Intellivision Lives: Tommy Tallarico Will Relaunch 1980s Console (venturebeat.com) 57
craters writes: A wave of nostalgia has hit gamers, with Nintendo and Atari taking advantage with launches, both recent and pending, of older game consoles. Now they'll have a new competitor with Intellivision Entertainment. Originally released in 1980, the Intellivision console and its successors sold millions of units over three decades. The new Intellivision system (name TBA) will carry on the company tradition of "firsts" with its new concept, design and approach to gaming. The original Intellivision system generated many "firsts" in the video game industry including the first 16-bit gaming machine, the first gaming console to offer digital distribution, the first to bring speech/voice to games, the first to license professional sports leagues and organizations and the first to be a dedicated game console and home computer.
I have no comment. I just remember that was one of the available titles
Nostolgia is a bad thing. (Score:2)
I am sick of all this Nostalgia stuff.
To go back to remember the good old days, where things were better. They seemed better because you didn't need to work for a living, the pressures of life wern't that hard, and probably didn't have your hormones kick in to make your lives feel weird.
During this time an Atari or Intellivision was amazing, and so cool in the eyes of a kid. Today it would be an unreliable box, with crappy graphics, and sub-par games that you wouldn't want to play for free on your phone.
I don't get it either. Those most likely to want something like this are probably exactly the same people who are quite capable of setting up one of the many emulators available, then downloading any number of very good ROMs to get their BurgerTime fix.
The last time I tried it on one of the many Raspberry Pis I have lying about it took an hour or so and we had a nice afternoon fooling about.
Certainly not something I would spend any money on though.
I go through a nostalgia phase about every two years for something. I find that keeping a good stock of emulators on hand usually cures that. Last one was a few weeks ago after watching Ready, Player One. I was over come with a strange desire to play Adventure on the 2600. I fired it up on a emulator less than 5 minutes later my nostalgia was cured.
Well see, you miss the point... For those of us *WITH* nostolgia, those games are still fun and old technology is still cool.
You know, for those of us who never developed the preternatural fast twitch reflexes for modern games, and probably those people who have kids
.. these games represent just simple
I can see the reasoning behind the NES and SNES Classics: appeal to the folks who played them when they were kids and are, today, probably around 30; old enough to appreciate the nostalgia, young enough to have the cash and interest in plugging in yet another console.
The kids who would have enjoyed the Intellivision (and Atari) during its hey-day would be in their late-40s/early-50s by now, though: old enough to remember how fun they were when there was nothing better, but old enough to not be stupid enough
I wish him luck, but... (Score:3)
I know where he is coming from. Wouldn't it be cool to have a cheap, 2D-focused console that had all kinds of old-school games for it?
Yes, it would. But who is going to buy it? EVERY console can play those games. Every phone can play those games.
Even if it sells for $30, there is no "killer app" for such a thing, and there never will be, because any game that would run on this thing will run on EVERYTHING else, and "everything else" is a much bigger market. So why bother making it for this system at all?
But like I said, it's a neat idea, and I wish we lived in a world where something like this could work. But it wont'.
That's also why Nintendo's retro consoles did not sell at all.
Oh wait.
I don't have a smart phone, because I don't want one.
I don't have a modern console because absolutely none of the online features appeal to me, and I don't trust the companies who make them with an internet connection. Because they'll spy on you, monetize you, and strip out features as they see fit.
I know people who have children, who would be far happier to give them something like the $60 NES C [businessinsider.com]
At the time, videogames were a lot less popular and millions of units sold was impressive.
Do it right. No shitty software emulation. (Score:2)
Will it duplicate the voice? (Score:1)
If I recall correctly, the original could not produce the "sp" sound. It always announced the startup of Space Spartans as "Ace Artans"
The new device will be infinitely better, featuring the latest Yanny/Laurel and Brainstorm/Green Needle technologies
Nostalgia is NOT a bad thing (Score:2)
Controller overlays (Score:2)
What made the Intellivision unique was the numpad controller with slide-in plastic overlays. Hard to reproduce that in an emulator
As a kid I spent more hours on my Intellivision with the voice box than my PS3 and PS4 combined.
B-E-E-E S-E-V-E-N-T-E-E-E-E-E-N B-O-M-M-M-B-B-B-B-B-E-R-R-R-R.....
Unless, since it's going to be a custom console, they'll be able to use the dirt-cheap TFT LCDs with touchscreens and built-in memory.
So you start a game and its overlay appears on the controllers. Since the touch areas are always fixed squares in a 3x4 grid the only hard part is displaying the overlays when the game loads.
What made the Intellivision unique was the numpad controller with slide-in plastic overlays. Hard to reproduce that in an emulator
As a kid I spent more hours on my Intellivision with the voice box than my PS3 and PS4 combined.
Actually raphnet has an adapter to use Intellivision controllers with a PC via USB, was $20 I think.
It of course mapped the keypad part to HID events, and there are places to get and print off the overlays. The only hard to source part might be an actual controller if you don't have a system still hanging around.
If you'd like the hard DIY version, the DB9 matrix pinout they used its out there to read the controllers directly
I'd even go so far to say the intellivision controllers were the most innovative at
I guess he forgot but the original one sucked (Score:2)
Disagree, the controller was fantastic except for the side buttons. Those fuckers hurt. The shape was awkward, but manageable for my hands at the time. A new ergonomic controller would be great. Replacing the old main buttons with something more tactile would be good.
A disc pad on the left and a crackberry-esque set of buttons on the right, triggers to replace side buttons, now we're talking
Magnavox Odyssey 2 beat Intellivision to the punch (Score:2)
Thumbs Up! (Score:1)
Shark! Shark! (Score:2)
My very first video game at home.
By the time my parents got me an NES I had nearly every game for the Intellivision II. The games were fantastic, but those controllers were pretty woof.
Why not just buy (Score:2)
It's really shitty quality. I've bought 2, one for the old man and grand kiddies, another for me. The overlays are legit, but the buttons are poor quality and can trigger a reset or other unintended action. I'm guessing the traces are too close together or some other kind of bleed over during button presses. It also doesn't hook well to modern tvs, having ancient resolution that tvs just cant play. The games themselves are solid, exactly as I remembered. The old man and I re-ignited a 40 year old Armor Batt
Want to see a really cool console? (Score:2)
Bring back the Vectrex. Mine still works just fine (as does my 2600), and there was *nothing* like it in the home gaming scene, before or since. It'd be horribly expensive to produce now, but I think the vector graphics would interest some folks that find the 2600, Intellivision, etc. rather pedestrian, particularly if they could offer higher resolution and a color CRT with games that could take advantage of it.