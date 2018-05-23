Next PlayStation Is Three Years Off, Sony Says (wsj.com) 11
Don't hold your breath for the fifth-generation PlayStation. From a report: Sony wants to spend three more years readying its next videogame move [Editor's note: the link may be paywalled; alternative source], the head of the PlayStation business said Wednesday. That would mark a slight slowdown in the six-to-seven-year update cycle for the console since the first one in 1994. The PlayStation 4 went on sale in 2013 and has sold more than 79 million units. [...] Speaking to a small group of reporters, Tsuyoshi "John" Kodera, who took over last October. said the network-services side of PlayStation is changing the way Sony thinks about product introductions. "We need to depart from the traditional way of looking at the console life cycle," he said. "We're no longer in a time when you can think just about the console or just about the network like they're two different things."
You really don't need to upgrade your iPhone every release. If you want to stay current on the technology you can upgrade every 4 years. If you are OK with some apps not being supported then you may be able to last longer.
With consoles normally when you upgrade, you have typically lost a degree of compatibility with your old stuff.
We're no longer in a time when you can think just about the console or just about the network like they're two different things.
So... if I buy a PS5 I can ditch my ISP
So... if I buy a PS5 I can ditch my ISP
Like Satellaview for the Super Famicom? Or Sega Channel for Genesis?