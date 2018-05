Apple Blocks Steam's Plan To Extend Its Video Games To iPhones

Citing "business conflicts," Apple has blocked Steam's plans to distribute PC-based video games to iPhones . It's "a sign that Apple is serious about protecting its ability to take a cut of digital purchases made inside games on its mobile devices," reports Reuters. From the report:Many analysts believe Apple could lose revenue if they allow Steam's app, which is essentially a store-within-a-store. "Apple takes a 30 percent cut of such purchases made within apps distributed through its App Store," Reuters notes. "[T]hose purchases are among the primary drivers of revenue in Apple's services business."