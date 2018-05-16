Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Sony Ends Production Of Physical Vita Games (kotaku.com) 33

Posted by msmash from the end-of-an-era dept.
Sony is ending physical production of Vita games, news outlet Kotaku reports. Although the hardware manufacturer says digital distribution will continue, this move will mark the end of physical cards for the maligned portable game system, Kotaku added. From a report: Sony's American and European branches "plan to end all Vita GameCard production by close of fiscal year 2018," the company told developers today in a message obtained by Kotaku. The message asks that all Vita product code requests be submitted by June 28, 2018, and that final purchase orders be entered by February 15, 2019. Sony's 2018 fiscal year will end on March 31, 2019.

  • I rememeber it being my first “mobile” internet experience before the smartphone era. Sony could have innovated it so much more if they didn’t make it use proprtietary media.

    • The mobile web experience on the PSP sucked butt in my opinion. I laughed so hard during the Brendan Fraser Journey to the Center of the Earth movie when the kid whipped out a PSP on an airplane that somehow or another magically connected to a non-existent access point to browse the web as easily as he had a mouse and keyboard at a reasonable speed. Having used a PSP on the web I know that just didn't happen.

      I think the whole ability to use Skype on a PSP 3000 without any extra adapters was freaking cool,

  • Fuck downloaded unit-locked games. FUUUUUUUCKK them. I want to be able to resell, trade, and *gasp* physically OWN the damn thing. There are tons of older games on older platforms I haven't played. I have ZERO motivation to get on board with the ephermeral downloaded game bullshit. For my purposes as a collector, consoles that use media are superior to ones that don't. I also don't like this dick move to kill the secondary market, either. There are still lots of used game shops were I live.

    • Vita digital games aren't unit locked, they're tied to your PSN account. Pay once, download/play the game on multiple devices. For example you could buy a PSone classic once and have it on a PSP, PS3, and Vita simultaneously.

  • ... is a "Vita"?!?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Why should we teach you about a technology product that has been on the market since 2011?

    • Here you go. [wikipedia.org] Although I suppose I should have made you Google it for yourself.

    • It was a great system that Sony gave up support on way too early in its lifetime (at least in the US). There was only a handful of first party "AAA" type games that were released prior to that, but when it didn't gain major third party support it became the home of some niche genres and indies. The AAA games that did come out like Killzone & Uncharted were excellent and greatly surpassed anything I'd ever seen on mobile platforms prior to them and for quite a while after. The system had an amazing scr

      • Finally, while some games supported cross-saves and/or cross buys (i.e. you get both the Vita & PS4 version in one purchase), that was inconsistent and eventually pretty rare.

        Still happens, Stardew Valley is the most recent one as of next week.

        so many people might have large libraries if they were smart enough to add those games even when they didn't own the system.

        I wasn't, missed out on some good titles that way. Though as you know, Vita owners tend to buy a LOT of games...the thing has an INSANE attach rate.

