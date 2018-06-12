Microsoft's Next-Gen Xbox Will Arrive in 2020: Report (thurrott.com) 39
Brad Sams, writing for Thurrott blog: This past week, I was tipped off that the next generation Xbox was codenamed Scarlett and in an effort to track down if this information was accurate, I was able to view content that highlighted several unannounced Microsoft products that are coming in the next two years. Microsoft is planning for the next Xbox console release to arrive in 2020. But what is more interesting, is that Microsoft describes 'Scarlett' as a family of devices; meaning we may see multiple pieces of hardware released that year.
It is an ad machine. Has been since they removed the blade interface from the 360
90% of the home screen is ads and 'recommendations' (Fancy way of saying ads.)
That's a pretty bad exaggeration.
All of the 'ads' I have seen are related to games, movies, etc. that are available in the Store. Of course the Store is one big ad essentially, so once you are there, it doesn't count. But telling me that I can get a game for 75% off on a small part of the screen is fine.
Possibly 25% of the screen is taken by 'ads' at most. The most recent ad/notification I remember seeing was for 'State of Decay' (I think that is it) which is a game that I can download for free as part o
The problem with that approach is that it destroys all benefits of a console. Games devs target consoles exactly because they know exactly what hardware they're targeting, and what performance constraints they have to hit. Making versions with all kinds of different hardware in them just makes them under-powered PCs.
I disagree. A console existed to deliver a high quality and consistent experience based on specialized hardware and input interfaces at a time when the general consumer couldn't be bothered to labor through the complexities of building a computer, adding an appropriate graphic and sound card (yes, you used to have to do that), and then attaching an input peripheral (do I have a free serial port?). Eventually it evolved to extract the most amount of performance out of the lowest cost hardware and, with the i
That's fucking awful. A console should last a decade, not 2 fucking years. The N64, SNES, NES
.. they're all still classic devices we play and know as a discrete device.
Both the exBox and PS4 made a good move by simply adding 4k/HDR to an interum release (as graphic tech hasn't really changed enough for new consoles yet). Consoles should move up slowly. They shouldn't be on the planned obsolescent cellphone junk cycle.
In short, we should be able to play Xbox games from 2025 on the current Xbox One, but limited to 1080p at 30~60FPS.
you can always get great deals being one gen behind. especially with the shortened cycles like now
I'm staying seven generations behind. I'm getting free games and free consoles from trashcans!
Depends on compatibility. Like phones, I don't buy one every year but it doesn't bother me that they release new ones that often.
My opinion: a game should be playable on any console released within 6 years (prior or after the game's release date). And it should work on any console released while the game is still being sold "new" or still collecting in-game purchases.
Where do you see 3-year life cycle? I have an Xbox One that I bought in 2013. It still does and will always play every Xbox One game released. A new hardware platform in 2020 would be a 7 year life cycle for a console which is completely reasonable. Remember that the Xbox One S and Xbox One X are effectively mid-cycle refreshes that just try and keep the platform viable until the next generation. They didn't drastically alter anything other than supporting some higher resolution needs of a subset of users.
That was just a dumb name for a product for children.
I went from the 360 to the Xbox One and don't have any complaints. Fantastic piece of hardware and an enjoyable user experience. Also love the integration with Windows 10, allowing me to access the console, stream games, interact with parties, etc. without leaving my desktop.
And when do the exclusive games come out? (Score:2)
Because Sony seems to have all the best exclusives right now, and MS has specifically stated that all their Xbox exclusive games can be played on a PC too. So remind me why I should thrown down another $500 on a Xbox in 2020 after I just wasted $500 on one in 2017 and could just buy a PS5 and PC instead?
"You" personally, or "you" in general?
You personally, from your description, probably shouldn't.
You in general may want to for any number of reasons, a couple good ones being A) you in general doesn't own a PC or a good enough one, and/or B) you in general prefers consoles over computers.
Neither of the above apply to you personally, thus the different answers.
In case it needs stated: not everyone in the world is exactly identical to me or you, and having different options for different peoples wants and ne
No fucking shit.
MS's E3 conference came and went, and they had a one line mentioned they're working on future Xbox hardware, they didn't reveal anything at all.
MS probably could launch a new Xbox in 2019 running on AMD's latest shit fabbed at 7nm. That would be Navi and Zen 2.
But my bet is they're going to force Sony to make the first move so they can one up them. The One X is a better hardware proposition than the PS4 Pro (fuck you, Sony, for not including UHD BR playback), but on games it seems like a l
I agree with most of your points. After getting burned by potential customer backlash over their original Xbox One reveal (more specifically over the game licensing changes, which I was in favor of), they probably prefer to see Sony make the first move and then respond in kind. I also agree that the One X is a nicer piece of hardware and I think they've done an excellent job of soliciting user feedback through their online portal (https://xboxideas.uservoice.com/) and have continued to enhance the product w
Graphics tech hasn't really advanced enough for this to matter. It's the reason we're still on the PeeS4/exBox. The 4k/HDR upgrades were nice and a lot of games are taking advantage of them; but before we get a new generation of consoles, we need some major innovation in graphics. Like, uncanny divide breaking graphics. Like making you uncomfortable like you're controlling a movie graphics.
Trouble is, studies show customers do not like those styles of realistic graphics. They get creepy. So what's next? Wha