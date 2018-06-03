Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant Are Coming To Xbox One (windowscentral.com) 10
According to Windows Central, the Xbox One will soon support Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, which should provide a decent alternative to Kinect for controlling your console via voice commands. Microsoft stopped manufacturing the Kinect in October of last year. From the report: This picture comes to us from a reliable source who is familiar with Amazon and Microsoft's efforts to link Alexa and Cortana. In upcoming Xbox One builds, the Kinect & Devices menu should have a new "Digital Assistants" section, which lets you enable Alexa, Google Assistant, and Cortana, for use on your Xbox One. It then directs you to install the Xbox skills app for those respective platforms to get connected. The full range of features for those assistants remains unknown, but it could bring back many of the voice-assisted features abandoned Kinect users are yearning for.
Do people actually want (Score:2)
All these voice command devices? I mean, people buy it, but after the first day of playing with it, do they actually use it?
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I mean, people buy it, but after the first day of playing with it, do they actually use it?
It doesn't matter if the people who bought it use it.
The FBI/CIA/NSA will use it to spy on the people who bought it.
The EVIL!!! (Score:1)
It's spreading!!
Alexa, please find Melania (Score:2)
If this were an episode of Homeland, right at this moment, Melania would be in a bunker having a nice chat with Robert Mueller.
"Can we get you something to drink, Madame First Lady? Maybe some tea?"
"He wets the bed and sleeps in a hairnet, Bob. I can't take it any more. I'm willing to go back inside one more time, this time with a wire. But I want a team protecting me. If he puts one of those greasy little hands on me again, just take him out."
"We can do that, Madame First Lady. And may I say, you're
Ads meet PRISM (Score:2)
A full range of collect it all.