Star Citizen Video Game Launches $27,000 Players' Pack (bbc.com) 23
An anonymous reader shares a report: Crowdfunded space simulation game Star Citizen has launched its $27,000 Legatus Pack, which includes nearly all its spacecraft plus extras. Only players who have already spent $1,000 in the game can access the pack. Cloud Imperium, the creators of Star Citizen, has received more than $200m in crowdfunding since launching a Kickstarter campaign for it in 2012. According to its website it has more than two million players, although the game itself is still in development. Star Citizen aims to create a vast science fiction universe that can be explored in dozens of spaceships, with first-person space combat, all online and multi-player.
Or that money (Score:1)
$1000? (Score:2)
And I though that Far Cry 5 was pricey.
woah (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Nope.
For that kind of money, I can come to your house and custom program 1/8th of a game for you
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Buy a server and pay a programmer to code game server software, at least.
people are starving (Score:2)
Everybody's got problems (Score:3)
That's individual freedom for you. We each get to decide how our personal property is used.
Where the system kind of breaks down is in two ways. When some people don't have any property and can't even survive. And when well meaning people want to use force to redistribute wealth by denying individuals their rights.
And if you think pissing away $27k on a video game is terrible you need to take a look at how the 1% and 0.1% live.
P.S. I'm for spending tax dollars on things that improve life for everyone, even i
Re: (Score:2)
Also, North America has an obesity problem several times larger than it does with undernourishment. I b
Huge Ambitions With This Game (Score:1)
Really, the ideas and concepts they have are pretty spectacular and with $200m in funding they can probably see it to the end. I mean, I won't spend $27,000 on a video game as that's rather absurd, but I paid $45 knowing full well I was getting something that's still in its very early stages of development but at least there is progress.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm sure Chris appreciates you helping the propaganda cause as they go whale hunting. I'm not sure the whales will be as sanguine in the end though, they're in it for slightly more than 45$.
In real dollars? (Score:2)
So it's just like American politics. Hell. America in general.
Re: (Score:2)
It buys you WIN
step up you F-in' PLEBS! (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
this is what's killing mmo games (Score:1)
200m poured in, still in development. Of the games that actually make it to release after crowdfunding a good chunk come out looking nothing like what was advertised or even what was shown in testing.
If this game comes out worth playing it will be the exception not the rule
for 28K you can buy a REAL CAR! (Score:2)
for 28K you can buy a REAL CAR!
Re: (Score:2)
and several real dolls to drive in the car pool lane.
Chris Roberts isn't a finisher (Score:2)
He can't move to the point where the game has any depth. He keeps chasing the duke nukem rainbow.
Re: (Score:2)
How long before this is recognized as a scam? (Score:1)
I think it's been seven years since I first sent them money, and there still isn't a release date.