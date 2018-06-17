Gaming Companies Remove Analytics App After Massive User Outcry (bleepingcomputer.com) 24
An anonymous reader writes: "Several gaming companies have announced plans to remove support for an analytics app they have bundled with their games," reports Bleeping Computer. "The decision to remove the app came after several Reddit and Steam users noticed that many game publishers have recently embedded a controversial analytics SDK (software development kit) part of recent updates to their games. The program bundled with all these games, and at the heart of all the recent controversy, is RedShell, an analytics package provided by Innervate, Inc., to game publishers."
The app is intended to collect information about the source of new game installs, and details about the gamer. Following a massive user outcry in the past two weeks, several game makers have given in to pressure and are removing this SDK. Game makers and games who announced they were removing RedShell include Bethesda (Elder Scrolls), All Total War games, Warhammer games, Magic the Gathering Arena, and more. [This Google Docs spreadsheet and Reddit thread have a list of games containing RedShell. ]
The app is intended to collect information about the source of new game installs, and details about the gamer. Following a massive user outcry in the past two weeks, several game makers have given in to pressure and are removing this SDK. Game makers and games who announced they were removing RedShell include Bethesda (Elder Scrolls), All Total War games, Warhammer games, Magic the Gathering Arena, and more. [This Google Docs spreadsheet and Reddit thread have a list of games containing RedShell. ]
Mobile (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
As a game developer myself, gameplay-related analytics are incredibly valuable. That is, metrics that tell game designers about how the player progressed through the game in various ways. I'm currently writing my own system that measures this data in pre-release versions of the game. Done correctly, this only identifies the users as an opaque and anonymous GUID, and doesn't store any personally identifiable information. That is, it has nothing to do with marketable information, but is just used to help
Re: (Score:2)
Then you install and run that shit during testing. There's no good enough reason to let automated collection of exploitable information continue outside the explicit control of a development environment. "Just trust us, this information won't be misused" is bullshit you'd do well to leave behind.
Yes, that's why I said it would only be used in pre-release version of the game - meaning copies of the game that are distributed only for testing purposes. At least read the post in full before you rant at me.
Redshell (Score:1)
In case you didn't want to RTFA.
Be aware that Unity, a popular game engine, bakes analytics into the game at compile time.
Only for now. (Score:2)
They'll just do this again when people aren't paying attention. Maybe next time they'll hide it well enough that it won't be discovered.