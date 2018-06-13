'Waluigi Was Robbed and Humiliated by Nintendo' (washingtonpost.com) 23
Gene Park, writing for The Washington Post (shared by numerous readers): In the Nintendo universe, Waluigi is supposed to be as villainous as his cartoonish mustache and perpetual frown would suggest. But what made him that way? Perhaps it is Nintendo's insistence on humiliating the character in front of his friends and the general public. On Tuesday for the Electronic Entertainment Expo, Nintendo announced new details on the much-anticipated Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for its Switch console. The 25-minute presentation was long on details. For one thing, the latest game includes every single playable character in the fighting-game franchise's 19-year history. It seemed to exceed fan expectations, except for fans of the meme-ready Waluigi. Waluigi, again, was snubbed by Nintendo. He will not be a playable character in the new game.
Waluigi has traveled a long road. Once he was hated by Nintendo fans, who listed him highly among gaming's most annoying characters. His origin story is unimpressive. Waluigi is simply a bizarro version of Mario's less famous but more charming brother Luigi. In his 18-year existence as a minor character, he's had virtually no back story. But that blank canvas ended up becoming Waluigi's greatest gift. Since he stood for nothing, supporters could project their wildest hopes unto him, like Barack Obama in 2008 but actually good at golf. He can be described in a single website as anyone from a "true nowhere man" to "the logical end point of capitalism" and the "triumph of capital over creativity." In other words, Waluigi became the perfect meme fodder.
ummmm....... (Score:3)
Liberalism is a mental disorder.
They're quoting the Washington Post.
Really? (Score:2)
Is this really a Slashdot post?
Truly. If they are this desperate to get posts up now, I predict a chapter 11 can't be far off.
so yeah........ (Score:1)
Let alone Slashdot covers this, but did the Washington Post seriously dedicate column inches to this?!!!!!!!
Waluigi, the rightfully unloved Nintendo character (Score:3)
Since the story is on
/.
Waluigi was a dump and uninspiring attempt to give Wario a partner for team game like Tennis. But, honestly, what a bad attempt that is.
While Wario did (surprisingly) manage to get some personality and some fanbase, Waluigi was anything except that.
Like his name, pretty much everything about the character lack imagination and there's no surprise that Nintendo didn't bring him in the latest Smash Bro game. Credit to Charles Martinet though, at least the voice is funny. Still, to this day, Waluigi remain to my eye the most unimportant character of the franchise. In fact, the only thing more unimportant than him is maybe this news.
I also want justice (Score:2)
I am with your Gene Park. I also want justice:
* Jerry should stop bullying Tom
* Squidward should be granted a restraining order against Sponge Bob
* Dogs should stop chasing cats
* Cockroaches should rent their own apartment
* Bullet ants should dip their butts in anesthesia before stinging a person
* Someone should tell Gene Park that Waluigi does not actually exist.