Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
PlayStation (Games) Sony Games

Next PlayStation Is Three Years Off, Sony Says (wsj.com) 11

Posted by msmash from the take-note dept.
Don't hold your breath for the fifth-generation PlayStation. From a report: Sony wants to spend three more years readying its next videogame move [Editor's note: the link may be paywalled; alternative source], the head of the PlayStation business said Wednesday. That would mark a slight slowdown in the six-to-seven-year update cycle for the console since the first one in 1994. The PlayStation 4 went on sale in 2013 and has sold more than 79 million units. [...] Speaking to a small group of reporters, Tsuyoshi "John" Kodera, who took over last October. said the network-services side of PlayStation is changing the way Sony thinks about product introductions. "We need to depart from the traditional way of looking at the console life cycle," he said. "We're no longer in a time when you can think just about the console or just about the network like they're two different things."

Next PlayStation Is Three Years Off, Sony Says More | Reply

Next PlayStation Is Three Years Off, Sony Says

Comments Filter:

  • Upgrade Fatigue (Score:3)

    by sqorbit ( 3387991 ) on Wednesday May 23, 2018 @01:39PM (#56660240)
    I am okay with longer release cycles. iPhone upgrades that feel like they come on before I even knew about the last one, other mobile phone providers constantly releasing new models. Previously we were bombarded by hardware upgrades for PCs (that has slowed too). Software upgrades, TV Upgrades. It seems for awhile there consumers were just bombarded with upgrades. I think a slower upgrade cycle is better all around. It will hopefully lead to more stable products and as a consumer feeling like you get more from your investment and are willing to spend again.

    • You really don't need to upgrade your iPhone every release. If you want to stay current on the technology you can upgrade every 4 years. If you are OK with some apps not being supported then you may be able to last longer.

      With consoles normally when you upgrade, you have typically lost a degree of compatibility with your old stuff.

    • It's not really a good comparison. It's easy to skip a revision or three in the mobile phone upgrade cycle. With game consoles, if you want to play the new games, you kind of have to have the new console. But I don't want my current one to die before the next one is available, as that would leave me with a bad choice of throwing money away on a replacement current gen console for use until the next gen ones come out, or going without.
    • According to Apple, the average user replaces their iPhone every 3 years. Despite the fanboys that upgrade a device every time something new appears, it's not really a thing. https://www.apple.com/environm... [apple.com]

  • We're no longer in a time when you can think just about the console or just about the network like they're two different things.

    So... if I buy a PS5 I can ditch my ISP

    • So... if I buy a PS5 I can ditch my ISP

      Like Satellaview for the Super Famicom? Or Sega Channel for Genesis?

Slashdot Top Deals

Promising costs nothing, it's the delivering that kills you.

Close