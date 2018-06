Hacker Gets Super NES Games Running On Unmodified NES

The latest project from Tom "Tom7" Murphy is an unmodified NES running Super NES games . "Murphy breaks down this wizardry in a pair of detailed videos laying out his tinkering process," reports Ars Technica. "Though the NES hardware itself is untouched, the cartridge running this reverse emulation is a heavily customized circuit board (ordered from China for about $10), with a compact, multi-core Raspberry Pi 3 attached to handle the actual Super NES emulation." From the report: