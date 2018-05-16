Sony Ends Production Of Physical Vita Games (kotaku.com) 3
Sony is ending physical production of Vita games, news outlet Kotaku reports. Although the hardware manufacturer says digital distribution will continue, this move will mark the end of physical cards for the maligned portable game system, Kotaku added. From a report: Sony's American and European branches "plan to end all Vita GameCard production by close of fiscal year 2018," the company told developers today in a message obtained by Kotaku. The message asks that all Vita product code requests be submitted by June 28, 2018, and that final purchase orders be entered by February 15, 2019. Sony's 2018 fiscal year will end on March 31, 2019.
The mobile web experience on the PSP sucked butt in my opinion. I laughed so hard during the Brendan Fraser Journey to the Center of the Earth movie when the kid whipped out a PSP on an airplane that somehow or another magically connected to a non-existent access point to browse the web as easily as he had a mouse and keyboard at a reasonable speed. Having used a PSP on the web I know that just didn't happen.
I think the whole ability to use Skype on a PSP 3000 without any extra adapters was freaking cool,