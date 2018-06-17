Gaming Companies Remove Analytics App After Massive User Outcry (bleepingcomputer.com) 57
An anonymous reader writes: "Several gaming companies have announced plans to remove support for an analytics app they have bundled with their games," reports Bleeping Computer. "The decision to remove the app came after several Reddit and Steam users noticed that many game publishers have recently embedded a controversial analytics SDK (software development kit) part of recent updates to their games. The program bundled with all these games, and at the heart of all the recent controversy, is RedShell, an analytics package provided by Innervate, Inc., to game publishers."
The app is intended to collect information about the source of new game installs, and details about the gamer. Following a massive user outcry in the past two weeks, several game makers have given in to pressure and are removing this SDK. Game makers and games who announced they were removing RedShell include Bethesda (Elder Scrolls), All Total War games, Warhammer games, Magic the Gathering Arena, and more. [This Google Docs spreadsheet and Reddit thread have a list of games containing RedShell.]
By far the worst is the hamburger lady [genius.com]
Not RedShell, but the Unity engine also offers integrated analytics:
https://unity.com/solutions/analytics [unity.com]
Re:Mobile (Score:5, Interesting)
As a game developer myself, gameplay-related analytics are incredibly valuable. That is, metrics that tell game designers about how the player progressed through the game in various ways. I'm currently writing my own system that measures this data in pre-release versions of the game. Done correctly, this only identifies the users as an opaque and anonymous GUID, and doesn't store any personally identifiable information. That is, it has nothing to do with marketable information, but is just used to help improve the game during development.
But seriously, to hell with all these companies that think they have a right to slurp up all your personal information, just because. I think a lot of them seem to believe it doesn't hurt the user, so why not try to earn a few extra bucks via some hidden API. But every time something like this happens, it erodes the trust of users. It's just not worth it.
Then you install and run that shit during testing. There's no good enough reason to let automated collection of exploitable information continue outside the explicit control of a development environment. "Just trust us, this information won't be misused" is bullshit you'd do well to leave behind.
Yes, that's why I said it would only be used in pre-release version of the game - meaning copies of the game that are distributed only for testing purposes. At least read the post in full before you rant at me.
Re:Mobile (Score:5, Insightful)
Analytics might be valuable to YOU. A developer. But that doesn't make it okay. If you are are gathering data server-side for a multiplayer game that's one thing. But if you are gathering ANY data AT ALL from user's PCs, that represents an unacceptable risk to end users for no benefit to them. It's customer-hostile. You've only been getting away with it because people don't know you are doing it. Don't do it.
I haven't done anything yet, because my game isn't in beta yet. Beta testers will be informed that I'm collecting information about their gameplay sessions, because this is more reliable than having them try to remember and describe their experiences. Of course, that feedback will be welcome too.
Just to be 100% clear, I'm talking about in-game metrics. That is "how often does the player die". "Which weapons do they prefer to use?" "Are they getting stuck anywhere?" And so on. Not personal information about anything on their computer system. This is 100% for gameplay tuning, and is ONLY for beta copies of the game, which are released in order to help polish the game before release.
See, this is why I'm pissed at game companies that are poisoning the well for developers like me. I can't even discuss the matter without getting modded as a troll.
CPU heat? GPU heat? CPU/GPU throttling? Networking speeds? RAM amount/use by OS/game? Age of motherboard?
What is the most interesting part to making a new game work well for most users?
Did the beta stats show some really interesting ways a new OS like Windows 10 got used with an old CPU, new GPU? New CPU and new GPU? Ram amounts? 16 gb? 32 gb? 8 gb?
Does code created have to really take a
Mobile games tend to be free and rely on ads. So it's expected there. But for a $60 game the developer really shouldn't be trying to squeeze a few more pennies out of you.
In case you didn't want to RTFA.
Be aware that Unity, a popular game engine, bakes analytics into the game at compile time.
They'll just do this again when people aren't paying attention. Maybe next time they'll hide it well enough that it won't be discovered.
When did the moment of the internet pass from becoming an evil tool to be used for controlling/observing& taking advantage of our fellow humans from the early promise of sharing and connecting each other?
As soon as human beings proved they didn't understand how technology worked, it began with mmo's and phones. When high speed internet became a thing videogame companies were itching to steal PC games and rebrand them mmo/online games and put drm in them. Tech companies always hated users owning their own software. They used kids and ignorant parents to sell games like everquest and world of warcraft to a tech ignorant public once that was done you now have a generation of kids who are now teens/adults
CSRF is irrelevant for IOT devices and native apps, and cUrl, etc. They are not browsers, and it's the popular consumer browsers that enforce CSRF. CSRF is a crock.
We can't guess whether you are referring to: the HDHomeRun devices, their mobile native apps, or their browser interface, because you didn't say.
But, yea, nobody should be using http: any more and end-running DNS black holes is uncool.
If you have proof, and it's like this on iOS, let Apple know. Google don't care.
I remember back in the day DOOM from ID software (the one with the flashlight problem), came with starforce (the usual DRM back in the day) along with checking to see if cloneCD or other cd cloning software was installed. Long story short, damn game had lighting problems, DRM backdoors, and was harassing me about legitimate software on MY OWN MACHINE. The gall, the absolute gall for some goddamn game to tell ME what I can install or not install on my own machine....That did not go over well, that put me o