PUBG and Epic Games, Maker of Two of the World's Most Popular Video Games, Set To Battle in Court (bloomberg.com) 43
PUBG, an affiliate of South Korean studio Bluehole, is suing the Korean unit of North Carolina-based Epic Games, arguing that its smash hit Fortnite copies many of the characteristics of its own PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. The suit, alleging copyright infringement, was filed in South Korea. From a report: PUBG introduced its game last year and it became a huge hit as players embraced the Hunger Games-style concept in which 100 players race to kill each other until there's a sole survivor. But the game's features have been embraced by rivals, prompting earlier legal action. Fortnite has a similar concept of 100 people competing with each other, but differs by letting players build fortifications similar to Minecraft and using more cartoon-like graphics aimed at younger players "This is a measure to protect our copyrights," PUBG said, declining to provide further details. Epic Games didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. The two companies have a complicated relationship. Epic Games provides PUBG with its Unreal Engine technology, which was used to create PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. The software is instrumental in building games and is the industry-standard for professional games developers. Both companies are also partly owned by Tencent Holdings, China's internet giant.
I think you meant to say 'Battle Royale'..
Battle Royale is the genre term but it pretty much got its idea from the hunger games
The genre doesn't deserve such a fine provenance, but I think it was from the Japanese film that spawned the competition portion of The Hunger Games.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0... [imdb.com]
I enjoyed it. Your tastes may differ greatly, but if you're ok with stylized hyper-violence, I'd recommend it.
Because we never had death match modes until Hunger Games....
"Last Man Standing" has been a multiplayer game mode since the earliest days of multiplayer gaming, but the heavy focus on exploring for gear in a collapsing play area is fairly recent. The earliest battle royale game I played with a collapsing play area was a high-speed arena-style shooter with only one weapon. I don't remember the name of the game, but I guess I played it about 6-7 years ago.
Battle Royale is more than just a deathmatch, though.
It's also pretty clear that The Hunger Games got its idea from Battle Royale [wikipedia.org]
Oh you might be right. I didn't even know that book was a thing. My bad
Bad plan (Score:2)
Ask silicon knights how suing epic for something stupid goes.
They didn't even invent the genre. Almost every element being sued after was in Ark survival of the fittest, and even that took a lot of elements from the original Minecraft hunger games whatever it's called mod
ARK is not a Battle Royale game. Secondly, the creator of PUGB has other Battle Royale games that predate ARK.
Unless they think they can patent a genre this'll end badly,
They don’t think they can patent a genre. That’s why this is about copyright infringement. Not that that makes there case any less silly.
Can you steal something that is already stolen? (Score:1)
PUBG did certainly not come up with that game concept, the DayZ mod did it in ARMA 2 back in 2013.
They are the ones who should start lawsuits if anyone.
If PUBG actually wins this case it would be embarassing that we can have such shitty copyright laws IMO.
Even the DayZ mod got its ideas from a popular minecraft mod. And these guys know it
Perhaps... (Score:2)
But did it support a 100 or more users?
You see, it clearly is now a wholly new patentable game because obviously supporting more users makes it TOTALLY different.
USPO - Oh, wow...you're totally right. Patent granted.
No one is being sued over patents. Secondly, what does the USPTO have to do with South Korea? You know, the country the lawsuit is filed in.
PUBG did certainly not come up with that game concept, the DayZ mod did it in ARMA 2 back in 2013.
The guy who made the DayZ mod is the creator of PUGB. So, yes, he did come up wih the game concept used in DayZ.
Art immitating life (Score:2)
Well. (Score:2)
I'd be much more worried about Overwatch vs Team Fortress 2 in that case.
Pretty much the same game, different graphics.
Hasn't this been around before... (Score:2)
1) Yes, growing up we called this a Battle Royal, as mentioned above.
2) Wasn't there a rather popular Minecraft mod called "Hunger Games"
???
The PUBG crew is on crack. (Score:2)
This is so abysmally stupid I can hardly believe it. PUBG is basically a better asset flip. The only thing that it has going is a neat new game mechanic and a reason to multiplay on a larger map. Other than that there is zilch innovation in the game. PUBG is going to lose big time. Indie Game critic Jim Sterling did a perfect analysis of this situation. [thejimquisition.com]