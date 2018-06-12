Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Microsoft XBox (Games)

Microsoft's Next-Gen Xbox Will Arrive in 2020: Report (thurrott.com) 23

Posted by msmash from the up-next dept.
Brad Sams, writing for Thurrott blog: This past week, I was tipped off that the next generation Xbox was codenamed Scarlett and in an effort to track down if this information was accurate, I was able to view content that highlighted several unannounced Microsoft products that are coming in the next two years. Microsoft is planning for the next Xbox console release to arrive in 2020. But what is more interesting, is that Microsoft describes 'Scarlett' as a family of devices; meaning we may see multiple pieces of hardware released that year.

  • The XBox is no longer a video game console.
    It is an ad machine. Has been since they removed the blade interface from the 360
    90% of the home screen is ads and 'recommendations' (Fancy way of saying ads.)

  • That was just a dumb name for a product for children.

  • I haven't played on a PS4 or Xbox and I doubt I will get involved in the next generation unless they drop their preoccupation with polygons and frame rates and start producing fun games.

  • Because Sony seems to have all the best exclusives right now, and MS has specifically stated that all their Xbox exclusive games can be played on a PC too. So remind me why I should thrown down another $500 on a Xbox in 2020 after I just wasted $500 on one in 2017 and could just buy a PS5 and PC instead?

  • No fucking shit.

    MS's E3 conference came and went, and they had a one line mentioned they're working on future Xbox hardware, they didn't reveal anything at all.

    MS probably could launch a new Xbox in 2019 running on AMD's latest shit fabbed at 7nm. That would be Navi and Zen 2.

    But my bet is they're going to force Sony to make the first move so they can one up them. The One X is a better hardware proposition than the PS4 Pro (fuck you, Sony, for not including UHD BR playback), but on games it seems like a l

