Sony Ends Production Of Physical Vita Games (kotaku.com) 33
Sony is ending physical production of Vita games, news outlet Kotaku reports. Although the hardware manufacturer says digital distribution will continue, this move will mark the end of physical cards for the maligned portable game system, Kotaku added. From a report: Sony's American and European branches "plan to end all Vita GameCard production by close of fiscal year 2018," the company told developers today in a message obtained by Kotaku. The message asks that all Vita product code requests be submitted by June 28, 2018, and that final purchase orders be entered by February 15, 2019. Sony's 2018 fiscal year will end on March 31, 2019.
Back when it was the PSP (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I would disagree with that assessment. There is a lot of innovation that can happen around following standards. Look at Google, while they make their Chrome Browser, their products all work on competing modern browsers as well. I remember when Google Maps, Gmail and Google Docs was first released, Using existing well implemented Web Standards they made fully operational and interactive applications running in a Web Browser. Before that these applications would have to refresh the whole page to give you ne
Re: (Score:3)
The mobile web experience on the PSP sucked butt in my opinion. I laughed so hard during the Brendan Fraser Journey to the Center of the Earth movie when the kid whipped out a PSP on an airplane that somehow or another magically connected to a non-existent access point to browse the web as easily as he had a mouse and keyboard at a reasonable speed. Having used a PSP on the web I know that just didn't happen.
I think the whole ability to use Skype on a PSP 3000 without any extra adapters was freaking cool,
Re: (Score:2)
Not in a SONY produced movie.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, and still ditching propriety media when the world adopted something else. Just like Beta, MD, UMD, ATRAC, Digital Audio Tape, Memory Stick, the other Memory Stick versions......
Re: (Score:2)
Don't forget Blu-R--oh, wait...
Re:Sony? (Score:4, Insightful)
They didn't hoard that one to themselves, had they done so we would probably be running HD-DVD right now.
Fine. I just ended my purchase of Vita games. (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
You can't release a console, especially one that has absolutely no backwards compatibility with your previous offering, and tell everyone to buy games online.
Sure you can, because the Vita IS digitally backwards compatible with the previous offering. Heck, most long term PSP owners had a mostly digital library when the Vita came out. Digital reduced load times, reduced battery drain from a spinning UMD disc, and UMD's were fragile.
Because when the parents go to the store, they want to know the product their buying isn't a deadend product that isn't going to make little Bobby happy / shut him up for awhile.
Who says the Vita's target market was young kids? The majority of gamers are adults you know.
They also don't want to spend money on a system that has no physical offerings.
Really? Tell that to all those in the Android and iOS ecosystems.
Digital is fleeting.
So you don't use Steam or GoG? You don't have a smartphone? You don't buy
Re: (Score:2)
Vita digital games aren't unit locked, they're tied to your PSN account. Pay once, download/play the game on multiple devices. For example you could buy a PSone classic once and have it on a PSP, PS3, and Vita simultaneously.
What the hell... (Score:2)
... is a "Vita"?!?
Re: (Score:1)
Why should we teach you about a technology product that has been on the market since 2011?
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, if you don't live in Japan, it's been on the market only since 2012.
Re: (Score:2)
Here you go. [wikipedia.org] Although I suppose I should have made you Google it for yourself.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
It was a great system that Sony gave up support on way too early in its lifetime (at least in the US). There was only a handful of first party "AAA" type games that were released prior to that, but when it didn't gain major third party support it became the home of some niche genres and indies. The AAA games that did come out like Killzone & Uncharted were excellent and greatly surpassed anything I'd ever seen on mobile platforms prior to them and for quite a while after. The system had an amazing scr
Re: (Score:2)
Finally, while some games supported cross-saves and/or cross buys (i.e. you get both the Vita & PS4 version in one purchase), that was inconsistent and eventually pretty rare.
Still happens, Stardew Valley is the most recent one as of next week.
so many people might have large libraries if they were smart enough to add those games even when they didn't own the system.
I wasn't, missed out on some good titles that way. Though as you know, Vita owners tend to buy a LOT of games...the thing has an INSANE attach rate.