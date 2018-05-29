Star Citizen Video Game Launches $27,000 Players' Pack (bbc.com) 110
An anonymous reader shares a report: Crowdfunded space simulation game Star Citizen has launched its $27,000 Legatus Pack, which includes nearly all its spacecraft plus extras. Only players who have already spent $1,000 in the game can access the pack. Cloud Imperium, the creators of Star Citizen, has received more than $200m in crowdfunding since launching a Kickstarter campaign for it in 2012. According to its website it has more than two million players, although the game itself is still in development. Star Citizen aims to create a vast science fiction universe that can be explored in dozens of spaceships, with first-person space combat, all online and multi-player.
Looking at commentary on its forums, big paying folks like this seem to be more of a "engineer at a tech company, earning six figures", massive nostalgia and desire for this kind of a game - types.
This is basically their Porsche/Harley Davidson/[insert middle age crisis marker here]. And they have money to burn.
Change the record, that one's whereing out.
I'm surprised how many people think that is what's going on. Of the rich people I know not one of them were/are like that. It's a great narrative to get all heated up about but I don't think it's a true as many think it is. I think the "engineer at a tech company, earning six figure" is far more likely and perfectly fine if that's what that hard working individual wants to spend their money on.
And I though that Far Cry 5 was pricey.
Re:$1000? (Score:4, Interesting)
Some games are worth it. Most people would consider me cheap and I wouldn't disagree. But I've spent well over that on Rocksmith DLC, much more if you count equipment. But that's more a hobby then a game so it's a little different. I would have a hard time justifying it for most games.
I've got a heck of a lot more out of Rocksmith and its DLC than I did out of Far Cry 1-4. As always, I'll wait for the price to drop on steam before getting 5.
Nope.
For that kind of money, I can come to your house and custom program 1/8th of a game for you
Re:woah (Score:5, Funny)
With no guarantee of how those pieces will eventually be integrated into a final product.
Right now, the pvp sim part is pretty fair. Do you really think it will be fair if I spend a hundred bucks and you spend ten thousand bucks? They aren't going to want to screw over whales of that magnitude.
Whales of that magnitude pay for features I can't afford for the devs to create, and I get to play them, too. And avoid the whale in-game, of course, because they paid to win. But it's perfectly fine that they've done so. I never, ever, frequent the leaderboards in MMOS that I play. I'm there for fun, not because I'm an expert at twitch-reflex motion.
Buy a server and pay a programmer to code game server software, at least.
Everybody's got problems (Score:5, Interesting)
That's individual freedom for you. We each get to decide how our personal property is used.
Where the system kind of breaks down is in two ways. When some people don't have any property and can't even survive. And when well meaning people want to use force to redistribute wealth by denying individuals their rights.
And if you think pissing away $27k on a video game is terrible you need to take a look at how the 1% and 0.1% live.
P.S. I'm for spending tax dollars on things that improve life for everyone, even if only indirectly. (i.e. I'm not a Libertarian) One example that has a big pay off is when women are educated to a high school or college level. Their children tend to grow up with a higher standard of living and the next generation has fewer problems with addiction. Living in a community where there aren't a bunch of drug addicts committing property crime would improve my current situation. (putting junkies in prison doesn't work, in my experience they get out and repeat the same crap and cost tax payers millions)
One example that has a big pay off is when women are educated to a high school or college level. Their children tend to grow up with a higher standard of living and the next generation has fewer problems with addiction.
You mean when people are educated to a high school or college level? Or is it that you can pair a college-educated woman and a grade-school-educated man and get the same outcome you'd get with two college-educated parents?
It's based on a study I read (which I might be able to dig up if you'd like). Mostly the study was to show that literacy in women is an important factor in the third world. Perhaps not directly applicable to the US.
Growing up in the rust belt, I know that there are (or at least were) full time jobs for men that paid pretty well and didn't require a college education. And fathers generally have less of an impact on early child development than mothers. Paying the bills and make sure the baby has material nee
I acknowledge my privilege. I have a good job. Live in a region of high paid (perhaps overpaid) highly educated people. Still there is lots of property crime in my neighborhood, so this is not really an affluent area, despite the $700k houses.
And you definitely should be skeptical of anything I have to say on the topic of poverty and wealth. But my own situation doesn't invalidate a logical argument.
I'm technically not in the 1%. Maybe the 5%? If I can speak metaphorically. Let's say 90% of Americans are on
"And when well meaning people want to use force to redistribute wealth by denying individuals their rights."
I'm curious what you mean by this given that all successful and current world governments that I know of practice some form of wealth redistribution.
Let me put it in a different way. A way inspired by cayenne8, c6gunner and roman_mir:
*froth* *froth* Venezuela *froth* *froth*
Re:people are starving (Score:4, Insightful)
Also, North America has an obesity problem several times larger than it does with undernourishment. I believe that even the rate for morbid obesity is twice as large. If you're starving in the U.S. or Canada it's either because your out in the sticks and completely cut off from most support systems (and probably your immediate neighbors) or because you're mentally ill and wandering the streets.
There's such an abundance of food here that no one need starve. The real issue is that people would rather lament about it online instead of actually doing anything in the real world themselves to solve even a tiny part of the problem.
Re:people are starving (Score:4, Insightful)
Who's starving to death in North America?
The only cases I know of are those of "starvation due to self-neglect" (i.e. elderly with no family, young children neglected by their parents) and starvation as a result of a crime (someone literally holding someone prisoner and starving them). And those are very rare cases.
Starvation due to lack of funds hasn't been a thing in North America is something close to a hundred years at this point. It's so good that even relevant charities trying to collect the funds now have to mask the numbers under arbitrary definition of "food insecurity" as to mask the fact that starvation due to lack of funds has been all but eliminated outside a few regions in Africa and Asia. And we're well on the way to eliminate those soon.
The food related problem that is actually acute in North America is the exact opposite. Far too much food. People are too fat.
You lead a very very sheltered life. Around 25% of the American/Canadian population cannot afford enough meals to stay healthy/alive. They are often helped by social programs, but (left on their own income) they would starve.
Citation needed.
It's such bullshit that they have started to claim 'food insecure', as if that counts...Because they know poor people are _fat_ on average.
So what you're saying is that there are government and community programs aimed at making sure people don't starve to death as long as they don't "self-neglect".
Literally, people are starving to death in North America, and on the other hand, 27000$ megatransactions. THE FUCK
This argument equally applies to any form of recreation. The gaming industry is ~$80 billion a year. The (legal) gambling industry is $335 billion. Film industry (Hollywood) is $40B. Tobacco is $500B. All of this is money being pissed away that could have just as equally gone to starving people.
And just why the hell do you only care about people in North America? All those starving kids in South America or Asia can just go chew shoes I guess?
But I guess that's an important distinction, because we're pretty
Huge Ambitions With This Game (Score:1)
Really, the ideas and concepts they have are pretty spectacular and with $200m in funding they can probably see it to the end. I mean, I won't spend $27,000 on a video game as that's rather absurd, but I paid $45 knowing full well I was getting something that's still in its very early stages of development but at least there is progress.
I'm sure Chris appreciates you helping the propaganda cause as they go whale hunting. I'm not sure the whales will be as sanguine in the end though, they're in it for slightly more than 45$.
You know, there are some things I really like about early access, crowdfunding, and other forms of "funding before game development is done". It's given us game concepts that never would have seen the light of day before and some real gems have actually seen things through to the end (Subnautica comes to mind). But it's also given us a huge list of abandonware, "this says early access, but it's been early access for years, so don't be surprised if it never gets finished", and games that completely dropped
In real dollars? (Score:3)
So it's just like American politics. Hell. America in general.
It buys you WIN
step up you F-in' PLEBS! (Score:3)
It buys you WIN
If "winning" costs $27k, I'm OK with "not losing" for free.
Re: (Score:3)
Step 1. Buy game.
Step 2. Buy $27K pack to win game.
Step 3. Put game away because you've already won.
Wow, that is a time-saver!
a time-saver!
Sadly, not a money saver though. You gotta pay the cost to be the boss!
Actually mass production and the assembly line brought prices down so the common man could afford fancy stuff.
Fancy custom stuff AKA hand-made was the way of the world. $20 for a pair of jeans today = cheap. 150 years ago = over a week's wages for your Levis.
WTF? They're made in China, have been for over 10 years. You are being flat-out robbed.
this is what's killing mmo games (Score:2, Insightful)
200m poured in, still in development. Of the games that actually make it to release after crowdfunding a good chunk come out looking nothing like what was advertised or even what was shown in testing.
If this game comes out worth playing it will be the exception not the rule
Off the top of my head, things like Divinity Original Sin games, Pillars of Eternity, Wasteland 2, etc all delivered on what was promised.
Some projects get things done, some don't. Welcome to world of entrepreneur.
for 28K you can buy a REAL CAR! (Score:2)
for 28K you can buy a REAL CAR!
and several real dolls to drive in the car pool lane.
with some leftover to bribe the cop.
Or the "road tax deluxe" as my friend calls his HOV lane violation tickets.
Chris Roberts isn't a finisher (Score:2)
He can't move to the point where the game has any depth. He keeps chasing the duke nukem rainbow.
Re: (Score:3)
It has been many years since this project was started. The current game play is terrible and he keeps changing things to keep up with current hardware. In short he can't finish since he can achieve his perfection. In the interim, several games with similar game play have been conceived and released. Some people are good at concepts and other are good at implementation. He is the former and what this project needs is the latter. He has the money. He needs to hire someone to take over and let them ge
Re: (Score:2)
You do realize it's Chris Roberts you're talking about, who released the whole Wing Commander series back in the 90s?
The real problem is really
When he created wing commandeer he was an employee of origin and as such he had to operate under someone elses schedule. I'm not saying the guy isn't really good at getting things designed I'm just saying he will never be satisfied with any product he is working on. It not a fault to be a perfectionist but it is a hindrance to producing a salable product.
Check Freelancer [wikipedia.org]
Oh man, I loved Freelancer. Probably my favorite space combat game. I'd love to find a game like it that runs on Linux.
Oh man, I loved Freelancer. Probably my favorite space combat game. I'd love to find a game like it that runs on Linux.
No idea if all of these work on Linux (some, like X2 and X3 definitely do), but other games similar to the Freelancer genre:
X2 (I know it's old, but it was still quite good if you could get over the terrible voice acting)
X3 (in its many forms. Just stay away from X: Reunion)
Rebel Galaxy (simplified combat and trading, but pretty fun)
Independence War 1 and 2 (these are really old, but classic - you can find them on Good Old Games [slashdot.org])
Endless Sky (top-down only and somewhat simple, but it's free!)
It's a pretty s
How long before this is recognized as a scam? (Score:3, Interesting)
I think it's been seven years since I first sent them money, and there still isn't a release date.
It's a trick to get it posted all over the place, and since I'd never heard of it before Slashdot posted this story, mission accomplished.
Posting to reverse an accidental mod (I was trying to mod the parent as "Insightful" and accidentally hit "flamebait")
I'd never heard of it either, but as the expectation of the amount I'm going to spend on them is somewhere between nothing and fuck all I'd say mission *not* accomplished.
Fuck you video game industry (Score:1)
Hard choices (Score:1)
Would I rather play Elite where all real money will buy you is a sick paint job and people with nice ships actually have to work / farm / grind / cheat for it.
Or would I rather play Star Citizen where only rich elitists bastards with money and no brains get to have nice ships?
For me it's not a hard choice.
Would I rather play Elite where all real money will buy you is a sick paint job and people with nice ships actually have to work / farm / grind / cheat for it.
Or would I rather play Star Citizen where only rich elitists bastards with money and no brains get to have nice ships?
For me it's not a hard choice.
This may be a snarky response, but the Star Citizen model seems to be a more realistic simulation of space exploration. Maybe that is what they are going for.
Makes sense (Score:2)
Personally this is genious. If Star Citizen is the vast sci-fi place, then they need re
Pay to win (Score:2)
$200M in funding? No. (Score:2)
The Kickstarter campaign raised about $2M.
Yes, but they have been collecting donations from devoted cult members ever since, and it's on the order of $200M total that's been raised through all funding channels. 7 years on, the insanity continues with no end in sight.
Why do normal people play "pay to win" games? (Score:1)
I've never understood it.
Re: Why do normal people play "pay to win" games? (Score:1)