Valve Slammed Over 'Horrendous' Steam School-Shooting Game (eurogamer.net) 163
Several readers have shared an EuroGamer report: Just a week after the Santa Fe High School shooting in Texas that saw 10 people fatally shot and 13 others were wounded, Valve has come under fire for a Steam school-shooting game that encourages you to "hunt and destroy" children. Active Shooter, which at the time of publication is live on Steam and due for release on 6th June, is described by its developer as "a dynamic S.W.A.T. simulator." The idea is you're sent in to deal with a shooter at a school, but you can also play as the actual shooter, gunning down school children.
Now, an anti-gun violence charity has called on Valve to pull the game from Steam. The developer of Active Shooter is called Revived Games, the publisher Acid. Revived Games' credits include White Power: Pure Voltage and Dab, Dance & Twerk. "Acid", who plans to add a survival mode in which you play as a civilian and have to "escape or perform a heroic action such as fight against the shooter itself," took to Active Shooter's Steam page to defend the game. "First of all, this game does not promote any sort of violence, especially any soft [sic] of a mass shooting," Acid said.
Anyone remember when Postal came out?
It's funny that dumb republican faggots like yourself blame that on "sjw society" instead of looking around and seeing how the games are much, much, much worse than postal now.
If you're all about censoring video games, then go move to Germany you stupid fuck. Maybe you'll find some brown-shirted antifa chapter to join so you can terrorize those who want to play any of the games that Germany has censored or outright banned. In the USA, where I suspect GP is from and where you're probably not from, free speech is king, no matter your political affiliation.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Anyone remember when Postal came out?
Postal? I still haven't even gotten over that 1989 Prince of Persia when Jaffar killed the princess
Postal? Pfft. Anyone remember when Missile Command came out?!
Stop picking on poor Valve (Score:2)
Yeah, and don't forget Bully, NightTrap and the whole host of other controversial games that have been released over the years. The best was Doom, slammed for satanic and violent content when it was new. I'm sure that John Carmac is still crying in his Cheerios over all the money he lost out on because he made a game that was controversial.
This sort of thing is always an exercise in futility. I am all for reducing gun violence, but censorship isn't the answer. This
What about Super Columbine Massacre?
"EVERY country that has heavily armed populace running around is a Third World shithole."
Except the US.
First... starting a statement/question with 'so' is a tell for cognitive dissonance... lets see if you deliver.
You are not yet showing signs of being cognitively dissonant from that, but you are clearly ill-informed.
Australia didn't ban all guns, nor did they engage in door to door raids... they simply banned most semi-automatic weapons, which incl
Shall not be infringed. I don't care how you do it in your country, AC. That's your business.
Wolves.
Many countries with gun control allow hunting licenses.
It's only that guns are not given away with any purchase of candy or "muh freeedoom requires it!".
I might suggest looking to Australia for examples we can use, regarding gun turn-in or buy-back programs. Maybe a start would be to further limit the kinds of guns that most people can buy. The vast majority of the public, for example, does not require a semi-automatic rifle of any kind. Every time any member of my family in Texas has gone hunting, the rifle was bolt-action. There are very niche use cases for semi-automatic rifles where special permits could be issued, but there's no reason they need to
> Every time any member of my family in Texas has gone hunting, the rifle was bolt-action.
There's no right to hunt in the constitution. The second amendment is about the right to keep and bear arms. Arms are effective weaponry. No right to hunt, no right to target shoot. The right to keep and bear arms.
The responsiblity to bear arms? (Score:2)
I found out a few years back that this is already the case. If you are a collector or historian type, you can get a permit to own fully automatic weaponry and other really dangerous(tm) stuff like ww2 machine guns, bazookas and the like. I think that there is a more rigorous background investigation involved, and it appears to more or less work, since y
Little by little. There are millions of guns seized by police or collected via buyback programs across the US every year.
There are 600,000 guns that are stolen every year in the US. If that many people can have their guns taken from them without them even
Not against (Score:4)
Re: (Score:3)
Is the game mocking mass shootings, or glorifying them, or something in between?
Whatever it's doing, it sure looks clumsy and tasteless from here.
I suspect it's the product of some naive, young, male programmers, who have spent too much time alone, dealing with other people only as vague online constructs, and thus never developed much empathy or understanding regarding how their words and actions can affect other people. When everything and everyone is nothing more than pixels on a screen, nothing matters
Re:Not against (Score:5, Insightful)
Is the game mocking mass shootings, or glorifying them, or something in between?
Whatever it's doing, it sure looks clumsy and tasteless from here.
You think? What about the complete disparity between people getting angry about a game involving school shootings, while also having absolutely no willpower to actually do anything about real school shootings?
Is the game mocking mass shootings, or glorifying them, or something in between?
Whatever it's doing, it sure looks clumsy and tasteless from here.
You think? What about the complete disparity between people getting angry about a game involving school shootings, while also having absolutely no willpower to actually do anything about real school shootings?
Ih, there's plenty of will power to do "something"
... the problem is that none of the "something's proposed would actually do anything useful.
What about the complete disparity between people getting angry about a game involving school shootings, while also having absolutely no willpower to actually do anything about real school shootings?
What do you propose they do about "real school shootings"? They can't ban or restrict guns because there is insufficient political support for that. They can't increase spending on mental health because there is no political support for that either. Armed guards in every school is a stupid idea for many reasons. So what do you propose?
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
"there is insufficient political support for that"
That would be the no willpower to actually do anything problem.
In actual fact, there's lots of will, including political support to do it. Polls in the US show a majority of voters favour increased gun control. Problem is, there's a very vocal minority making everyone believe there's no will.
Should work okay for gun control then. The majority of Americans are not gun owners.
Of course, because it couldn't be some naive, young, female programmers. Girls can't do anything wrong, after all.
Re: (Score:3)
i am sorry, this is not the right time to talk about gun control in games. lets wait till the game has been out of news for a while for our tender sensibilities, and then we can not talk about it.
Re: (Score:3)
Is the game mocking mass shootings, or glorifying them, or something in between?
Whatever it's doing, it sure looks clumsy and tasteless from here.
I suspect it's the product of some naive, young, male programmers, who have spent too much time alone, dealing with other people only as vague online constructs, and thus never developed much empathy or understanding regarding how their words and actions can affect other people. When everything and everyone is nothing more than pixels on a screen, nothing matters, so why not make a game about mass shootings?
Either that, or they are masters of the Streisand effect.
Well, there ya go. Perhaps can use this game to simulate if arming teachers actually lowers the death count of a mass school shooting.
Personally, I think that it would, but only IF the teacher knew what they were doing with the firearm. Someone who isn't trained correctly would probably just up the body count by shooting through walls and hitting innocent bystanders.
Unfortunately, arming teachers would probably also increase the number of accidental shootings from kids finding a gun in a classroom that wasn
The real problem is having an open discussion (Score:3)
A better question is why the NRA is so vehemently opposed to gun laws. You don't see the Auto makers campaigning against driver's licenses and insurance. My guess is they're worried stronger laws would bite into impulse buys. A coworker the other day went to buy a pistol for target shooting and home defense and go excited and walked out with an AR-15 and sev
We can't have you playing the shooter because you might see how trivial it is to mow down dozens of unarmed people in a matter of few minutes no matter what the police or anyone else does.
I don't need a game for that (Score:1)
CDC can't, by law, do any research on gun violence.
That is a lie. The CDC can't spend money to "advocate or promote gun control". If they couldn't "research gun violence". How is it we know how many gun related deaths there are from the CDC year after year? [cdc.gov]
What is wrong with saying a government research agency cannot push an agenda in their research?
Collecting statistics (Score:2)
Did you read your own link? The Dickey Amendment hasn't been repealed and is still law the CDC must follow.
That none of the funds made available for injury prevention and control at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may be used to advocate or promote gun control:
This is the amendment you are talking about that "bans gun research". This is the exact wording. It doesn't ban "collecting statistics" or any kind of research. We know how many people die by guns each year because the CDC can collect those statistics. We have statistics on gun deaths in the US because the CDC can research gun violence! What the CDC can't do is advocate or promote gun control.That is s
https://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/... [gpo.gov]
That none of the funds made available for injury prevention and control at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may be used to advocate or promote gun control:
Where in the above quote does it say the CDC cannot research gun violence? How would any of that text describe a ban on "research on gun violence". Note, the same kind of restriction is put on other hot-button topics, like abortion.
That none of the funds made available under this Act may be used to lobby for or against abortion.
A better question is why the NRA is so vehemently opposed to gun laws. You don't see the Auto makers campaigning against driver's licenses and insurance.
Maybe you don't see it because those are state level issues, while lots of firearm-related legistlation is national. Even state-level firearm-related legislation receives media attention because it is a political hot-button. What you do see folks like the NRA advocating for is the enforcement of current laws. The church shooter in Texas from some months ago comes to mind. The Air Force failed to report his convinction to the FBI, so he was never stopped from purchasing a gun. In fact, most new proposed le
The NRA fights it at the state level 2 (Score:2)
And you better believe they're out there hoping for impulse buys. Nobody _needs_ an AR-15. You _want_ one.
And you better believe they're out there hoping for impulse buys. Nobody _needs_ an AR-15. You _want_ one.
What does that have to do with impulse buys? Whether or not you "need" something has nothing to do with whether you planned the purchase in advance.
Let us all forget the horrendous lack of gun control in this country. Its video games that are the problem.
What next, removing all the shooters from Steam.
Two words: (Score:1)
Asset flip.
As seriously as the US takes it (Score:2, Interesting)
It's not that they don't care (well, some don't, obs) but most of them realize that school shootings are statistical rarities. That ain't what's gonna kill yer kid.
What's gonna kill 'em? The car you drove her to school in. Dogs. Cancer. Suicide (big one, esp for teens). Homicides outside the school from people they know, mostly their own parents. Non-automobile accidents of all sorts. But not school shootings. Those aren't worth bothering with as far as actual risk goes (as opposed to fear... they're grea
That's because the media needs to promote every single one that happens to get attention.
Remember... The media likes attention. That's how they make their money.
Additionally, the politicians like the attention, it's how they get votes and political power.
And of course... The anti-gunners love it, because it helps give power to their side.
And once this hits the general public, then they get terrified that the problem is getting worse and worse and worse by the day.
Do you really wonder about why it feels li
You're more likely to be killed by a deer. About 120 Americans are killed by deer every year [vox.com]. (325.7 million
Yes, I worry a lot about the possibility of hitting a deer whenever I'm driving because there are a lot of them around here. I appreciate the deer crossing warning signs where they're especially common. And there's no need for marches because we already have a very advanced deer population control system called deer hunting season, which is vital to keeping the ecosystem i
DOOM (Score:3)
A buddy of mine used a WAD maker/editor to make a very good rendition of our high school in the 90's. Of course, DOOM was made of monsters and folks enjoyed it and took it for what it was. (this was in the 90's). I shudder to think of what would happen to us now if we were in high school and did this. Probably end up in federal....prison.
Yup. I did my university... quake2 iirc
I mean, seriously... great level subject. Long underground hallways with pipes carrying water, electrical, and even steam (!!) connecting buildings
... labyrinthine wings, most rooms with multiple exits, lots of interior and exterior windows, rooms within rooms, hub-spoke layouts, theaters, open stair cases, interior balconies, the science wing had bona fide radioactive storage, biohazard storage, greenhouses, centrifuges, lasers, loading areas for trucks, etc, etc...
I remember doing something similar with the Quake third party level editor Qoole. I wasn't sure what to make, so I went with what I knew - my house. Of course, after completing it it quickly became apparent that a level based on an average house is very quick and not very fun. So I scaled the entire house up and made the level about being a tiny person fighting tiny enemies in huge rooms.
It was a fun project, and it gave me a newfound respect for good level design and how hard it is to get all the detail
Controls needed? (Score:5, Funny)
Anyone for "common sense" speech controls? You're not against "common sense" are you?
What kind of speech-nuts or speech-extremists would argue against common sense limitations on a Constitutional right? They didn't have computers when the US Constitution was written, after all.
Are you serious? Free speech isn't about speech you like you fucking fucked fuck of fuckerly fuckers. GTFO if you do't like freedom, what little is left, and not that stupid shit about needing guns to protect from tyranny, a little fucking late for that.
Are you serious?
Not really. Some other people want to impose oppressive "controls" on innocent people. I don't. I support the entire Bill of Rights, rather than supporting some fashionable parts and opposing other parts.
The same people that are for gun control think speech control is a good idea (as long as they control what speech).
Re: (Score:2)
How about the kind that realize that "common sense" means something different to each person?
If that's supposed to be sarcasm, you completely lost me by the end.
Re: (Score:3)
We already have common sense speech controls, For example, libel, slander, obscenity, fighting words, and commercial speech have never been protected by the First Amendment, and we have various laws against all of those. There is not a single "natural right" that has not historically come with "common sense controls". Not one.
Here's an article on that "fire in a crowded theatre" cliche:
https://www.theatlantic.com/na... [theatlantic.com]
I don't know why people bother with that one when there are a bunch of common sense exceptions to US freedom of speech:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Including the ultimate "I know it when I see it" one regarding obscenity.
Even if the quote is misused. It's still fucking true.
But when the cliche is used, it's mostly used to say "free speech isn't absolute, so we can impose controls on speech and censor some kinds of speech". In fact, no, you probably can't.
Government can almost never censor speech. And, while almost never isn't exactly never, almost never is a lot closer to never than it is to the average scheme of people who use the "fire in a crowded theatre" cliche.
Yeah, "common sense" is awesome because it can be used to argue for or against anything. Or both -- if you're vague enough, both sides will assume you agree with them because they see themselves as being sensible, so their preferences must be the "common sense" ones.
Scoring question. (Score:4, Funny)
The idea is you're sent in to deal with a shooter at a school,
...
How many points do you get for staying outside and hiding behind a dumpster?
Re:Scoring question. (Score:4, Funny)
6-figure government pension unlocked!
Cops and robbers (Score:5, Insightful)
Let's play cops and robbers! But everyone has to be cops because robbers are bad!
Link to actual game - decide for yourself (Score:2)
Looks pretty bad. Honestly, any attention is good attention for this level of project.
That Counterstrike game I tell ya... (Score:2)
...lets the Terrorists Win don't'cha know
Simulation... (Score:3)
The whole point of simulation is to imagine the full scenario, explore all the angles that can be systematically imagined.
If you're playing Sim City - while imagining power grids, water flow models, traffic patterns, and industrial/commercial is all fascinating to see it all play out as a model - most folks will end up throwing in a horrible disaster or two, just to see how those systems will react, falter, fail, and sometimes recover.
And it does help to see those things play out - to see these enormously important things break - to know that they are big, but still fragile in their own ways, when they're seen in a neutral mathematical and simulation background.
That said - that's not really how lots of these games really play around with those subjects. Yeah - when the games are just trying to push the buttons of the players and audience, rile up a reaction - then it's just bad writing.
Even that said though - the game Dungeon Keeper is still a favorite of mine. It's a game that places you as spectral force digging out exactly the kinds of grid-based dungeons that old RPG games would have you exploring. As such, your tools were largely gathering monsters, feeding them, readying them for combat, expanding territory, then using various kinds of harm on adventurers you defeated (jailing, torture, killing) for various benefits. It really held to that perspective with its mechanics - complete with dread-voices narrator of events - in a narratively interesting way. It was genuinely good writing - while being about unethical characters and outcomes.
But no one generally became more cruel through playing Dungeon Keeper - if anything, it taught me about the family of motivations you have to follow to 'justify' torturing your enemies as a valid tactic - and why none of them add up to a good idea in any way. The game wasn't pushing the buttons on the audience, so much as it fairly deconstructed how our 'regular' stories were also pushing our buttons, in its own over-the-top way.
Kids see bullies winning the perennial getting-away-with-it game every day. Every one of them knows they could 'win' by fighting more violently using tools. Imagining only the glory of that outcome, and not the full scenario is the core flaw... well, in most crime, not just school violence.
I say the better answer is a more rigorous exploration of that space - a simulation that goes full circle - that shows that this violence only results in scenarios where bullies at large get away with more, because even with complete surveillance, folks will only bother to look back in broken circumstances - and it will still tend to only result in innocent people getting punished meaningfully, since punishments tend to mean almost nothing to bullies, and the process only entrenches them in that path. At least with the logic of school rule enforcement here in the US.
You don't even need guns to explore that space. Just avoid cheaply pushing buttons with your narrative.
Ryan Fenton
Atari (Score:2)
Back in ancient times of game systems, in Seven Cities of Gold (I think) on the Atari, you could wantonly attack peaceful Indians
... or keep slaughtering ones that had stopped resisting.
They went into some kind of weird tribal dance of utter despair that really freaked me out and made me never want to try that again. Brrr.
But my point is you could do it.
Granted, they were so pixilated and cartoonish that I don't think even those who believe video games inspire violence could really think that game would
I'm shocked... (Score:2)
I'm shocked it took someone this long to make a school shooting game.
nothing (Score:2)
Slammin! (Score:1)
I'm thinking and praying really hard, so there's no need to slam, duplex, or double dirty chairbang.
We need to STOP PUBLICIZING shootings! (Score:2)
this is a good idea (Score:2)
Because the difficulty with school shootings is law enforcement figuring out how to outsmart the advanced military tactics of a child?
The game is tasteless and useless. Of course, I'm all for tasteless and useless things being available to buy. That's what freedom is about, if you only want freedom for the things you like that's simply wanting to be the dictator of a tyrannical society. If it gets into the hands of a kid who decides shooting up his school is a cool idea because of it, and people die, then a
Yeah, games are the problem (Score:2)
Not bullying. Not at all. That's why kids shoot up schools instead of, say, shopping malls where it would be easy to rack up a way higher body count. That's why they shoot their former classmates and teachers instead of simply kicking open and spraying bullets into the first classroom they get to.
But you can't say that. How DARE you blame the poor, poor children? Just because they had a little fun with the evil, evil shooter.
controversy sells (Score:2)
Generating controversy is a great way to get free advertising.
Personally, I don't care, there are all sorts of horrible things in games and movies. People know the difference between fantasy and reality.
