EA, Touting 'Profound Impact' of Streaming and Subscription, Announces Origin Access Premier (gamesindustry.biz) 20
EA CEO Andrew Wilson announced that the game publisher is making a big move into cloud gaming. The company is also planning to launch a new version of its Origin Access subscription service on PC called Origin Access Premiere that will introduce games like Madden, FIFA, and more the same day they launch at retail. From a report: During the publisher's E3 2018 press conference, CEO Andrew Wilson descried the combination of streaming and subscription as "the greatest disruption" to the world of entertainment of the past five years. He pointed to how this business model for movies, TV and books has changed those markets, and believes this combination will have "a profound impact" on the games industry in the years to come. Wilson's comments echoed those of his CFO Blake Jorgensen, who said back in November that a combination of live services, such as FIFA Ultimate Team, and subscriptions will lead to "uncapped" monetisation of its players over the longest possible period of time.
In its latest financials, EA revealed that 40% of its revenue last year came from live services, while full game downloads and physical game sales are dropping. Wilson reminded conference attendees of the publisher's recent acquisition of GameFly's Israel-based cloud gaming team, predicting a future where players can enjoy high-end games on any device anywhere with an internet connection. While there are tech demos for EA's streaming service out there, Wilson stressed that it's "not quite ready for full market primetime," but pitched it as a "promise of what we hope to bring you in the future." In the meantime, Electronic Arts took the opportunity to announce a new subscription system that shows the publisher continuing to push towards a service-based economy for video games. Origin Access Premier is a new addition to the firm's PC-based games service: a premium subscription that gives players access to even more titles.
In its latest financials, EA revealed that 40% of its revenue last year came from live services, while full game downloads and physical game sales are dropping. Wilson reminded conference attendees of the publisher's recent acquisition of GameFly's Israel-based cloud gaming team, predicting a future where players can enjoy high-end games on any device anywhere with an internet connection. While there are tech demos for EA's streaming service out there, Wilson stressed that it's "not quite ready for full market primetime," but pitched it as a "promise of what we hope to bring you in the future." In the meantime, Electronic Arts took the opportunity to announce a new subscription system that shows the publisher continuing to push towards a service-based economy for video games. Origin Access Premier is a new addition to the firm's PC-based games service: a premium subscription that gives players access to even more titles.
Happy Sunday from The Golden Girls! (Score:1)
Yeah, nope (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
EA is the McDonald's of gaming. Lots of customers who don't expect anything notable. So they'll make a ton of money while being roundly panned by critics.
They want to make your PC a console. (Score:2)
Microsoft is helping. I do not have uplay or origins accounts. I've had a steam account for over 14 years and refuse to use a different platform mostly out of convenience but don't use it for online games.
It is very clear they want that MMO money. I'm sure they're really shitty that Sony and Microsoft already have their own captive portals.
Anyone else remember (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
They're also extremely expensive to make. Customers demand the best graphics, full voice acting, more features than the previous games, and so forth. So with all that expense they feel that they must have a blockbuster hit in order to pay for it all (well, after saving money by working underpaid devs and artists to death). And like movie blockbusters, the plan is to never innovate or do anything different that might cause a drop in sales.
So you can try to look at indie games to make up the difference. B
The complete theft... (Score:2)
... of videogame software is almost complete, due to mass stupidity and technological illiteracy of the average gamer.
Not buying another EA Game (Score:1)