:4, Insightful)
...believed in bank and train robbery right up to the bitter end, when someone else who believed murdering him for bounty money was ok. The trouble with belief lies in its disconnection with reality. I don't know (or care) if loot boxes are gambling, I do know they suck and undermine games.
Not gambling (Score:4, Insightful)
I find the argument that loot boxes are implemented in a way that is 'not gambling' if you can't sell the results for real world money, specious.
Time is money.
If a loot box will potentially save players hours of time getting to some goal, then the value of the loot box is the time it will save. The fact a player can't sell it to someone else is irrelevant.
Any non-cosmetic lootbox mechanic is gambling and should be regulated entirely as such.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Keep in mind some loot box systems give players items you can't get any other way. So "Time is money" would not apply to those cases. But, I would say that money is too narrow a definition for gambling... you can gamble for anything valuable to you, even digital items that cost nothing to produce* and have no assigned monetary value.
* - Yes, there are typically labor costs involved, but one time labor costs divided over a near-infinite quality of items is as close to 0 as you're going to get.
The solution is simple (Score:2)
If EA wants to disassociate loot boxes with gambling, they just have to do one of two things:
1. remove the financial outlay element.
2. remove the 'possibility of losing' element.
Now, it's EA, so we can summarily dismiss the first option. The second one, however, is relatively simple: ensure that any time a player purchases a loot box, at least one item in it is an upgraded model of an item the player already has. This way, there's a guarantee to the player that they are paying for an upgrade, while the inab
I am fine with some lootboxes (Score:2)
Team Fortress 2, Rocket League, etc- you buy them, they have cool cosmetics in them, but do not change the gameplay. Yes. Good.
If a lootbox gives you an advantage in the game, it is not good.
Simple as that.
Re: (Score:2)
Casual vs Hardcore Gamers (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Not sure I read right but you say harcore gamers buy loot boxes and casual don't?
I think you got that the wrong way round.
A certain MMO went free to play and introsuced loot boxes. The dumb casual's don't realise they have ruined the game mechanics (was not designed as FTP from the start), but the company makes more off then then they would have had if they subscribed.
$10 a month sounds like a chore to these fools but spending $100 when they want to is nothing. Idiots.
Good thing that Disney cracked down! (Score:2)
Good thing that Disney cracked down!
Pokemon and Magic the Gathering (Score:2)
I don't mind loot boxes, but there is an issue... (Score:2)
I actually don't mind loot boxes at all, I think they can be kind of fun if done well (admittedly there is often room for improvement).
What I do dislike about loot boxes though, is that it seems like in games that have them I spend too much time opening and allocating "loot". That is the real buzz-kill for me, I don't play games as much as I used to so I mainly want to play, not run a warehouse sim for exotic weapons and gear. As a result I end up dropping interest in games that have loot boxes more often
EA (Score:1)
Great Gambling Gumballs!!! (Score:2)
I remember gumball machines full of small toys from when I was a kid. You'd drop your hard earned quarter in the slot and turn the dial with great anticipation that you'd get the cool x-ray ring or reflective sticker featured on the front of the machine. When the sort of egg shaped container dropped, you were generally disappointed to find a gummy artificial worm or a plastic spider ring that you had to remove the flashing from yourself. But, I once lucked out and got one of those flower shaped rings tha
Re: (Score:2)
Gumball machines and so on don't charge $15 for a bunch of unlock keys.
In any case, it was low value and probably not addictive. The question isn't whether it's gambling -- in both cases, it is. The question is if it should be illegal.
The question here is the dollars involved and that it's directed at children. And are they saying the act of unlocking a box is fun gameplay in and of itself?
How about publishing statistics, including average number of dollars to spend to get each piece? I guarantee they k
Ok then (Score:2)
"It's not kids gambling!", EA gambled.
They can continue pushing loot boxes (Score:2)
And I'll continue pushing my money toward other companies that actually listen to their player base, make quality games, and don't try to drain my wallet into the triple and quadruple digits before I have the full game.
what? (Score:2)
msmash's comment and the summary are 180 degrees apart.
Electronic Arts will "push forward" with loot boxes in its future video games, despite admitting that all loot boxes are gambling.
Wilson explained Tuesday why EA believes they're not.
jeek still doesn't believe in EA (Score:2)
Will push forward with continuing to not purchase any of their products.