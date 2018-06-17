Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Stats Businesses Software Games Entertainment

Gaming Companies Remove Analytics App After Massive User Outcry (bleepingcomputer.com) 24

Posted by BeauHD from the cause-and-effect dept.
An anonymous reader writes: "Several gaming companies have announced plans to remove support for an analytics app they have bundled with their games," reports Bleeping Computer. "The decision to remove the app came after several Reddit and Steam users noticed that many game publishers have recently embedded a controversial analytics SDK (software development kit) part of recent updates to their games. The program bundled with all these games, and at the heart of all the recent controversy, is RedShell, an analytics package provided by Innervate, Inc., to game publishers."

The app is intended to collect information about the source of new game installs, and details about the gamer. Following a massive user outcry in the past two weeks, several game makers have given in to pressure and are removing this SDK. Game makers and games who announced they were removing RedShell include Bethesda (Elder Scrolls), All Total War games, Warhammer games, Magic the Gathering Arena, and more. [This Google Docs spreadsheet and Reddit thread have a list of games containing RedShell. ]

Gaming Companies Remove Analytics App After Massive User Outcry More | Reply

Gaming Companies Remove Analytics App After Massive User Outcry

Comments Filter:
  • Try to find a mobile game that isnâ(TM)t using Game Analytics SDK or the like. It wonâ(TM)t be as easy as you think.

    • As a game developer myself, gameplay-related analytics are incredibly valuable. That is, metrics that tell game designers about how the player progressed through the game in various ways. I'm currently writing my own system that measures this data in pre-release versions of the game. Done correctly, this only identifies the users as an opaque and anonymous GUID, and doesn't store any personally identifiable information. That is, it has nothing to do with marketable information, but is just used to help

  • Redshell (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    In case you didn't want to RTFA.

    Be aware that Unity, a popular game engine, bakes analytics into the game at compile time.

  • They'll just do this again when people aren't paying attention. Maybe next time they'll hide it well enough that it won't be discovered.

Slashdot Top Deals

Never buy what you do not want because it is cheap; it will be dear to you. -- Thomas Jefferson

Close