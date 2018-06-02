Atari Launches Linux Gaming Box Starting at $199 (linux.com) 15
An anonymous reader quotes Linux.com: Attempts to establish Linux as a gaming platform have failed time and time again, with Valve's SteamOS being the latest high-profile casualty. Yet, Linux has emerged as a significant platform in the much smaller niche of retro gaming, especially on the Raspberry Pi. Atari has now re-emerged from the fog of gaming history with an Ubuntu-based Atari VCS gaming and media streaming console aimed at retro gamers. In addition to games, the Atari VCS will also offer Internet access and optional voice control. With a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse, the system can be used as a standard Linux computer.
The catch is that the already delayed systems won't ship until July 2019... By the launch date, Atari plans to have "new and exclusive" games for download or streaming, including "reimagined classic titles from Atari and other top developers," as well as multi-player games. The Atari VCS Store will also offer video, music and other content... The hardware is not open source, and the games will be protected with HDCP. However, the Ubuntu Linux stack based on Linux kernel 4.10 is open source, and includes a "customizable Linux UX." A Linux "sandbox" will be available for developing or porting games and apps. Developers can build games using any Linux compatible gaming engine, including Unity, Unreal Engine, and Gamemaker. Atari also says that "Linux-based games from Steam and other platforms that meet Atari VCS hardware specifications should work."
Atari boasts this will be their first device offering online multi-player experiences, and the device will also come pre-loaded with over 100 classic Atari games.
An Indiegogo campaign this week seeking $100,000 in pre-orders has already raised over $2.2 million from 8808 backers.
No they didn't (Score:3)
They started a campaign to FUND the future launching (if there are not manufacturing hiccups).
Come back in 2019 and the console ships and repost this.
This is /. (Score:2)
Cue pending dissapointment (Score:2)
So a silly box in a silly case with nothing but fake promises.
I'm sure it will last
;-)
SteamOS isn't dead. (Score:1)
with Valve's SteamOS being the latest high-profile casualty
SteamOS is still being actively developed. It's Steam Machines that are no longer being produced. It's still possible to build your own Steam Machine and install SteamOS on it.
It didn't work last time. (Score:3)
The company wearing Atari's skin thinks it can make the Ouya work.
To be fair, Ouya didn't even try to make the Ouya work. And with advances in ARM processors and their matching GPUs, now is a better time in terms of hardware. But other than their excellent physical design, there's nothing that gives me any confidence that this will go any better.
(Also: We can't call Valve's dabbling in Linux a failure considering that they didn't fully charge ahead with it. They succeeded at creating a pressure release valve that kept Windows Store from picking up steam with publishers, and they continue to work toward that end.)
It's about the games.... (Score:2)
SteamOS (Offtopic) (Score:1)