Microsoft is Working on its Own Game Streaming, Netflix-Like Service

Phil Spencer, Microsoft's gaming chief, revealed the company is building a streaming game service for any device. Our cloud engineers are building a game streaming network to unlock console gaming on any device, he said, adding this service will offer "console quality gaming on any device." From a report: "Gaming is now at its most vibrant," he said. "In this significant moment we are constantly challenging ourselves about where we can take gaming next." He said that Microsoft is recommitting and harnessing the full breath of the company to deliver on the future of play. That includes experts in Microsoft research working on developing the future of gaming AI and the company's cloud engineers building a game streaming network. He added that the company is also in the midst of developing the architecture for the next Xbox consoles. Further reading: Microsoft Acquires Four Gaming Studios, Including Ninja Theory, As It Looks To Bolster First-Party Catalog.
no network neutrality and caps will kill it!
They have the license, if they chose to make it happen I would consider giving them money. Otherwise I'll just keep running it on my Wii in emulation (on a ROM that copied from a physical copy that I do own, of course). I don't give a damn about Halo 23, I just want all the Battletoads games that they have selfishly deprived us of for so many years.
They announced a new Battletoads at the press conference today.
See the previous Slashdot headline. They purchased four? game studios (this is what the headline says, but I distinctly remember seeing five during the actual press conference)
100% DRM. Always Was. (Score:2)
Imagine if the old Ubisoft always-on DRM were an inherent, unremoveable aspect of the game system rather than just something tacked on to a few individual games after the fact, such that Ubisoft couldn't even begrudgingly neuter it in a patch. Well, a streamed game is even worse than that would be.
