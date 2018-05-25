Apple Blocks Steam's Plan To Extend Its Video Games To iPhones (reuters.com) 159
Citing "business conflicts," Apple has blocked Steam's plans to distribute PC-based video games to iPhones. It's "a sign that Apple is serious about protecting its ability to take a cut of digital purchases made inside games on its mobile devices," reports Reuters. From the report: Steam, the dominant online store for downloaded games played on Windows PCs, had planned to release a free mobile phone app called Steam Link so that gamers could continue playing on their mobile phones while away from their desktop machines. But Apple has rejected the app, blocking its release, according to a statement from Steam's parent company, the Bellevue, Washington-based Valve. Steam did not give a precise reason for the App Store denials, saying only that Apple cited "business conflicts with app guidelines." But the conflict likely centers on what are known as in-app purchases or micro-transactions, in which gamers can spend small sums of money inside games to buy tokens, extra lives or others so-called digital goods. Lombardi said Steam disabled purchasing its iOS app but did not elaborate on how the change was made. Many analysts believe Apple could lose revenue if they allow Steam's app, which is essentially a store-within-a-store. "Apple takes a 30 percent cut of such purchases made within apps distributed through its App Store," Reuters notes. "[T]hose purchases are among the primary drivers of revenue in Apple's services business."
Anti competitive (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
they gotta get one piece from every pie available.
Re: Anti competitive (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
The problem is which do you choose? A company that locks you in to their platform, but generally respects your privacy (at least to our knowledge), or a company that's far less locked down, but pisses all over your privacy. I'm currently on Android, but Google is seriously pissing me off and I start wondering if Apple might be better.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
A company that locks you in to their platform, but generally respects your privacy (at least to our knowledge), or a company that's far less locked down, but pisses all over your privacy.
You can do something about the privacy problem. You can't do much about the lockdown problem.
Re: (Score:1)
A company that locks you in to their platform, but generally respects your privacy (at least to our knowledge), or a company that's far less locked down, but pisses all over your privacy.
You can do something about the privacy problem. You can't do much about the lockdown problem.
What "lockdown" problem?
https://ios.gadgethacks.com/ho... [gadgethacks.com]
That requires NO Jailbreaking.
And, if you have a Mac, you can simply go to GitHub and visit their large collection of Open Source iOS Apps that you can "Sideload" with XCode:
For example:
https://github.com/vsouza/awes... [github.com]
Re: Anti competitive (Score:4, Insightful)
Sideload with XCode? So you have to buy a Macbook to load open source software onto the phone? Yeah, that's not a closed ecosystem at all...
Re: (Score:2)
Sideload with XCode? So you have to buy a Macbook to load open source software onto the phone? Yeah, that's not a closed ecosystem at all...
Woosh!
You COMPLETELY disregarded the Cydia Impactor stuff.
Talk about Willful Blindness...
Re: (Score:2)
As opposed to ticking off a box in your settings and tapping the apk in your downloads folder?
Oh wait, there is no downloads folder on Apple. Never mind.
Re: (Score:2)
As opposed to ticking off a box in your settings and tapping the apk in your downloads folder?
Oh wait, there is no downloads folder on Apple. Never mind.
Actually, now that there's a semi-exposed filesystem in iOS 11, there might actually be something akin to a "Downloads" folder. The stuff has to go SOMEWHERE while it's being downloaded, right?
But now, it has to work JUST like your platform of choice, or the whole thing is invalid?
Riiiiiight.
Re: (Score:2)
The problem is which do you choose? A company that locks you in to their platform, but generally respects your privacy (at least to our knowledge), or a company that's far less locked down, but pisses all over your privacy.
Choose neither. I'll put my N900 to rest literally today (unless the delivery critter with Gemini is delayed again), then there you have Sailfish and some other niche stuff. Or even some AOSP builds if you want near-Android.
Gemini ships dual-booting Android and Debian, but you can guess how many times I'm going to boot Google-Spyware before running mkfs on that partition (hint: I'm a honking DD, so I'm a wee bit biased towards one of these boot options).
Re: (Score:2)
I'm a honking DD
double-dipper?
bra size?
designated driver?
navy destroyer?
daily diapers?
Actually, save your sanity, don't check that last one.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Anti competitive (Score:2)
It's getting increasingly difficult to mitigate the privacy issues with google. Google Play store is now like a virus for Android. Half the things won't work without it.
I have an AOSP phone with fdroid only, it functions, but many manufacturers are making their android phones act completely broken when attempting this. Camera sucks ass, or some other quirks. Also, the apps are still limited on fdroid, many developers, including open source developers keep their latest version on the play store and completel
Re: (Score:2)
The problem is which do you choose? A company that locks you in to their platform, but generally respects your privacy (at least to our knowledge), or a company that's far less locked down, but pisses all over your privacy. I'm currently on Android, but Google is seriously pissing me off and I start wondering if Apple might be better.
Clue: They are.
Re: Anti competitive (Score:4, Insightful)
Or maybe... just maybe... us techies arn't one-issue-voters. Maybe we bought Apple because we looked at all the options and variables, compared them to our needs, and decided that an Apple device was the best choice for what we needed.
The unescapable fact is that, despite being a bunch of obnoxious, money-grubbing control-freaks who seem to have completely lost their marbles in recent years, their devices are still vastly superior to Android in many critical aspects:
-They actually support their devices, on average of about 5 years. Android? You're *lucky* if you get two. Most give you the finger as soon as they have your money.
-Overwhelmingly lower incidents of malware. While not perfect, they've done a significantly better job of keeping malware out than Google has.
-I don't have to put my sysadmin hat on just to use a freaking phone. The idea that I need to worry about resource management, for example, is offensive to me. It's a f__king *phone*.
-Overwhelmingly better privacy features than Android. Again, not perfect, but lightyears ahead of Androids, "This flashlight app requires access to your entire contact list and you can't do anything about if you didn't notice that permission during install."
For me personally: Siri. I use this a lot. I use it for making music selections, sending text messages, making phone calls, etc. The last time I used the Google equivalent, it was effectively useless, and from what people have told me recently, it hasn't gotten any better. Maybe they saved all the good stuff for their home device products? Don't know, don't care.
There are some aspects, in fact a lot, of aspects to iOS and the way Apple carries themselves that frustrate me. But when taken in aggregate, Apple is still the superior device to use than anything the Android ecosystem has to offer.
Google has made great strides in improve Android. They've improved privacy, introduced deep sleep features, and most recently, Project Treble. But I'm the kind of person who does not rely on a company's future promises, so I am waiting to see if all these new features actually live up to expectations before I even consider jumping ship.
Re: (Score:2)
You're a fucking comedian.
support - never had an android device go out of support before I replaced it
malware - never had any, ever, on android. Getting less on iOS would be tricky
flashlight - hit the 'flashlight' button that's built into the OS and it turns on the camera light. No permission changes required
privacy - so you want privacy but you use Siri. Thanks, I needed the laugh.
But when taken in aggregate, Apple is still the superior device to use
That's subjective, and I disagree. E.g. I can't actually use an Apple device because it refuses to let me run the software I wa
Re: (Score:2)
I think even geeks want appliances. Most of the things around me are neither open source software nor open source hardware, my microwave works the way it works and as long as it's not outright defective the only reasonable choice I have if I'm unhappy with it is to go down to the store and buy a new one from a different brand. Now I'm sure RMS would say I should be able to make and install my own enhancements and bug fixes and the 3D printing fans would say I should be able to make my own parts, but for me
Re: (Score:1)
how is it anti-competitive? Steam is free to release their own SteamPhone. Apple spent a lot of money on it's platform and no reason to let others profit from it for free.
Re: (Score:1)
And the Gold Medal in mental gymnastics goes to...
Re:Anti competitive (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Google doesn't block other search engines on their phones.
Re: Anti competitive (Score:1)
Re: Anti competitive (Score:2)
Apple a monopoly? They're like 13% of the market...
Re: (Score:2)
Google won't certify your android phone for OHA unless it has google search, apps, etc. go read about what happened when Verizon and others were shipping android with Bing search. Google came down pretty hard
Re: (Score:1)
They can create the hardware to run the software on, they can create the OS, and people can pay for both of those things, but the point of computer hardware and an OS is to run software applications. Apple is free to create their own apps and sell them. They're free to create an app marketplace for which they can take a cut of third party app sales. However, it's 100% anti-competitive for them to refuse to allow a third party marketplace app on their phone simply because it would take a cut of their proc
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Anti competitive (Score:5, Insightful)
" Steam is free to release their own SteamPhone"
And what does that have to do with anything?
That's like saying GM can block you from getting your oil changed at minute lube, and its not anti-competitive because minute-lube can produce its own cars and perform oil changes on those.
That's fucking idiotic.
And its the main reason i don't own an apple ios device. I want multiple store fronts. For example, I want stuff i buy on humblebundle to work on all my compatible devices.
I have no objection ot the apple store existing, but buying an apple phone shouldn't amount to consent to only purchasing from the apple store, because apple actively blocks other stores from existing. That's anti-competitive.
Should your teleco get a cut of all your telephone and online purchases because they built the platform you are using to make those purchases too. Never mind your shiny little phone that's peanutes here; what about all the telephone and internet infrastructure you use? Why does Apple get a 30 cents of every dollar you spend while holding your phone, but ATT, Comcast, Verizon, etc etc don't get 30 cents on every dollar you spend on Amazon, or ordering Pizza, or on Apple Store purchases etc. Your piddly little phone is useless without the network, why shouldn't they get 30% of every dollar you spend using the network?
"They spent a lot of money on the infrastructure you use, and there's no reason to let others profit from it for free." Right?
Re: (Score:2)
Sony PlayStation blocks you from using you games online multiplayer function unless you pay for a monthly subscription to PlayStation plus...so ya not a phone but its being done. I thk Xbox does the same thng too thought i cant say 100% don't have an xbox
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think finding an example of a market that's even worse really supports your argument.
I will say that consoles are a bit of special market in my eyes, because
a) they are strictly an optional luxury toy.
b) they are almost exclusively just for games.
c) people generally own one or more of them; this is popular, common and not particularly burdensome.
A phone is a much more general purpose tool. Sure it has games, but people use them for work too. And unlike a console, most people only will buy one, and i
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You can't fault a company for doing this but it is seriously anti competitive in nature.
It's over the whole idea of software ownership can't exist now that everyone has high speed internet. The tech industry always hated their customers having control over their devices and software we've literally been robbed because 90% of the general public are illiterate and morons especially when it comes to gaming. Videogame history won't exist esp with those gacha games and android f2p games. Games will simply disappear and "go dark" forever. It's a fucking tragedy. The "market" is over largely bec
Re: (Score:3)
This is the real reason Apple is so locked down. To keep the money funnel going. You can't fault a company for doing this but it is seriously anti competitive in nature. It's the only reason I stick with Android too since you can still side load (for how much longer don't know).
There are a LOT of things MS has never released for Apple, too. Shall I enumerate?
It's Apple's platform, and Apple's App Store.
And you can Side Load on iOS since iOS 8, nearly 4 years ago. Please DO try to keep up!
Go on GitHub. There is a vibrant Open Source iOS Community, with dozens, if not HUNDREDS of Apps.
Then there's Cydia Impactor, which allows even people WITHOUT a Mac to Sideload Apps that are published to '.ipa' files. This does NOT require Jailbreaking!
https://www.modmy.com/here-how... [modmy.com]
And there ar
Re: (Score:2)
If Steam proves popular enough on Android and/or they come to some kind of arrangement apple may eventually fold.
wow, nice foot gun (Score:1)
Many analysts believe Apple could lose revenue if they allow Steam's app
Did these "analysts" think about what the consequences might be for apple's vendor lock-in if valve rewrites this thing in wasm and distributes it over any standards compliant browser instead?
Re: wow, nice foot gun (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Why doesn’t Slashdot support standards like Unicode?
Because you're on the American internet, not some commie connection.
Re: (Score:2)
or what will happen if Valve fights back with withdrawing form Mac OS?
or by making all your iOS games for "free", if you purchased a special more expensive version of the game that unlocks the "free" iOS game.
There are many ways to circumvent this, of fight back.
Check alphabets failure on Youtube. They started demonetizing videos for ridiculous reasons, they reduced the cut of the creators and what happened? a lot of millions per month are bypassing alphabet's hands and travel via patreon.
Re: (Score:2)
or what will happen if Valve fights back with withdrawing form Mac OS?
then they will miss out on revenue and apple users will miss out on games, and they will blame valve.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yep. I've been an Apple fan for 20 years, but I finally decided to take a stand against Apple's policy of no side loading of commercially purchased software. I traded my last iPhone for a Google Pixel. iOS *is* a superior operating system, but I can live with Android. If Apple ever tries the same thing with macOS, I'll be gone for good.
Apple has allowed Side Loading since iOS 8.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Bzzt. You can only side load open source apps. My post was about "commercially purchased software".
Actually, I believe the
.ipa files you download/install with Cydia Impactor are pre-compiled binaries.
Nice try.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
How does that work? Can I go to a website, download the binaries for an app via my in-phone web browser, install and run it?
That's what I can do on every other OS, so I'm assuming iOS is the same?
Re: (Score:2)
Not quite.
If you have a Mac, you can Compile and Run (or Install and Run) source, and maybe binaries via XCode.
It you have a Mac or Windows machine, you can use Cydia Impactor to go to sites that are hosting ".ipa" files (which are pre-compiled), and use Impactor to install them on your iOS device.
Both methods assume you are using a computer to make the install happen.
Re: wow, nice foot gun (Score:2)
Confusing (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: (Score:3)
The difference here is the composition of two separate technologies (content purchasing and content streaming) into a single application that would reduce Apple's grip on the portable entertainment marketplace.
If some pre-existing "screen sharing" app were to suddenly incorporate a way to purchase applications and games to be remotely accessed by the screen sharing app, Apple would take a similar stance.
Re:Confusing (Score:5, Informative)
According to the article, Steam Link would have been a separate application solely for streaming games. Even if both apps were consolidated, the notion that I'd be buying games "for my phone" is still wrong, because the only way for this to work is through a PC which again only lets me use my Apple device as a remote screen within my own house. In reality, the Steam Link app was more likely intended for iPads to benefit from a larger screen and an attached keyboard. It would have been a simple convenience for existing Steam users, nothing more.
It should also be pointed out that Steam is available for purchasing and playing games directly on Mac OS.
Re: (Score:2)
If some pre-existing "screen sharing" app were to suddenly incorporate a way to purchase applications and games to be remotely accessed by the screen sharing app, Apple would take a similar stance.
You mean like opening a browser within the screen sharing app and buying something that way? Is VNC banned on iPhones?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
So remote desktop apps do not exist in Apple's app store? That is actually a serious question that I do not know the answer to. If it turns out that Apple bans all remote desktop apps, at least the "omg Apple is unfairly targeting Valve!" angle goes away.
Lots of them. I use "Jump".
Works with both RDP and VNC Servers. FYI, Mac "Screen Sharing" uses VNC on the standard Port. You can use any old VNC app to do "Remote Desktop" on a Mac. The only thing that's kind of annoying is that there is no way in the GUI of MacOS to change the VNC Port; so if you have a Router that doesn't support Port Translation during Forwarding, and you have more than one Mac on your Network, you have to edit a
.plist file in MacOS' "Terminal" for those "secondary" Macs to change the
Re: (Score:2)
I don't understand any of the logic here. Steam already exists as a smartphone app which allows me to access the Steam store, purchase games, and even remotely install them on my PC, so obviously the "store within a store" reasoning is already moot. Steam Link is just a thing that would let me stream the video/audio of a game playing on my PC to another device, in this case my iPhone/iPad. Arguing that Steam Link on its own somehow constitutes competing with the App Store is nonsense; I could do the same thing with any other remote desktop app, and in either case the playable library is going to be very limited by the lack of control options on a smartphone, more or less forcing me to use an external input device anyway. I am still required to be on the same local network and still have to run these games on my PC in order to stream them, so the only real function of the Steam Link app is extending my PC's display to a mobile screen.
If it works, it means less revenue from Apple selling you games through their app store.
Re: (Score:2)
If we were talking about the same games, sure. But, for vast majority of games, iOS games are not Steam games.
Not really. The games do not have to be the same in order to compete for the same Quid/Euro/Dollar.
They occupy the same market. If this were permitted... and works as promised (which is something I doubt, we've been promised streaming games before and every time they've failed to deliver) then some people will spend more money on Steam rather than on App Store games simply because the PC game can offer a better product.
Re: (Score:3)
I'm not buying games for my PC so that I can play them when I'm away from home, because that's
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Confusing (Score:4, Insightful)
Think about it. Why would you settle for an iOS game when you could use your mobile to play a "real" game, using Steam Link?
Because Steam Link only works in scenarios where you could just as easily be sitting in front of your PC. When you're not in one of those scenarios, you "settle" for an iOS (or Android) game, because the PC games aren't an option. When you are in one of those scenarios, well... Think about it. Why would you settle for an iOS game when you could use your mobile to play a "real" game, sitting in front of your PC?
I see Steam Link decreasing game sales in the Apple platform.
Only because people who want it will have to leave iOS in favor of Android. If Apple allowed it on their platform, this wouldn't be an issue, for the reason stated above.
At first it doesn't seem as a competitor, but indirectly it is.
No, for the reason stated above, it really is not.
Re: (Score:2)
Steam Link only works in scenarios where you could just as easily be sitting in front of your PC.
The fact that there's a market for Steam Link demonstrates that you're wrong.
You may not have such a use, but very evidently others do.
Re: (Score:2)
The fact that you think I'm wrong demonstrates that you don't know what Steam Link is. It's a low-latency remote desktop specialized to work better for gaming workloads, nothing more; if you
Re: (Score:2)
I said that was the only scenario in which it actually works
I know. I pointed out however that other people disagree with you sufficiently to buy and use the technology, thus proving that you are in fact wrong.
You are wrong. Get over it.
This doesn't allow you to play your PC games while on the go, it literally requires you to be on the same LAN.
Not strictly true, but primarily, yes. However: Being on the same LAN is very fucking different to
scenarios where you could just as easily be sitting in front of your PC
Meanwhile,
The fact that you think I'm wrong demonstrates that you don't know what Steam Link is
The fact that I've provided the evidence that demonstrates that you're wrong means that whether I know what Steam Link is or not, you're wrong.
You're wrong, get over it.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Well, you're being obtuse and stupid now.
Your point was that Steam Link had no purpose as people would either game natively on their device or sit at their PC to game.
My point is that people buy Steam Link because they find the two options to which you want to constrain them to be too limiting.
Thus, you're talking shit and have failed miserably to address my core argument that people actually use Steam Link.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, you're being obtuse and stupid now.
And you're being a pedantic prick.
Your point was that Steam Link had no purpose as people would either game natively on their device or sit at their PC to game
Thank you for confirming that you missed my point entirely. My point was, actually, that Steam Link wouldn't cut into iOS game sales because scenarios still (abundantly) exist in which people will wish to play games while Steam Link simply will not operate.
My point is that people buy Steam Link because they find the two options to which you want to constrain them to be too limiting.
Well, then, your point is entirely off base because people don't buy Steam Link [steampowered.com]. It's a free app. Yes, there is a piece of hardware with the same name, but that is not what is being discussed here.
Thus, you're talking shit and have failed miserably to address my core argument that people actually use Steam Link.
I don't need to address
Re: (Score:2)
apple plans to copy what Value is doing; make a far inferior version of it; claim they invented the whole thing and then sit back as their mindless drone cultists claim apple is the best. Thats apple 101.
No. That game-plan belongs to Microsoft, actually.
Re: (Score:2)
The steam link app doesn't let you install/run games directly on your phone/tablet. It just lets you remotely play a game that's running on your PC. Threre's a beta available for Android. Personally I can't see the point unless it was to stream to an Apple TV or Android enabled TV.
Classic Apple (Score:2)
I find it curious that when Google or MS actively prevent any competitive service on their products the Apple fanbois scream anti-trust. However Apple has a pretty good chuck of the mobile market in terms of manufacturers and routinely and actively prevents competitive products.
Every tried to use Google maps or Waze with carplay? Nope. Terms and conditions say you are not allowed to make a navi platform for it.
Alternative app store? Nope. Not allowed.
I could not personally care any less about the restrictio
Re: (Score:2)
I find it curious that when Google or MS actively prevent any competitive service on their products the Apple fanbois scream anti-trust. However Apple has a pretty good chuck of the mobile market in terms of manufacturers and routinely and actively prevents competitive products. Every tried to use Google maps or Waze with carplay? Nope. Terms and conditions say you are not allowed to make a navi platform for it. Alternative app store? Nope. Not allowed.
I could not personally care any less about the restrictions on Apple products since I do not use them. It's just silly though that Android gets anti-trust lawsuits when Apple is far more anti-competition in their actions.
Quite frankly, as long as I have a Bluetooth access point in my car with a relatively new Bluetooth version, I could not care less about Car Play or any other in-car entertainment system. I just hook up my cellphone to the Bluetooth link, stick the smartphone/tablet in a holder with a built-in wireless charger and use the gadget which then becomes my in-car entertainment and navigation system. The only down side is a bit of audio lag due to buffering in the car's audio system and the fact that Bluetooth aud
The least complicated answer... (Score:1)
I know it's all too easy for people to automatically assume some sort of corruption or greed is the explanation for any given "you can't do that!" answer from a big business... but in this case, there is a far less complicated answer which I think is clearly more plausible: Apple's App Store guidelines forbid emulators for both performance and security reasons. The quickest method for a Steam port of existing Windows games over to iOS would be to emulate some portion of the functionality, just as they've do
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Steam Link isn't an emulator. It's essentially a fancy remote control for your computer which is running Steam on it. The game runs on your computer (as they normally would) but the display is streamed to the receiving device (Steam Link) and then input from the receiving device pushed back to the computer. Apple isn't blocking Steam Link for being an emulator. There are likely other motivations at work.
Re: (Score:2)
I know it's all too easy for people to automatically assume some sort of corruption or greed is the explanation for any given "you can't do that!" answer from a big business... but in this case, there is a far less complicated answer which I think is clearly more plausible: Apple's App Store guidelines forbid emulators for both performance and security reasons. The quickest method for a Steam port of existing Windows games over to iOS would be to emulate some portion of the functionality, just as they've done (by way of Cider, for example) for quite a few of their MacOS game ports over the years.
Thus, while Steam on iOS would seem on the surface to be an easy win for both Valve and Apple, it's going to take some serious recoding for Valve to fall completely in line with Apple's current App Store guidelines -- and that doesn't come cheap, which is why they used emulation in the first place for those previous ports. So Valve is no doubt quietly advocating for a change in Apple's policies, in order to get the iOS version of Steam rolled out with minimal recoding... but opening up iOS to emulators really would be an incredible can of worms, and as I see it, Apple probably just isn't interested in taking on that kind of risk.
But... that sort of explanation is kind'a boring and doesn't really play well in the press -- especially from Valve's point of view. It sounds much more interesting to make Apple out to be the greedy bully, who just wants more easy money... and as can be demonstrated by many of the comments in this thread, gamers enthusiastically eat up that crap. And of course, Apple doesn't generally publicize the reasons for specific store submission denials, out of deference to the privacy concerns of the app developers... so for the moment, we're really only hearing one side of the story.
Hopefully, in time, Apple will make some statement that will provide us with "the rest of the story," as Paul Harvey used to say.
Ding! Ding! Ding!
Give this man some Mod points! He has hit the nail PERFECTLY on the head!!!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Steam link is not an emulator. There's no way any mobile phone could emulate a desktop computer... Which should have been painfully obvious to anyone on \.
It's a desktop streaming / miracast style app which requires a desktop to stream from.
Steam is obviously more than just that; since there are multitudinous VNC/Remote Desktop Apps on the iOS App Store.
What's the use case anyway? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Who said anything about a Mac? You can play Steam games on a mac, but a top end gaming PC has hardware a Mac could never have due to Apple's walled garden.
This is one more reason I will never buy another Apple device. Part of their reason for not allowing Steam Link is I'm sure because they DO discourage free applications because 30% of nothing is nothing.
no high horses here (Score:2)
Take as an analogy the periodic squabbles, for example, between MLB, or NFL or whatever league and the cables companies not broadcasting the
Re: (Score:2)
Do some research before posting.
Yeah but... (Score:2)
Yeah, but at least their hardware looks good and isn't as powerful and costs a lot.
Put it on Cydia (Score:2)
I'm sure the jailbreakers will appreciate it.
Anti-Trust! (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Apple doesn't have a monopoly on phones. Apple customers deserve what they get.
Pay (Score:2)
Reminds me of arguments about who owns inventions an invented AI invents.
Can Apple get a cut of in-store-in-store sales? How deep does it go?
PC games on Ios? (Score:1)
Hmm I did not know that IOS had an inel ISA, I though Apple had an ARM lisemce, are we talking about some kind of emulation here? Leaving that to one side, how. many PC games ar compatibel with touch input and can run on the Ipad/iphones amarativly weak hw? This was not meant to be sarcastick or funny, the rest of this post however...
But here I go applying logic again, bad apple for asking 30% of revenue, capitalist swine etc
So who's device is it then? Clue: not yours. (Score:2)
OK, so I can buy a cheaper phone, (probably Android) and get...replaceable batteries, SD-card reader, dual SIM, headphone jack (insert standard
/. anti-Apple bitch-list here)
Then (even without side-loading) install pretty much what I want; with more choice.
(Android apps: 3.5 million; iOS apps: 2.2 million.)
Or, I can pay much more, and get less choice.
Huh?
Typing this as someone who has both types of devices, and actually in general much prefer iOS.
Re: (Score:2)
Stop developing on Apple. Seriously, 30 PERCENT cut ? Holy shit kids are you all this retarded? There are other options.
Why do I get the feeling Apple rather enjoys being a crack dealer in this transaction. So much reward for so little risk.
Isn't that exactly what Google charges for a Play Store listing?
Re: (Score:2)
Well, sell via legacy retail and you'll see 5% returns on the gross sale price.
The Apple app store (and equivalents, like Google Play and Steam itself) will let you receive over 50% of the gross.
Sure, the storefronts are getting rich through this. They also offer customer services, payment facilities, automated update mechanisms, instrumentation, versioning support, download servers and other features.
The downside isn't the 30%, it's the effective monopoly. For games I can skip Steam, buy from GOG, HumbleBu
Re: Same reason Steve Jobs killed Flash... (Score:2)
Appleâ(TM)s App Store didnâ(TM)t exist then, and they werenâ(TM)t planning on having one. Flash was disallowed because it was resource and battery hungry. App Store came later.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, it's curiously inconsistent.
Not sure I'd want to game over RDP though
:)