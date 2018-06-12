Microsoft's Next-Gen Xbox Will Arrive in 2020: Report (thurrott.com) 23
Brad Sams, writing for Thurrott blog: This past week, I was tipped off that the next generation Xbox was codenamed Scarlett and in an effort to track down if this information was accurate, I was able to view content that highlighted several unannounced Microsoft products that are coming in the next two years. Microsoft is planning for the next Xbox console release to arrive in 2020. But what is more interesting, is that Microsoft describes 'Scarlett' as a family of devices; meaning we may see multiple pieces of hardware released that year.
It is an ad machine. Has been since they removed the blade interface from the 360
90% of the home screen is ads and 'recommendations' (Fancy way of saying ads.)
The problem with that approach is that it destroys all benefits of a console. Games devs target consoles exactly because they know exactly what hardware they're targeting, and what performance constraints they have to hit. Making versions with all kinds of different hardware in them just makes them under-powered PCs.
I disagree. A console existed to deliver a high quality and consistent experience based on specialized hardware and input interfaces at a time when the general consumer couldn't be bothered to labor through the complexities of building a computer, adding an appropriate graphic and sound card (yes, you used to have to do that), and then attaching an input peripheral (do I have a free serial port?). Eventually it evolved to extract the most amount of performance out of the lowest cost hardware and, with the i
you can always get great deals being one gen behind. especially with the shortened cycles like now
Depends on compatibility. Like phones, I don't buy one every year but it doesn't bother me that they release new ones that often.
My opinion: a game should be playable on any console released within 6 years (prior or after the game's release date). And it should work on any console released while the game is still being sold "new" or still collecting in-game purchases.
That was just a dumb name for a product for children.
And when do the exclusive games come out? (Score:2)
Because Sony seems to have all the best exclusives right now, and MS has specifically stated that all their Xbox exclusive games can be played on a PC too. So remind me why I should thrown down another $500 on a Xbox in 2020 after I just wasted $500 on one in 2017 and could just buy a PS5 and PC instead?
No fucking shit.
MS's E3 conference came and went, and they had a one line mentioned they're working on future Xbox hardware, they didn't reveal anything at all.
MS probably could launch a new Xbox in 2019 running on AMD's latest shit fabbed at 7nm. That would be Navi and Zen 2.
