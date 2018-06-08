Ubisoft CEO: Cloud Gaming Will Replace Consoles After the Next Generation (arstechnica.com) 16
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Better start saving up for that PlayStation 5, Xbox Two, or Nintendo Swatch (that last follow-up name idea is a freebie, by the way). That generation of consoles might be the last one ever, according to Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot. After that, he predicts cheap local boxes could provide easier access to ever-evolving high-end gaming streamed to the masses from cloud-based servers. "I think we will see another generation, but there is a good chance that step-by-step we will see less and less hardware," Guillemot said in a recent interview with Variety. "With time, I think streaming will become more accessible to many players and make it not necessary to have big hardware at home. There will be one more console generation and then after that, we will be streaming, all of us."
Onlive is dead! Long live Onlive! (Score:2, Insightful)
Gaming is dead to me. Greed and idodiocy abound and nothing to inspire. I'd rather just replay Bioshock, Elder Scrolls, Starcraft, Diablo, or a million other games I love. X1 is a giant dust collector in our home and PS4 never got purchased... coming from someone who has 1200+ Xbox 360 games alone.
Tick, Tock. Thin Client, Fat Client. Now with games.
Not just consoles. Thin clients were supposed to replace all desktops by 2000. Ask Larry Ellison.
Document editing: desktop. Scroogle Crapps and Orifice Online both stink.
Chat: mobile app, generally.
Email: desktop app or mobile app. Webmail is slow and silly.
Less than half, of work. About 0% of gaming...have you seen HTML games? Pretty much any tool where I have a choice, the native application is better. The only exception being mobile apps that are just thinly wrapped web pages.
Ellison wasn't right, a web browser is way, way fatter than the thin clients Ellison was trying to sell, which were glorified X terminals.
Moore's Law (Score:2)
It doesn't need to improve. We have enough flashy graphics now to last is indefinitely. The problem is that content and licensing aren't lucrative enough as one time purchases. So without a hardware sales boom coming, they want to just milk the games forever.
Translation: You won't get to own anything (Score:1)
You will pay us fees to access the same content, forever and ever and ever.
Yes, certainly! (Score:2)
Just like cell phones and tablets were going to kill consoles FOREVER!
Oh, and all that just after consoles were going to kill PCs FOREVER.
Oh, and just before that the opposite was true. Actually, that one kind of oscillates. FOREVER!
People seek experiences that are new to them. None of these technologies actually subsume ALL of the features of the previous as much as any of these stories indicates.
I've heard this before (Score:2)
Wasn't the PS3/XB360/Wii supposed to be the last generation of console before streaming? I think especially with the Japanese market that as long as you can't economically stream a game over cell towers, we're still going to have the ability to purchase physical games.
Latency (Score:1)
Streaming games might be dandy for flight sims or RTS but any game that's sensitive to latency will be complete shit.
This sounds like (Score:1)
overpaid bullshit.
He's right and he's wrong. (Score:2)
Nintendo Switch is already next generation (Score:2)
