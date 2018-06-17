Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Gaming Companies Remove Analytics App After Massive User Outcry (bleepingcomputer.com) 57

Posted by BeauHD from the cause-and-effect dept.
An anonymous reader writes: "Several gaming companies have announced plans to remove support for an analytics app they have bundled with their games," reports Bleeping Computer. "The decision to remove the app came after several Reddit and Steam users noticed that many game publishers have recently embedded a controversial analytics SDK (software development kit) part of recent updates to their games. The program bundled with all these games, and at the heart of all the recent controversy, is RedShell, an analytics package provided by Innervate, Inc., to game publishers."

The app is intended to collect information about the source of new game installs, and details about the gamer. Following a massive user outcry in the past two weeks, several game makers have given in to pressure and are removing this SDK. Game makers and games who announced they were removing RedShell include Bethesda (Elder Scrolls), All Total War games, Warhammer games, Magic the Gathering Arena, and more. [This Google Docs spreadsheet and Reddit thread have a list of games containing RedShell.]

  • Unity Analytics (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Not RedShell, but the Unity engine also offers integrated analytics:

    https://unity.com/solutions/analytics [unity.com]

  • Try to find a mobile game that isnâ(TM)t using Game Analytics SDK or the like. It wonâ(TM)t be as easy as you think.

    • Re:Mobile (Score:5, Interesting)

      by Dutch Gun ( 899105 ) on Sunday June 17, 2018 @09:53PM (#56801100)

      As a game developer myself, gameplay-related analytics are incredibly valuable. That is, metrics that tell game designers about how the player progressed through the game in various ways. I'm currently writing my own system that measures this data in pre-release versions of the game. Done correctly, this only identifies the users as an opaque and anonymous GUID, and doesn't store any personally identifiable information. That is, it has nothing to do with marketable information, but is just used to help improve the game during development.

      But seriously, to hell with all these companies that think they have a right to slurp up all your personal information, just because. I think a lot of them seem to believe it doesn't hurt the user, so why not try to earn a few extra bucks via some hidden API. But every time something like this happens, it erodes the trust of users. It's just not worth it.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AHuxley ( 892839 )
        How good can a beta game communicate about its conditions in a modern OS? Windows 10? Linux? Mac?
        CPU heat? GPU heat? CPU/GPU throttling? Networking speeds? RAM amount/use by OS/game? Age of motherboard?
        What is the most interesting part to making a new game work well for most users?
        Did the beta stats show some really interesting ways a new OS like Windows 10 got used with an old CPU, new GPU? New CPU and new GPU? Ram amounts? 16 gb? 32 gb? 8 gb?
        Does code created have to really take a

    • Mobile games tend to be free and rely on ads. So it's expected there. But for a $60 game the developer really shouldn't be trying to squeeze a few more pennies out of you.

  • Redshell (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    In case you didn't want to RTFA.

    Be aware that Unity, a popular game engine, bakes analytics into the game at compile time.

  • They'll just do this again when people aren't paying attention. Maybe next time they'll hide it well enough that it won't be discovered.

  • There is a difference in analytics when it is about personally identifiable information, about other apps/games, and when it is about how a user/player is using this particular app/game. The later is legit, what available features / weapons are being used, what player mechanics are being used, etc. That helps better design future features and apps/games. Also legit would be non-identifiable information about the hardware, what generation CPU, what generation GPU, how much RAM, what operating system ... basi

  • This has been done before (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I remember back in the day DOOM from ID software (the one with the flashlight problem), came with starforce (the usual DRM back in the day) along with checking to see if cloneCD or other cd cloning software was installed. Long story short, damn game had lighting problems, DRM backdoors, and was harassing me about legitimate software on MY OWN MACHINE. The gall, the absolute gall for some goddamn game to tell ME what I can install or not install on my own machine....That did not go over well, that put me o

