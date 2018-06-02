'Descent' Creators Reunite For a New Game Called 'Overload' (steampowered.com) 121
Long-time Slashdot reader t0qer writes: In the early days of PC gaming, there was 3 major titles. Doom, Duke Nukem, and Descent. Descent was the first game to have true 3D environments and enemies, whereas Doom/Duke was considered "2.5D." Even though Descent never gained the popularity of Quake or Doom, it's had a dedicated fanbase that has continued playing and updating the game over the last 20 years.
The original programmers got together, and created a "Spiritual Successor" called Overload. Already garnering mostly postive reviews on Steam, the game features the same controls and overall feel of the original Descent, but without the frustration of having to set IRQ, DMA, and port jumpers for your sound blaster.
Engadget reports that the Overload devs "made sure to replicate what defined Descent and its two sequels, and what is still unique today: packing players in tight corridors to constrict their free-flying movement and transforming battles into maddening close-quarters space combat."
The game's lead designer tells them that first-person-shooter games "have evolved a lot, but that evolution has left some gaping holes in its wake."
So can you greybeards explain Descent? Read the articles, saw the videos, just looks like another game.
Read the Articles?? Why do you think I came to Slashdot? Ohh.. I see what you did there.
From the second line of the summery: "Descent was the first game to have true 3D environments and enemies"
Terminal Velocity was another one, if my memory doesn't fail me...
Not first 3d game that let you travel in any direction... those had been around for the past 10 years before Descent came out (Starglider 1, Starglider 2, Epic and dozens of dozens of others).
What was different with Descent was that the environment was texturemapped.
It was pretty unique for its time, really. Full 3D modelled enemies. Move in any direction. Came out a year before Quake so it will really first on the scene in terms of what these types of graphics engines could do. And it was an early example of advanced AI on the part of the enemies. They wouldn't just stay there and let you hit them on the harder modes. Pretty large modding community for the time as well. Not as large as Doom's, but still pretty darn big.
Great sound effects. Great soundtrack. Great leve
Yes, unlike later games like Quake, where all level design were much more freeform from a data-structure point of view, Descent was much more restrictive. Like Doom, which only allowed 2-D convex empty rooms with varying heights for the floor and ceiling but could simulate more complex rooms by joining multiple such rooms together with transparent sides, Descent only only allowed hexahedron (ie: deformed cube) rooms, and you needed to join multiple such "rooms" together to create more complex room shapes.
Re:Best flying game ever (Score:5, Informative)
2D FPS games (original Wolfenstein) would be like driving a car in a simple grid of streets lined with buildings.
2.5D FPS games (Doom/DN) would be less like operating a car and more like operating a helicoptor - you have to maneuver in 3 dimensions with your vertical axis generally constant, and gravity is still a thing.
3D FPS (Descent) would be operating a starship in deep space with true vector-based navigation and 0 fixed axes...plus the ability to roll like an airplane.
Descent was devoid of gravity, so orientation was truly a challenge. To date it is the only game I've ever had to fight motion sickness.
Back in the day, 2.5D meant only the environment was 3D modeled, the actors/sprites/enemies were all 2D sprites, scaled big or small depending on distance.
it wasn't so much about the angled floor as the idea you couldn't have one path directly above another. the Z axis was rendered graphically, but it didn't actually exist as a calculated, functional axis in the game code. like, you could see ledges and go up or down in elevation, but you'd never have, for example, a building with multiple floors stacked on top of each other.
Re:Best flying game ever (Score:5, Informative)
That's pretty strange.
I'd say descent was defined by true 3D rendered environments with collision and polygon fills and 6 degrees of freedom for motion.
There were a few 3d mesh games prior with 6 degrees -- echelon comes to mind.
As for your definitions, sort of:
2D -- you move around in an {x,y} maze, you, your enemies, and everything else all had a fixed Z axis.
Wolfenstein was a good example.
2.5D -- can mean a lot of things, but I think for most people the *defining* characteristic was that you could move in the Z axis; but the world itself wasn't truly 3D. Gravity certainly isn't required, and you could even have a 6 d-o-f camera and 6 d-o-f movment in a 2.5D game.
The key to a 2.5D game is that at any given x,y coordinate on the playing field, there is one z value for the floor, and one z value for the ceiling, and an open interval between them, and the gameplay at that x,y coordinate takes place in that vertical interval.
3D takes that restriction away. At a given x,y coordinate, there might be more than one floor and ceiling interval.
The upshot is that in a 2.5D game, "rooms" cannot be stacked, for example you will never see a balcony that you can either stand on or under at the same x,y coordinate. One tunnel can never pass under another one, etc.
"The upshot is that in a 2.5D game, "rooms" cannot be stacked"
I'm guessing you've not seen Zandronum port for Doom, which allows exactly this to happen and hasn't been a thing in 2.5D shooters for ages.
Where I'd argue that removing that restriction means that's its now a proper 3D shooter now.
Yes - but at the time - which is the only important part they couldn't hence the 2.5D. Build Engine could kinda 3d stack, but Duke3D had very careful level design in the movie theatre for example to hide this. The Doom engine couldn't. Doesn't matter if later Doom compatible engines fixed this and added true 3d look around. The way the maps are made only allowed for one floor.
I remember on 3d shooter by epic that faked a descent style game in a doom style engine including one tunnel section which had a cros
"The Doom engine couldn't."
Actually, yes it could with some level-building trickery, and an old WAD called Alien Vendetta did it for its pyramid level before any of the engine ports came around with the ability to allow faux or real vertical stacking in level design.
I'm guessing you've not seen Zandronum port for Doom
Using the Doom sprites does not make it a 2.5D game. Zandronum is very much a 3D game. The 2.5D games were very much defined by the lack of vertical information that firstly made it impossible to stack rooms, but also made it impossible to actually look up and down without weird perspective problems.
If your game has the ability to look up or down without the walls remaining vertical in your viewport (y shearing) or if your game allows you to look straight up or down, or if your game allows you to have two o
And I can tell you've never touched the Zandronum engine (because it still needs all that data and info from the actual DOOM/II WAD file to work otherwise it would work standalone with many other WAD files,) let alone actually played Doom or any real mods for it, because several WADs out before modern engine ports did exactly what BUILD did, in a different manner (Alien Vendetta is one such WAD, which did hall over hall in pyramids, with crossover sections) on just the plain DOOM engine.
Cool story, now what at all does it have to do with Zandronum not being 3D? Just because it used the original files doesn't make it any more fitting of a specific definition.
I've played plenty of Doom mods, including Alien Vendetta. If you think it had hall over hall, congratulations you fell for exactly the kind of foolery that developers put a lot of effort in to create. You may think you were in a 3D game that supported hall over hall, but there's actually no where you as a character can go that put you
Amen. The learning curve was huge, disorientation a huge problem, and finding the exit even when I knew where it was pure adrenaline rush. Plus figuring out to win the level of hell.
Right, and this is why it didn't sell well, and the game evolved back to a space shooter in Descent: Freespace.
It will be remembered for it's technical achievements, but not because it was a satisfying game. In zero gravity shooters , people like their 3d spaces to be mostly 2D. Hence why most space ship games travel in just a single direction, and use turret cameras to fill-in the 3D experience.
Well yes, but the franchise died after selling just a million games between descent 1 and 2.
You can call it whatever you want, but it was a rebranding for a already-dead game genre. Because it was jus
Well, Doom to me became a big snooze. I'd grab the chainsaw and roll through the game. Descent was glorious in its intensity.
2D FPS games (original Wolfenstein) would be like driving a car in a simple grid of streets lined with buildings. 2.5D FPS games (Doom/DN) would be less like operating a car and more like operating a helicoptor - you have to maneuver in 3 dimensions with your vertical axis generally constant, and gravity is still a thing. 3D FPS (Descent) would be operating a starship in deep space with true vector-based navigation and 0 fixed axes...plus the ability to roll like an airplane. Descent was devoid of gravity, so orientation was truly a challenge. To date it is the only game I've ever had to fight motion sickness.
Re: Best flying game ever (Score:3)
That's kind of like saying, "explain Star Wars, it looks like every other SciFi space battle movie." Yeah. Now. But at the time, Descent was cutting edge and unique.
So can you greybeards explain Descent? Read the articles, saw the videos, just looks like another game.
You had to have been playing multiplayer before networked gaming was figured out - AKA using kali/kahn IPX emulation over modems. The beauty of Descent 1
/2 was in the multiplayer, the single player was nothing to write home about because it was before the rise of the cimeatic set piece game.
Love Descent (Score:2)
VR (Score:1)
I believe this was one of the very first games that supported VR, although it was not so refined as with today solutions.
Old consumer VR (VFX-1, Cybermaxx, i-glasses) used LCD micro-displays, only some of the professional ones used CRTs. The resolution also didn't even reach 320x200, but was instead some oddball number like 262 x 230. It wasn't quite the era of 800x600 yet, Descent, Quake and Co. where still mostly played in 320x200, while 640x480 was used in some strategy games (e.g. Warcraft 2), it's use in 3D games was still a few years away and only really started to go mainstream with the rise of 3D accelerator cards.
I t
YOu can play it on Home of the Underdogs.
Also Descent Freespace was written in assembly so the levels are remarkably huge.
Descent: Freespace [wikipedia.org] is a different game than the one discussed in this thread, and not part of the Descent games (weird naming). Descent: Freespace is a 3D space simulator in the mold of TIE Fighter [wikipedia.org]. Space is huge.
I wonder how it compares to "Descent: Underground" (Score:5, Informative)
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
By all accounts I've read, Overload feels more like the successor to Descent than D:U. Here's one video comparison:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
VR... would it be a bad idea? (Score:2)
In FPS games, VR is known to cause motion sickness, because the vision is moving but the body isn't, so the mind get confused.
But in a 6DoF game like this one, the body wouldn't be moving at all even in a "real ship", so would this game still cause motion sickness in VR?
I ask this because I think this game is BEGGING to be played on VR...
Re: (Score:3)
Back in the late 90s I used to work as a stage AV technician to pay my way through university, and I remember one weekend borrowing 16" projection screen and 3 gun video projector, setting it up in the backyard with a Bose PA system and playing Descent with a bunch of friends on the screen. It was mindblowing, although the 3D was so immersive it was had to avoid occasiionally geting nauseous. So yeah I'm fairly sure in VR it could definately cause nausea too.
Back in the late 90s I used to work as a stage AV technician to pay my way through university, and I remember one weekend borrowing 16" projection screen and 3 gun video projector, setting it up in the backyard with a Bose PA system and playing Descent with a bunch of friends on the screen. It was mindblowing, although the 3D was so immersive it was had to avoid occasiionally geting nauseous. So yeah I'm fairly sure in VR it could definately cause nausea too.
Played overload in VR for hours on end. Expected to throw up going in -
turned out to be a lot of fun. Never felt sick.
Having cockpit, constant speed and lots of translate/strafing motions makes it a safer bet even for VR noobs.
I played it with my gearVR and riftcat, not the greatest, but it works. What are you playing with?
16" projection screen
Is that 16 inches or 16 feet?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pyh1Va_mYWI&t=50 [youtube.com]
If you have a gravity free intro to understand you are weightless, like an astronaut training, you could decide if you really can't play the vr version.
Otherwise, arm your barf bags.
Descent was headache fuel. (Score:2)
I played the shareware edition and ending up upside-down and backward was a pain in the ass. The commercials claimed it was like Doom, but better. Bullshit. It was nothing like Doom and there wasn't even any awesome violence. Blowing evil things to bits was so much fun.
Quake was a game changer. It was exactly 20 years ago that I bought an Intergraph Intense 3D Voodoo card with the Voodoo Rush 3D chip and played GL Quake for the first time. Braingasm.
Says you. For me, Descent is (still) the only FPS I can play without getting seriously motion-sick. The responsiveness/lack of latency can only be a tribute to the coders involved, as even on tech of the time (I played on a 133Mhz Pentium IIRC) it was quicksilver.
The control system is also a thing of beauty: once you have the nine-keys -> full-six-degrees-of-freedom mastered, you can do the most elegant swerves and loops. One of my favorite gaming experiences of all time.
Re: Descent was headache fuel. (Score:1)
I played Descent a few times before deciding the nausea wasn't worth it. I had previously played Doom and Wolfenstein 3D all the way through. I didn't play FPSs again until Quake.
I played a lot of Heretic and Hexen, too.
Descent was just something I categorized as disliking and skipped.
Re: (Score:3)
In what respect? As I recall, every aspect was true 3D, with the exception being some of the weapon discharges and object drops (rendered as 2D sprites in 3D space.
The "prisoners" were flat 2D images, but you only noticed if you flew atop of them. Then they looked like a sheet of paper looked at from the side
:D
If you want to watch some multiplayer (Score:2)
I'm streaming multiplayer live on twitch right now. [twitch.tv]
CH Products Flightstick Pro... (Score:1)
This game was so awesome and we would play multiplayer with 4 or so people. I bought a CH Products Flightstick Pro for this game, the 8-way hat and throttle controllers were game changers. My best friend was so pissed that I could fly circles around him!
7.5 out of 10 (Score:2)
Buy Overload. It's a terrific game. I've been playing it on and off today, and it's everything you'd hope for from a modern version of Descent.
The only reason I'm giving it a 7.5 instead of a 9 out of 10 is because it does not contain any anime tiddies.
But seriously, Overload is very, very good.
Fantastic ! (Score:2)
Doom, Duke... (Score:2)
Timeline is off (Score:2)
1. None of these were in “the early days of PC gaming”; they were a decade plus after PC gaming exploded during the Commodore 64/Applie II/etc era. Games like Catacomb, Ultima Underworld, and early ID entries like Hovertank 3D and Wolfenstein 3D had already birthed the FPS genre. Doom was a huge deal and certainly catalyzed things for the mid-90s and established FPSes as a prestige genre (as well as helping the popularity of online play).
2. Duke Nukem and Duke Nukem 2 (the latter of which came
Games like Catacomb, Ultima Underworld, and early ID entries like Hovertank 3D and Wolfenstein 3D had already birthed the FPS genre.
You missed Elite, which birthed the 6DOF genre.
The âoe2.5Dâ version was Duke Nukem 3D, which came out like 3 years later than Doom during the explosion of post-Doom FPSes. It was closer to the Quake era than the Doom era. Claiming that it's part of some âoebig 3â is really weird; it's better grouped in with the rest of the 2.5D-era post-Doom games like Marathon, Heretic, Hexen, Star Wars: Dark Forces, etc.
Duke was close enough to really being 3D in that paths could cross over themselves, unlike Doom.
Does somebody have Win10 drivers for SpaceOrb 360? (Score:1)
Descent + this : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
was awesome !
You knew how to straff in Doom or Duke, then you learned how to 3D straff in Descent.
... Easy frags !
Poor LAN parties firends stuck with keyboard and mouse
I want a descent redo. (Score:2)
I'd like to have a cross platform descent redo. All three with a new engine that scales from old hardware to newest and runs on all consoles and all big desktop operating systems. That would be neat.
.... A few years back there was a fourth version in the works - whatever happened to that, does anyone know? I think it was crowd funded or something.
Or SpaceOrb360
Comment (Score:2)
I was too late for the release date of Descent and Descent II, but when I got ahold of the game as a youngster, I absolutely loved those! If I had time for multiple games in my limited free time, I would try Overload.
The whole 6dof was not lost on me, even though I have little frame of reference. I got pretty good at fine control with my QWEASDZXC and numpad.
Descent was not the first real 3D game (Score:2)
* Driller
* Flight simulator 2
* Elite
Myst? (Score:2)
"In the early days of PC gaming, there was 3 major titles. Doom, Duke Nukem, and Descent."
And then there was Myst, which was of the same era and sold more than all three of those games put together
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wik... [wikipedia.org]
One of my favourties! (Score:1)
Descent = Motion Sickness (Score:2)
Descent was the first game I played that made me nauseous / motion sick. It was the combination of those tight quarters and truly unrestricted 3D movement.
A VR version of Descent would be interesting...
Ob (Score:2)
I, for one, welcome it.
Re: The more I think about it (Score:1)
OpenBSD is not dead in any aspect. It isn't chained into place and owned by a commercial entity that controls access to it. Only in the mind of a commercially besotten chattel slave does that make it dead. Fuck off, lying crapflooder. Just fuck off.