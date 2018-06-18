WHO Classifies 'Gaming Disorder' as Mental Health Condition (cnn.com) 77
The World Health Organization has announced "gaming disorder" as a new mental health condition included in the 11th edition of its International Classification of Diseases, released Monday. From a report: "I'm not creating a precedent," said Dr. Vladimir Poznyak, a member of WHO's Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse, which proposed the new diagnosis to WHO's decision-making body, the World Health Assembly. Instead, he said, WHO has followed "the trends, the developments, which have taken place in populations and in the professional field." However, not all psychologists agree that gaming disorder is worthy of inclusion in the International Classification of Diseases, known as the ICD.
A diagnosis standard, the ICD defines the universe of diseases, disorders, injuries and other related health conditions. Researchers use it to count deaths, diseases, injuries and symptoms, and doctors and other medical practitioners use it to diagnose disease and other conditions. In many cases, health care companies and insurers use the ICD as a basis for reimbursement. Poznyak said the expectation is that the classification of gaming disorder means health professionals and systems will be more "alerted to the existence of this condition" while boosting the possibility that "people who suffer from these conditions can get appropriate help."
Gamer dysphoria is not a disorder.
I identify as a gamer and demand to be treated as one, not as a mentally ill person.
No to gamerphobia!
Playing video games 24/7 is a mental disorder.
Dressing up in women's clothes and thinking you are a woman, to the point of cutting off your dick is, "Normal"
I see.
Don't forget that pushing it onto 3 year old kids is okay. But pointing out that it's child abuse isn't okay. Putting preteens on hormone blocks is okay too. Never mind that children have wild ideas like wanting to be a train/truck/street light/etc when they grow up.
There's going to be an entire generation of completely fucked up people, and in the worst case a lot of cases of parents getting killed by their kids for fucking up their lives.
Meanwhile, children that do suffer from gender dysphoria whose parents refuse to acknowledge it, (or worse, whose parents display an attitude of bigotry against it) often end up committing suicide or blaming their parents for "fucking up their lives" as you so eloquently p
Children that do go through treatment often end up committing suicide anyway later in life.
So you are a sadist. Why do you want others to suffer unnecessarily when we have the technology to avoid it?
This was about gaming addiction BTW, your obsession is unhealthy but not at the level of a disorder.
LMFAO right! your son wears a peoples bra because he's lazy and plays too many games and is growing tits because of it.....men and women are equal but clothing is not the same thing......male and female have different bodies and so clothing is designed with that in mind! are there really people that cannot see this for what it is!?
"Gamer dysphoria is not a disorder."
Of course. A Gaming Disorder diagnosis would mean a person's symptoms (eg gaming obsession and compulsion) cause them significant distress, affect their ability to function in daily life and the level of intensity, and duration, of the dysfunction exceeds the minimum diagnosis criteria.
I try to consider the upside. Can I throw a harness on my dog and call him a "service dog"? Every time I take him out for a walk it's therapy for my gaming addiction. He's very well trained and quite persistent, I'd argue he is essential to my recovery.
The downside is my cat. He also is responsible for some gaming therapy, but I don't want an excuse to have him tethered to me.
No, but if you can get a shrink to sign a paper that says that your pets increase your quality of life, you can get them registered as comfort animals and then landlords in California have to permit you to keep them in the rental unit unless they are highly unsuitable for the space. And not just the normal kind of unsuitable, like a dog too big for an apartment, but more like a horse too big for an apartment.
gaymophobia
FTFY.
Just another type of Addiction (Score:1)
https://www.healthyplace.com/addictions/addictions-information/types-of-addiction-list-of-addictions
Even though it's a behavioral and applies to almost everything in the world (gamification of anything).
Yes, I don't really see a difference between this and gambling addiction.
Great! One more (Score:3)
preexisting condition that health insurance companies can use to deny coverage
We are stupid and deserve everything that is happening to us.
preexisting condition that health insurance companies can use to deny coverage
We are stupid and deserve everything that is happening to us.
Those who allow a problem to become an addiction are stupid and tend to deserve what happens to them, particularly when an addiction is NOT instantaneous and does not create a physical dependency. That kind of addiction takes time and dedication to create. Society as a whole should not be forced to subsidize treatments for such a problem, and yet that is exactly what you're asking for when you want to remove any preexisting condition limiters.
Are you stating that addictions that does not include 'substance' or 'physical' as you called it are any less troublesome (or addictive).
How naive...or ignorant...or both
In reality, gaming addiction is just another form of gambling addiction; it's the same psychological triggers that are used to cause both.
and then stop working and go on SSDI where work is (Score:2)
and then stop working and go on SSDI where work is bad = a few more hours at a low wage job = health insurance as you are under 30 hours a week but make over medcade / ssdi cutoff.
Uhm... https://www.psychiatry.org/pat... [psychiatry.org]
Don't confuse this shit with science.
Gender is real, but it is provably not binary. Whether you want to classify those non-binary case as a mutation/disorder or nature running its course is more of a social statement, not a scientific statement.
The Differnce? (Score:1)
OK then so the difference between being a mental disorder or not is 100% dependent on how much you move around.
-Brain damage from Football: OK
-Inhuman multitasking from RTS: Disorder
OK then
Health condition? (Score:5, Interesting)
If the cure for your disease is "just stop doing it", then is it really a health condition? Humans have agency. We decide what we do.
Perhaps we should change society so that we have two classes of individuals: people who are victims of their own choices (because they can’t control them), and people who control their choices and are therefore treated as full citizens.
Some of us are tired of being dragged down.
What do the liberals offer you? Powders and liquids for the sick?
We Klingons believe as you do. The weak should die.
If the cure for your disease is "just stop doing it", then is it really a health condition?
I drank so much over about 5 years that my liver failed and damn near killed me. That takes dedicated drinking to the level of mental illness. When I was in the hospital being rescued from liver failure, I would have kept drinking if I could have figured out how to get alcohol into the hospital. The drinking resumed when I was discharged. Is mental illness manifesting as suicidally self-destructive behavior a health condition? I think so.
It's been almost 3 years since I "just stopped", but until you've been
3. People who had their bootstraps superglued to the ceiling from birth.
I think that the disease here is that people lack agency.
If the cure for your disease is "just stop doing it", then is it really a health condition?
Doesn't this apply to possibly EVERY addiction? I struggle to think of an addiction which doesn't involve "stop doing it" as a solution.
Plenty of other addictions are considered genuine medical problems, so why not gaming? It has many of the typical attributes of addictive behaviours - it rewards continued use, creates feelings of joy and has a built in feedback mechanism.
We also know that some developers have studied addictive behaviours in order to incorporate them into their games, particularly "free to play" mobile ones but these days everything seems to have loot crates (literal gambling) and the like.
Yes it is (Score:2)
yes it is (corrected text) (Score:2)
ADHD (Score:4, Interesting)
Isn't this just a private case of attention span deficit disorder? To me it looks like one is incapable to control what one gives attention to, and I see no difference between a "gaming addict" and a "facebook addict".
...I see no difference between a "gaming addict" and a "facebook addict".
Oh, you don't? Here, let me clarify.
There is no such thing as a facebook addict according to the social media generation. Everyone does it, so it must be normal and accepted.
As far as gaming addicts go, THOSE fucking losers have a real problem, and should get help.
Neat (Score:1)
Now when are they finally going to classify religion as a mental disorder?
It's never too early to quit. (Score:1)
https://gamequitters.com
You met 3 out of 9 criteria for video game addiction. A score under five shows less problematic use, but if you are still concerned it is worth investigating.
I need to game more.
I don't know who ... (Score:2)
... classifies gaming disorder as mental health condition.
Well played.
I do not trust the W.H.O. (Score:3)
Anything that gets me out of me (Score:2)
tl/dr: A moral hazard exists when corporations profit from deliberately fostering addictive behaviour in the public but are not liable for the damage they cause. Regulation is possible, but the nature of the industry to be regulated makes them resistant to regulation.
Anything that makes me feel different can be an addiction.
Social media and gaming companies have figured this out and done their very best to take advantage of people's ability to become addicted to something.
