Valve Will Stop Removing Controversial Games on Steam Unless They Are 'Illegal or Straight up Trolling' (geekwire.com) 25

Valve will no longer remove games from its Steam game marketplace unless they are "illegal, or straight up trolling," according to a statement from the Bellevue, Wash.-based gaming company posted today. From a report: The announcement comes a week after Valve removed a controversial game that simulated school shootings, following a nationwide outcry to ban the title. Last month it also issued warnings to developers about adult content in games. In its blog post, Valve executive Erik Johnson writes that "Valve shouldn't be the ones deciding this." "If you're a player, we shouldn't be choosing for you what content you can or can't buy," it reads. "If you're a developer, we shouldn't be choosing what content you're allowed to create. Those choices should be yours to make. Our role should be to provide systems and tools to support your efforts to make these choices for yourself, and to help you do it in a way that makes you feel comfortable."

  • [sarcasm] Does that mean they will reinstate Active Shooter? [/sarcasm]

  • I'll get some popcorn. (Score:3)

    by K. S. Kyosuke ( 729550 ) on Wednesday June 06, 2018 @10:34PM (#56740568)
    That's a welcome sudden breakout of common sense. Let's see how long it lasts!
    • Silly us, we thought this had already been settled decades ago with the moral panic over Mortal Kombat. Nintendo self-censored the SNES version and lost millions, while Sega raked in the cash. MK II would be released with blood and gore on both consoles, but with the new Mature rating. Parents could inform themselves and choose accordingly, while the choices of consenting adults weren’t to be fucked with.

  • As a liberal and libertarian, I'm fine with *ADULTS* having access to any kind of content they want. If they want to take the no censorship, high road they sure as hell need to clean up their age verification system. I play counter strike and BF4(non-steam) with my 15yo. niece and I've seen his game library, and I know damn well many of his games are supposed to be over 18.

    First hit of google on how to work around steams age restriction:

    https://steamcommunity.com/dis... [steamcommunity.com]

    • So it pains me to say this, but until they fix this gigantic loophole, they are in the wrong here.

      Maybe parents can check their kids ages on their accounts? I tend to be unsympathetic to the "you should be watching your kids 24/7" argument, but to verify their ages on their accounts?

      Also, what have you done about your niece's game collection.

    • A libertarian would say parenting is the responsibility of parents, not the market. If Steam wants to offer parental controls, that's certainly their choice, but they should be under no such obligation. And perhaps your nieces parents, who I'd imagine know the girl much better than you, have determined that she is mature enough to play some or all 18+ titles? As a left social libertarian myself, I wouldn't want Steam to try to second guess parental discretion like that.

  • The left wants them to ban anything vaguely alt-right-ish, the right wants them to ban anything with breasts and/or penes. Neither side being happy seems like a decent compromise.

    • I need to make a video game about two anthropomorphize male-identify assault rifles that fall in love.

      Spoiler 1: the climax is they shoot up an abortion clinic, and save many God fearing babies.
      Spoiler 2: In the sequel the duo solve global warming, and reduce our dependence on oil through an innovative carbon tax system.

  • This is a good move by Steam. Give users the tools to block games and devs who are just making the 4chan Flash games and then let anybody post their games. Allow curators to post block lists of the really shitty developers, so trolls lose their intended audience.

    The scumbags will still complain though. They'll say that blocking them is censorship and there will much whining and salt, but the rest of us can continue on as if nothing ever happened.

  • Is a shitty game where you go into a school to shoot kids trolling, or not trolling?

    Like, them defining what they mean by that would help.

