Star Citizen Video Game Launches $27,000 Players' Pack

An anonymous reader shares a report: Crowdfunded space simulation game Star Citizen has launched its $27,000 Legatus Pack, which includes nearly all its spacecraft plus extras. Only players who have already spent $1,000 in the game can access the pack. Cloud Imperium, the creators of Star Citizen, has received more than $200m in crowdfunding since launching a Kickstarter campaign for it in 2012. According to its website it has more than two million players, although the game itself is still in development. Star Citizen aims to create a vast science fiction universe that can be explored in dozens of spaceships, with first-person space combat, all online and multi-player.

  • Or that money (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Can fund a deposit of an apartment outside of your mom's basement instead.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luckyo ( 1726890 )

      Looking at commentary on its forums, big paying folks like this seem to be more of a "engineer at a tech company, earning six figures", massive nostalgia and desire for this kind of a game - types.

      This is basically their Porsche/Harley Davidson/[insert middle age crisis marker here]. And they have money to burn.

  • And I though that Far Cry 5 was pricey.

  • OK, for that kind of money, you come to my house and custom program a game for me.

    • Nope.

      For that kind of money, I can come to your house and custom program 1/8th of a game for you

      • Re:woah (Score:5, Funny)

        by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 29, 2018 @02:33PM (#56694480)
        And that would be still more than what the developers of Star Citizen have delivered in 6 years.
        • LOL

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mentil ( 1748130 )

      Buy a server and pay a programmer to code game server software, at least.

  • Huge Ambitions With This Game (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Really, the ideas and concepts they have are pretty spectacular and with $200m in funding they can probably see it to the end. I mean, I won't spend $27,000 on a video game as that's rather absurd, but I paid $45 knowing full well I was getting something that's still in its very early stages of development but at least there is progress.

    • I'm sure Chris appreciates you helping the propaganda cause as they go whale hunting. I'm not sure the whales will be as sanguine in the end though, they're in it for slightly more than 45$.

    • You know, there are some things I really like about early access, crowdfunding, and other forms of "funding before game development is done". It's given us game concepts that never would have seen the light of day before and some real gems have actually seen things through to the end (Subnautica comes to mind). But it's also given us a huge list of abandonware, "this says early access, but it's been early access for years, so don't be surprised if it never gets finished", and games that completely dropped

  • $27,000 in real-world dollars? What exactly does it buy someone?

    ...purchases like this can bestow special status on buyers within Star Citizen's community, as well as offering extreme shortcuts to a more advanced role within the game itself.

    So it's just like American politics. Hell. America in general.

    • It buys you WIN

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jythie ( 914043 )
      Eh, or economics in general. There is a whole parallel economy with prices orders of magnitude higher than the 'normal' one, mostly so people who's wealth is also orders of magnitude higher can demonstrate to others what class they are in.

      • Actually mass production and the assembly line brought prices down so the common man could afford fancy stuff.

        Fancy custom stuff AKA hand-made was the way of the world. $20 for a pair of jeans today = cheap. 150 years ago = over a week's wages for your Levis.

    • If a game is so shitty that the developers are trying to sell pre-won versions, that's a good sign you need to find a better game.

  • this is what's killing mmo games (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    200m poured in, still in development. Of the games that actually make it to release after crowdfunding a good chunk come out looking nothing like what was advertised or even what was shown in testing.

    If this game comes out worth playing it will be the exception not the rule

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luckyo ( 1726890 )

      Off the top of my head, things like Divinity Original Sin games, Pillars of Eternity, Wasteland 2, etc all delivered on what was promised.

      Some projects get things done, some don't. Welcome to world of entrepreneur.

  • for 28K you can buy a REAL CAR!

  • He can't move to the point where the game has any depth. He keeps chasing the duke nukem rainbow.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by sinij ( 911942 )
      Why wouldn't he if people keep dropping all kinds of cash on this without it getting released?

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Revek ( 133289 )

        It has been many years since this project was started. The current game play is terrible and he keeps changing things to keep up with current hardware. In short he can't finish since he can achieve his perfection. In the interim, several games with similar game play have been conceived and released. Some people are good at concepts and other are good at implementation. He is the former and what this project needs is the latter. He has the money. He needs to hire someone to take over and let them ge

        • Check Freelancer [wikipedia.org]

          Oh man, I loved Freelancer. Probably my favorite space combat game. I'd love to find a game like it that runs on Linux.

          • Oh man, I loved Freelancer. Probably my favorite space combat game. I'd love to find a game like it that runs on Linux.

            No idea if all of these work on Linux (some, like X2 and X3 definitely do), but other games similar to the Freelancer genre:

            X2 (I know it's old, but it was still quite good if you could get over the terrible voice acting)
            X3 (in its many forms. Just stay away from X: Reunion)
            Rebel Galaxy (simplified combat and trading, but pretty fun)
            Independence War 1 and 2 (these are really old, but classic - you can find them on Good Old Games [slashdot.org])
            Endless Sky (top-down only and somewhat simple, but it's free!)

            It's a pretty s

  • How long before this is recognized as a scam? (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 29, 2018 @02:37PM (#56694500)

    I think it's been seven years since I first sent them money, and there still isn't a release date.

  • Fuck you video game industry (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Shit I know it's always been about money but for fuck's sake it's like it's not even a legitimate game anymore it's just an arms race fuelled by whoever has the most disposable income to blow on so-called 'in game purchases'. Why stop there? Why not just sell a God Mode upgrade for $1,000,000 that makes you omniscent, omnipotent, immortal, and gives you everything there is to get in the so-called 'game'?

  • Hard choices (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Would I rather play Elite where all real money will buy you is a sick paint job and people with nice ships actually have to work / farm / grind / cheat for it.

    Or would I rather play Star Citizen where only rich elitists bastards with money and no brains get to have nice ships?

    For me it's not a hard choice.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dj245 ( 732906 )

      Would I rather play Elite where all real money will buy you is a sick paint job and people with nice ships actually have to work / farm / grind / cheat for it.

      Or would I rather play Star Citizen where only rich elitists bastards with money and no brains get to have nice ships?

      For me it's not a hard choice.

      This may be a snarky response, but the Star Citizen model seems to be a more realistic simulation of space exploration. Maybe that is what they are going for.

  • People that have $24K to dump into a game or any other disposable income that many families can live on for years, normally like the status that comes with having the ability to flaunt it. I have known a handful of wealthy individuals in my time, that didn't like being on equal terms in-game with someone with less monetary wealth. In fact, there are many mobile games that allow people to buy their way up the leaderboard.

    Personally this is genious. If Star Citizen is the vast sci-fi place, then they need re
  • For those of you concerned about the class implications of Star Citizen's extreme pay to win PVP model there is but one retort, "Silence Pleebs!"

  • The Kickstarter campaign raised about $2M.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Yes, but they have been collecting donations from devoted cult members ever since, and it's on the order of $200M total that's been raised through all funding channels. 7 years on, the insanity continues with no end in sight.

