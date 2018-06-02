Atari Launches Linux Gaming Box Starting at $199 (linux.com) 40
An anonymous reader quotes Linux.com: Attempts to establish Linux as a gaming platform have failed time and time again, with Valve's SteamOS being the latest high-profile casualty. Yet, Linux has emerged as a significant platform in the much smaller niche of retro gaming, especially on the Raspberry Pi. Atari has now re-emerged from the fog of gaming history with an Ubuntu-based Atari VCS gaming and media streaming console aimed at retro gamers. In addition to games, the Atari VCS will also offer Internet access and optional voice control. With a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse, the system can be used as a standard Linux computer.
The catch is that the already delayed systems won't ship until July 2019... By the launch date, Atari plans to have "new and exclusive" games for download or streaming, including "reimagined classic titles from Atari and other top developers," as well as multi-player games. The Atari VCS Store will also offer video, music and other content... The hardware is not open source, and the games will be protected with HDCP. However, the Ubuntu Linux stack based on Linux kernel 4.10 is open source, and includes a "customizable Linux UX." A Linux "sandbox" will be available for developing or porting games and apps. Developers can build games using any Linux compatible gaming engine, including Unity, Unreal Engine, and Gamemaker. Atari also says that "Linux-based games from Steam and other platforms that meet Atari VCS hardware specifications should work."
Atari boasts this will be their first device offering online multi-player experiences, and the device will also come pre-loaded with over 100 classic Atari games.
An Indiegogo campaign this week seeking $100,000 in pre-orders has already raised over $2.2 million from 8808 backers.
They started a campaign to FUND the future launching (if there are not manufacturing hiccups).
Come back in 2019 and the console ships and repost this.
SteamOS isn't dead. (Score:4, Informative)
with Valve's SteamOS being the latest high-profile casualty
SteamOS is still being actively developed. It's Steam Machines that are no longer being produced. It's still possible to build your own Steam Machine and install SteamOS on it.
It didn't work last time. (Score:4, Interesting)
The company wearing Atari's skin thinks it can make the Ouya work.
To be fair, Ouya didn't even try to make the Ouya work. And with advances in ARM processors and their matching GPUs, now is a better time in terms of hardware. But other than their excellent physical design, there's nothing that gives me any confidence that this will go any better.
(Also: We can't call Valve's dabbling in Linux a failure considering that they didn't fully charge ahead with it. They succeeded at creating a pressure release valve that kept Windows Store from picking up steam with publishers, and they continue to work toward that end.)
HDCP will doom it by stifling game exposure (Score:2)
The company wearing Atari's skin thinks it can make the Ouya work.
The following clause from the summary also made me think of OUYA: "and the games will be protected with HDCP." High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP) blocks the use of (legal) HDMI capture devices. This means that in order for fans and reviewers to give exposure on YouTube to games worth buying, they'll have to invest in a combination of TV and camcorder suitable for making a video through the analog hole. The lack of YouTube exposure stemming from the requirement for all games on OUYA to use HDCP
You're assuming that HDCP actually works and isn't bypassed by a cheap HDMI splitter cable.
> The company wearing Atari's skin thinks it can make the Ouya work.
Thank you. We should not get into the habit of addressing such name-buyers as if they were the original thing. When names with goodwill are sold, the buyer with a plan to cash in on it inevitably can land the highest bid.
It's about the games.... (Score:2)
It's a casualty in that it never really took off. If it was anyone but Valve with their barrels of money being made from Steam, it probably would have been shuttered long ago. Honestly, I've always thought one of the problems was that Valve didn't just build the thing themselves and run a certification program similar to other console makers. There's little money to be made on the hardware side, so I'm not sure why they thought 3rd party manufacturing would be a good idea.
In gaming, BSD has beaten Linux so far with the PS4, the number one platform for this generation.
Android phones and tablets run games on Linux (without GNU). PlayStation 4 consoles run games on a customized distribution of FreeBSD. iOS devices also run games and use pieces of FreeBSD at the base of userspace. But I imagine that Android devices have outsold PlayStation 4, iPhone, and iPad put together.
I suspect it would be very successful. If you like sports simulations, and I certainly do, you have pretty limited options.
Alright. Fair reply. And yeah, I feel for you there: there are plenty of genres which don't get much love outside a few mass market shovelware titles.
Thing is, I think you're in the same boat. Are you going to get anything really good from EA? Probably not. I think your best hope is for less graphically whiz-bang titles with superior core mechanics and fun-factor from smaller studios which don't have to ship a hundred million units to recoup feature-film like dev costs. I don't know if there are any s
I'm not sure they can pull this off (Score:2)
Now let's talk support. It's Linux and not Chrome. Not sure if that matters. If the only folks who buy it are techies they might be OK, but there's still going to be support costs.
Support will likely be:
1. you plugged it in and it didn't work? mail it to us and you'll get a refurbished unit
2. you don't understand how to use a webbrowser UI to play your games? go to our forum on your computer and ask questions.
(the company I currently work for uses the same sort of "support forum" for PC, Mac and Linux gamers)
As for the price. I suspect BOM plus production costs are around $80-120, anything more and they'd walk away from it and cancel the campaign. If executed poorly BOM can be $230-2
So, either... (Score:2)
with Valve's SteamOS being the latest high-profile casualty
So, either:
A) SteamOS has been discontinued (news to me), or...
B) Whatever moron wrote the above has no idea what those words even mean...
which Atari games? (Score:4, Insightful)
I don't think I really want to spend $199 to play Atari 2600/5200 games.
Now if the catalog was all the PC games Atari/Infogrames/GT Interactive has published for the last 25 years then that is more interesting. For example: Roller Coaster Tycoon, Alone in the Dark, Test Drive, Deer Hunter, Unreal Tournament (technically), Neverwinter Nights, Dungeons & Dragons: Dragonshard, Dungeons & Dragons: Heroes,
... there are lots of decent to good games in their catalog.
Lots of contracts and agreements to hammer out as I'm sure many rights have reverted back to the original owners by now. But I'm optimistic because there is a convincing argument that money can be made.
Atari Arcade (Score:2)
Let's hope that, among those "re-imagined" clasics, they are able to port the games on the "Atari Arcade" to the browser of that machine.
I played those games back in the day while I was still using Windows (on MacOS since 2009) and those were good fun.
You can try them (with variable sucess, depending on browser) even now:
https://atari.com/arcade#!/arc... [atari.com]
Too many backers (Score:2)
The cycle of Nostalgia (Score:1)