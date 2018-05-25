Valve Slammed Over 'Horrendous' Steam School-Shooting Game (eurogamer.net) 67
Several readers have shared an EuroGamer report: Just a week after the Santa Fe High School shooting in Texas that saw 10 people fatally shot and 13 others were wounded, Valve has come under fire for a Steam school-shooting game that encourages you to "hunt and destroy" children. Active Shooter, which at the time of publication is live on Steam and due for release on 6th June, is described by its developer as "a dynamic S.W.A.T. simulator." The idea is you're sent in to deal with a shooter at a school, but you can also play as the actual shooter, gunning down school children.
Now, an anti-gun violence charity has called on Valve to pull the game from Steam. The developer of Active Shooter is called Revived Games, the publisher Acid. Revived Games' credits include White Power: Pure Voltage and Dab, Dance & Twerk. "Acid", who plans to add a survival mode in which you play as a civilian and have to "escape or perform a heroic action such as fight against the shooter itself," took to Active Shooter's Steam page to defend the game. "First of all, this game does not promote any sort of violence, especially any soft [sic] of a mass shooting," Acid said.
Anyone remember when Postal came out?
Postal? I still haven't even gotten over that 1989 Prince of Persia when Jaffar killed the princess
"EVERY country that has heavily armed populace running around is a Third World shithole."
Except the US.
Wolves.
I might suggest looking to Australia for examples we can use, regarding gun turn-in or buy-back programs. Maybe a start would be to further limit the kinds of guns that most people can buy. The vast majority of the public, for example, does not require a semi-automatic rifle of any kind. Every time any member of my family in Texas has gone hunting, the rifle was bolt-action. There are very niche use cases for semi-automatic rifles where special permits could be issued, but there's no reason they need to
Is the game mocking mass shootings, or glorifying them, or something in between?
Whatever it's doing, it sure looks clumsy and tasteless from here.
I suspect it's the product of some naive, young, male programmers, who have spent too much time alone, dealing with other people only as vague online constructs, and thus never developed much empathy or understanding regarding how their words and actions can affect other people. When everything and everyone is nothing more than pixels on a screen, nothing matters
You think? What about the complete disparity between people getting angry about a game involving school shootings, while also having absolutely no willpower to actually do anything about real school shootings?
Of course, because it couldn't be some naive, young, female programmers. Girls can't do anything wrong, after all.
i am sorry, this is not the right time to talk about gun control in games. lets wait till the game has been out of news for a while for our tender sensibilities, and then we can not talk about it.
Let us all forget the horrendous lack of gun control in this country. Its video games that are the problem.
What next, removing all the shooters from Steam.
Asset flip.
A buddy of mine used a WAD maker/editor to make a very good rendition of our high school in the 90's. Of course, DOOM was made of monsters and folks enjoyed it and took it for what it was. (this was in the 90's). I shudder to think of what would happen to us now if we were in high school and did this. Probably end up in federal....prison.
Yup. I did my university... quake2 iirc
I mean, seriously... great level subject. Long underground hallways with pipes carrying water, electrical, and even steam (!!) connecting buildings
... labyrinthine wings, most rooms with multiple exits, lots of interior and exterior windows, rooms within rooms, hub-spoke layouts, theaters, open stair cases, interior balconies, the science wing had bona fide radioactive storage, biohazard storage, greenhouses, centrifuges, lasers, loading areas for trucks, etc, etc...
Anyone for "common sense" speech controls? You're not against "common sense" are you?
What kind of speech-nuts or speech-extremists would argue against common sense limitations on a Constitutional right? They didn't have computers when the US Constitution was written, after all.
Are you serious? Free speech isn't about speech you like you fucking fucked fuck of fuckerly fuckers. GTFO if you do't like freedom, what little is left, and not that stupid shit about needing guns to protect from tyranny, a little fucking late for that.
Are you serious?
Not really. Some other people want to impose oppressive "controls" on innocent people. I don't. I support the entire Bill of Rights, rather than supporting some fashionable parts and opposing other parts.
The same people that are for gun control think speech control is a good idea (as long as they control what speech).
How about the kind that realize that "common sense" means something different to each person?
If that's supposed to be sarcasm, you completely lost me by the end.
Here's an article on that "fire in a crowded theatre" cliche:
https://www.theatlantic.com/na... [theatlantic.com]
The idea is you're sent in to deal with a shooter at a school,
How many points do you get for staying outside and hiding behind a dumpster?
6-figure government pension unlocked!
Let's play cops and robbers! But everyone has to be cops because robbers are bad!
...lets the Terrorists Win don't'cha know