New Commercial Amiga 500 Game Released

Mike Bouma writes: Pixelglass, known for their "Giana Sisters SE" game, has released a worthy new game for the Amiga 500, called "Worthy." Here's a description of this cute action puzzler: "Assume the role of a fearless boy and collect the required number of diamonds in each stage in order to win the girl's heart! Travel from maze to maze, kill the baddies, avoid the traps, collect beers (your necessary 'fuel' to keep you going), find the diamonds, prove to her you're WORTHY!" Time to dust off that classic Amiga or alternatively download a digital copy and use an UAE emulator for your platform of choice. Have a look at the release trailer.
But I did have a 1000, then a 2000 and a 1200
But that was many years ago, I didn't bring the Amigas with me when I migrated (legally) to America 16 years ago.
Games that followed Commodores programming guidelines works on A1200 but commercial companies wrote hacky crap back then too. Sometimes it helps switching to OCS-mode and turning off CPU caches in the boot menu but if there is a lot of cycle timed stuff you might be screwed anyway.
This game works out of the box on the Amiga 1200:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
To get the bulk of Amiga 500 games to work on the Amiga 1200, you could use a bootdiskette with ReloKick/TUDE (aminet.net) and afterwards put in the game to boot.
Alternatively there are WHDLoad installs for nearly all Amiga games, which takes care of this transparently (amongst bug fixes, high score savings, adds a HD icon, etc):
http://whdload.de/ [whdload.de]
There were quite a few games back in the day where the game itself ran fine on A1200 (or A4000, accelerated amigas etc), but the copy protection scheme didn't and caused the game to crash. Cracked versions ran just fine, while legitimately purchased versions crashed.
Not complaining about the Amiga getting some attention on slashdot, I just don't see why it's news.
Well, they aren't supported - the companies behind these platforms are long dead (except maybe Apple), and the platforms dead.
Of course there's still a reasonably healthy C64 demo scene [csdb.dk] and the C64 mini has its fans, so I guess this is not that great a surprise.
was also thinking about Planet X2, but that one (and several others) was relased in 2017:
http://www.the8bitguy.com/product/planet-x2-commodore-64/ [the8bitguy.com]
Not as impressive as I imagined, but 2018 isn't over yet.
Its not news....
The guy ain't gonna make megabucks from this, it's only sold 140 copies so far.
I think it's good to include some more light-hearted news items from time to time. Sam's Journey on the Commodore 64 is IMO newsworthy as well, it put a smile on my face just like Worthy.
Sam's Journey release trailer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Retrogaming is still big. I would really love to see a new Amiga home computer which covers such games, maybe using SDL/AmigaOS4/PPC like A-Eon is working on (A1222/Tabor).
http://blog.a-eon.biz/blog/ [a-eon.biz]
Yeah, there are still regular releases on the Amiga. This one does look exceptionally nice, it has to be said.
It's an interesting time for Amiga (and C64) developers. Back in the day, pre-internet you had to rely on books and, if you were lucky, text files posted on BBS systems to learn about the system. If you owned a disassembler or monitor cart you might be able to look at other people's code and figure out how it worked.
There have been quite a few commercial titles for the Amiga in the last few years actually, shipped on floppy disks in a fancy box with user manual just like back in the day.
Not published by the giants like Psygnosis and DMA Design, but individuals and smaller publishers, but nonetheless there are still a few handfuls of newly made games published since 2010.
Of all the old dead computers, the Amiga is remarkably alive. There's even new hardware being made for it even today.
Agreed. I tend to watch 8-bit guy, and other retro channels and its truly astonishing how much new hardware and software keep coming out for the system. I've been leaning on buying a collection of retro Amigas so i can try out this new hardware and software.
I knew nothing about the Amiga, and a few months ago set up an Amiga emulator to play an obscure game exclusive to that platform. Learning the basics about all the different systems and specs and addons and which were most appropriate for a latter-day game was a drag. The system has more classifications of RAM than DOS did. It was harder than it should've been to figure out why nothing happened when I turned on the emulator, even after configuring BIOS. I had to pay attention to which OS versions worked wit
All emulators have save-states. I agree that WinUAE in particular has too many options to chose from, but to be honest what you're describing here is a case of "you're doing it wrong."
Try FS-UAE, it's made to work both like a flexible emulator, and a hassle-free Amiga gaming front-end.
Chip RAM and Fast RAM. (Chip RAM is more flexible and accessible by the custom chips for audio/video; Fast RAM is only accessible by the CPU. Fast RAM is faster (because the CPU is never held up by the custom chips.)
While Chip RAM is a necessity, Fast RAM isn't. A normal Amiga 500 will have 512kB of Chip RAM.
Trust me, compared to the wonderful world of EMM386.EXE with Conventional, Expanded, Extended and Himem, Amiga memory management is not tricky.
And, yeah, BIOS is a PC term. ROM is the generic term,
Good luck with that. You can get away with correcting typos, but changing anything more significant than that is damn near impossible and not worth the hassle. Too many users, with too much free time, have too much of their ego wrapped up in 'their' articles.
I think blaming the Amiga for problems setting up an emulator is a little unfair. There are several versions of the Amiga, and each came with a ROM and the correct disks for that ROM. If you bought an operating system upgrade, you'd get the right ROM and right disks with it. Additionally, the disks for older operating systems generally worked with newer ROMs.. There was nothing difficult about it. The term "BIOS" is inappropriate, the ROM contained the core operating system, not merely the bootloader and I/O library a BIOS contains.
One other thing to note is that people running games generally didn't run the disk part of the operating system. The game would run directly from the disk, the computer booting right into it.
RAM... it wasn't hard for actual users in practice and there weren't "more classifications of RAM than DOS did". DOS had various types of memory which literally could not be interchanged - applications that used "extended" etc RAM had to use it. For the most part, with the exception of one type of usage, both (or all three, if you count low address space non-chip RAM) types of RAM were interchangeable. The "exception"? Chip RAM had to be used for anything that involved graphics or audio. And that was it.
Ultimately though it sounds like either your emulator didn't have built-in profiles supporting the stock Amigas, or did but you choose to tweak them in the same way a novice might start tweaking hardware settings in a PC emulator. If the former:
Amiga 500: Kickstart 1.3 + 512k chip RAM + OCS
Amiga 500+: Kickstart 2.04 + 1Mb chip + ECS
Amiga 1200: Kickstart 3 + 2Mb chip + AGA
If you want to run games, that's enough. You don't need anything else. If you want to use it as a serious machine, you'll ideally need the same version of the disk part of AmigaOS as your ROM.
WinUAE has become overly complex, I agree. I once wrote an Amiga emulation tutorial for OSNews.com, step by step, but since then so many new features and options have been added (even AmigaOS4 for classic PPC upgraded amigas!).
The solution I think is to get Cloanto's Amiga Forever package instead, it includes pre-installed scripts for games/workbench, ROMs and a GUI frontend:
https://www.amigaforever.com/ [amigaforever.com]
That sounds like a very strange way to run an Amiga game. Amiga games almost never ran from Workbench. In fact, I know of no game which required an install and then running from Workbench.
Normally you had an Amiga, with Kickstart in ROM, and you booted from the first game disk. That was it. And that is how it's still done on the emulator.
The game came on several disks and I didn't want to swap between them constantly. Also, installing the english patch more or less required a hard drive install, which AFAICT requires running the game from workbench. I agree that's not a typical step, though.
There will be no constant swapping. Multidisk games for the Amiga were pretty much uniformly very smart about that. And swapping disks in the emulator is a keypress away, it's really smooth and simple.
Patching will not require a hard disk install; usually installing to hard disk on the Amiga means copying the files over. There is no registry, not even any ini files, just a directory with files. You can patch those files and put them on the disks again, or even patch on the disks.
Wish they just emulated the AmigaOS API so you didn't have to faff with it.
http://aros.sourceforge.net/ [sourceforge.net]
Ahh yes the wonderful memories. (I had in chron order: Amiga 500, Amiga 2000, Amiga 1000, and finally the Amiga 1200
... i also ended up buying a friend an Amiga 3000 so he could do pro video work with Video Toaster, which he later repaid me -- sometime when i had the Amiga 2000. Amazing times.
