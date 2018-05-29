PUBG and Epic Games, Makers of Two of the World's Most Popular Video Games, Set To Battle in Court (bloomberg.com) 124
PUBG, an affiliate of South Korean studio Bluehole, is suing the Korean unit of North Carolina-based Epic Games, arguing that its smash hit Fortnite copies many of the characteristics of its own PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. The suit, alleging copyright infringement, was filed in South Korea. From a report: PUBG introduced its game last year and it became a huge hit as players embraced the Hunger Games-style concept in which 100 players race to kill each other until there's a sole survivor. But the game's features have been embraced by rivals, prompting earlier legal action. Fortnite has a similar concept of 100 people competing with each other, but differs by letting players build fortifications similar to Minecraft and using more cartoon-like graphics aimed at younger players "This is a measure to protect our copyrights," PUBG said, declining to provide further details. Epic Games didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. The two companies have a complicated relationship. Epic Games provides PUBG with its Unreal Engine technology, which was used to create PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. The software is instrumental in building games and is the industry-standard for professional games developers. Both companies are also partly owned by Tencent Holdings, China's internet giant.
I think you meant to say 'Battle Royale'..
The genre doesn't deserve such a fine provenance, but I think it was from the Japanese film that spawned the competition portion of The Hunger Games.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0... [imdb.com]
I enjoyed it. Your tastes may differ greatly, but if you're ok with stylized hyper-violence, I'd recommend it.
That movie was released in 2000. It seems the term "battles royal" or "battle royale" was first used in this context as early as 1671 [merriam-webster.com]. 1.a.a fight participated in by more than two combatants; especially : one in which the last fighter in the ring or the last fighter standing is declared the winner.
Battle Royal in pro wrestling goes back at least to Wrestlemania 2 [denofgeek.com] which took place on April 7th, 1986 [wikipedia.org].
1671? If only copyright would go back that far. No panick, we are workingon it.
Granted, I'm probably giving too much credit, but the movie mirrors the generic game scenario almost exactly.
I've only played Fortnite, but the only thing the movie lacks is the drop from the helicopter.
(I think. Been a while.)
In 1999 in Unreal Tournament this was called Last Man Standing or LMS
Re: Hunger games? (Score:4, Insightful)
Battle Royale is the genre term but it pretty much got its idea from the hunger games
Because we never had death match modes until Hunger Games....
"Last Man Standing" has been a multiplayer game mode since the earliest days of multiplayer gaming, but the heavy focus on exploring for gear in a collapsing play area is fairly recent. The earliest battle royale game I played with a collapsing play area was a high-speed arena-style shooter with only one weapon. I don't remember the name of the game, but I guess I played it about 6-7 years ago.
Been around since Super Bomberman (Score:4, Informative)
the heavy focus on exploring for gear in a collapsing play area is fairly recent.
4-player Super Bomberman and Bomberman 64, published by Hudson Soft, were around in the 1990s. Both had last man standing, exploring for gear (bomb and flame powerups), and a collapsing play area once less than a minute remained in a 2-minute match. But I'll grant that in the timescale of the law in question, which reaches back to 1923, video games themselves are "fairly recent."
Battle Royale is more than just a deathmatch, though.
Re: Hunger games? (Score:5, Informative)
It's also pretty clear that The Hunger Games got its idea from Battle Royale [wikipedia.org]
Re: Hunger games? (Score:2)
Oh you might be right. I didn't even know that book was a thing. My bad
Re: (Score:3)
It is also precisely because of alchemy that the modern fields of chemistry and molecular (and below) physics exist. The alchemists were meticulous (if cryptic) about documenting their processes, and the belief that any useful process must be repeatable led directly to our modern concept of the scientific method.
Once alchemy was
Before the formalization of the Scientific Process. The discoveries of the past were used using more of philosophic ways of thinking. Where we just worked purely on correlation to create our ideas on how things work.
For example Sailors used to eat lemons to fight scurvy. This worked because Scurvy is a Vitamin C deficiency and Lemons have a high Vitamin C.
Buy why didn't they use more palatable Oranges? They would had work well too. Well the correlation between Scurvy and Salty environments (such as with
Very ripe lemons are actually sweet, too (sour and sweet)
Steel was invented/discovered long long before Alchemy even was a topic.
Or maybe The Long Walk (1979). [wikipedia.org] Or maybe the idea of "kids in a competition to the death" just isn't that hard to come up with.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm pretty sure it was the other way around. The film Battle Royale is from year 2000.
Or "The highlander" where their can be only one.
This Genre has been around forever. In essence when ever someone wants to prove themselves to be the best, this Genre is popular.
Battle Royale is the genre term but it pretty much got its idea from the hunger games
If you're talking about the movies, the setup was just a basic 24 man team deathmatch with two man teams. I think we had that back in the Quake 2 (maybe 1, but I can't remember) days. I've never heard PUBG/Fortnite equated with hunger games myself. "battle royale" seems to be the new term for 100 person FFA.
sg_oneill Except there's a movie that pre-dates hunger games and is actually called Battle Royale. It's literally the concept which these games are based -- In the movie 100 students are put on an island, given various random weapons and forced to fight each other to the death and the final standing survivor is the winner.
Battle Royale the book is from 1999 and the movie is from 2003. Hunger Games the novel is from 2008 and the movie is from 2012.
So it's pretty clear you are just plain wrong. So next tim
Except you're wrong, as the actual MANGA was fully completed in 1996, and only got PUBLISHED in 1999.
So looks like you don't know much of shit about BR.
Battle Royale is the genre term but it pretty much got its idea from the hunger games
Didn't hunger games get its idea from the film battle royale, who's name is a generic term for a large unorganised battle with lots of sides anyway.
Re:Hunger games? (Score:4, Funny)
* with cheese
Ask silicon knights how suing epic for something stupid goes.
They didn't even invent the genre. Almost every element being sued after was in Ark survival of the fittest, and even that took a lot of elements from the original Minecraft hunger games whatever it's called mod
ARK is not a Battle Royale game. Secondly, the creator of PUGB has other Battle Royale games that predate ARK.
Silicon Knights... funny story, I worked in the same building as their office. After it was emptied, the building manager let me in to get a new desk as everything left was abandoned to the building. Was such a surreal feeling.
I found it amazing how they think they can take the unreal engine, basically do a ctrl+h and replace anything that says Epic to Silicon Knights, and then sue Epic saying it's their engine. Mind blowing.
Unless they think they can patent a genre this'll end badly,
They don’t think they can patent a genre. That’s why this is about copyright infringement. Not that that makes there case any less silly.
It also sets a bad example for the future. The culture that allows these minor variations between entertainment products might be in danger. Without it, we couldn't have the simultaneous holiday smash hits of Armageddon and Deep Impact, witch were variations of the same movie but for different audiences.
Or it may be a good example if they lose spectacularly.
Re:Bad plan (Score:5, Interesting)
PUBG are the same idiots that thought they could copyright the concept of using a frying pan as a weapon, or using default graphics assets.
So, yeah, they are probably that stupid.
It's not the genre. But let's be honest. They completely copied the start up scenario swapping a plane for a bus, parachuting in, and the shrinking zone. They used the similarities in the early days entice players over with its familiarity. I'm not saying its a case they should win, that's not my area of expertise, but I can certainly see it being brought up.
Can you steal something that is already stolen? (Score:1, Informative)
PUBG did certainly not come up with that game concept, the DayZ mod did it in ARMA 2 back in 2013.
They are the ones who should start lawsuits if anyone.
If PUBG actually wins this case it would be embarassing that we can have such shitty copyright laws IMO.
Re: Can you steal something that is already stolen (Score:2)
Even the DayZ mod got its ideas from a popular minecraft mod. And these guys know it
That Hunger Games Minecraft mod you keep referencing came out like 7 months after DayZ was released.
No respawn Quake deathmatch for example did it in the mid 90ies
There are probably earlier examples as well.
But did it support a 100 or more users?
You see, it clearly is now a wholly new patentable game because obviously supporting more users makes it TOTALLY different.
USPO - Oh, wow...you're totally right. Patent granted.
No one is being sued over patents. Secondly, what does the USPTO have to do with South Korea? You know, the country the lawsuit is filed in.
Patent Cooperation Treaty (Score:2)
A U.S. patent and a Korean patent can arise from an application pursuant to the Patent Cooperation Treaty of 1970 [wikipedia.org]. This establishes, among other things, a filing date and a preliminary search for prior art on which national patent examiners can rely, though each member country has the authority to grant a patent or not.
Sure but the USPTO can't issue patents in South Korea. And again, the lawsuit has nothing to do with patents in the first place.
Re: Perhaps... (Score:2)
Execpt no patents are involved. This is all about claims of copyright infringement.
Re: Perhaps... (Score:3)
Re:Can you steal something that is already stolen? (Score:5, Insightful)
PUBG did certainly not come up with that game concept, the DayZ mod did it in ARMA 2 back in 2013.
The guy who made the DayZ mod is the creator of PUGB. So, yes, he did come up wih the game concept used in DayZ.
I have no idea what the real law is but all of these games are almost exactly copying the concept from the movie Battle Royal. If anybody has a copyright claim seems like would be the people who made the movie .
I have no idea what the real law is but all of these games are almost exactly copying the concept from the movie Battle Royal. If anybody has a copyright claim seems like would be the people who made the movie .
Or the WWE (formerly known as WWF), from the 1980s. Or tournament melees from the 1400s.
Unless DayZ has changed significantly in the last five years, it's nothing like PUBG. DayZ is a massive map zombie survival game with PvP action. No simultaneous aircraft drop, no contracting circle, no care packages, no hope.
Re: (Score:2)
Based on Survivor Gamez streamer event, based on Hunger Gamez streamer events, based on last man standing game modes and the concepts from Battle Royale and Hunger Games, based on running man.
Any way, you can't copyright game concepts in the US
... dunno about SK, but if the judges there are crazy enough to allow it they will have barrels of funs in the future.
Well. (Score:4, Insightful)
I'd be much more worried about Overwatch vs Team Fortress 2 in that case.
Pretty much the same game, different graphics.
Or Heroes of the Storm vs DOTA 2 vs League of Legends. Seriously, it's all the same game. Made all the more confusing by the fact that the original DOTA was Defense of the Ancients - a mod (for lack of a better term) for Warcraft 3 (a Blizzard game). And yet Heroes of the Storm (made by Blizzard/Activision) is actually the most recent of that list of copycats and the least likely to be able to claim copyright infringement in that case.
Not that it matters. I suspect the ruling will be that general game m
Not that it matters. I suspect the ruling will be that general game mechanics are not protected by copyright law.
I'm reading through the complaint right now, it looks like that's the situation. Most are scène à faire look-and-feel elements and gameplay elements, neither are protected. The trade dress claims are based on scène à faire (standard elements for the style of game) elements.
Reading through it, there are: Look and feel of pre-game lobby, islands with bridges, towns, farms, rural and urban areas, battlefield noises, weapons and armor, these are all scène à faire. Others are no
1) Yes, growing up we called this a Battle Royal, as mentioned above.
2) Wasn't there a rather popular Minecraft mod called "Hunger Games"
???
Re: (Score:2)
Anyways, the rule book is copyrighted, obviously.
However, I've never seen any issue with replicating functionality. In fact, many popular board games are reskinned copies of traditional games, for example "Uno" is just "Crazy Eights" with redesigned cards. And replicating functionality is more than commonplace in software.
Maybe gameplay mechanics can be patented in some cases, but IANAL.
The PUBG crew is on crack. (Score:3)
This is so abysmally stupid I can hardly believe it. PUBG is basically a better asset flip. The only thing that it has going is a neat new game mechanic and a reason to multiplay on a larger map. Other than that there is zilch innovation in the game. PUBG is going to lose big time. Indie Game critic Jim Sterling did a perfect analysis of this situation. [thejimquisition.com]
This could backfire tremendously (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
For too long the world legal systems have failed (Score:4, Interesting)
Not the first time PUBG has sued for copyright (Score:3)
game based off one game mode (Score:5, Insightful)