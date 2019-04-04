Cord-Cutting Hits Video Games (axios.com) 113
Video games are the next entertainment industry undergoing a major disruption, all the way down to the consoles and controllers. From a report: Details: "In the past, you plunked down $60 at GameStop for a copy of Grand Theft Auto or Madden NFL and played it out -- after which you could trade it in or let it gather dust," the AP reports. "Now, you'll increasingly have the choice of subscribing to games, playing for free or possibly just streaming them over the internet to your phone or TV."
New subscription streaming services represent a massive shift from gaming into the cloud, which will make it easier to access games on any device, including mobile. [...] Gamers wouldn't necessarily have to buy individual games anymore -- they could buy them as part of a larger and potentially cheaper package -- and it means that they wouldn't be limited to expensive hardware devices that only work for certain games.
By that logic though, cancelling your cable TV service and subscribing to Netflix (or any of the other similar services) isn't really cord-cutting either. You still need a cord to connect to the Internet to get those streaming services.
"Cord-cutting", i.e. cancelling your cable television subscription, means that, at the logical level, you're cutting one of the multiple cords that you currently have. Instead of having separate subscriptions for television and Internet access, you just have a single subscription for Internet access, and you use your Internet connection for the stuff you used to use your cable television service for.
Yes, we all know that at the physical layer, it's typically all going over a single cord.
Yeah, they have this backwards. Cord-cutting soon to hit video games after people realize they're spending more money on a subscription service sounds more like it.
Leash Embracing (Score:5, Insightful)
How many of those games *install* fine without the Steam client?
Re:Leash Embracing (Score:4)
You have no business owning any property or capital, commoner. You'll operate computer software when we say so. Your movies will play when we say so. Your keurig will brew when we say so. Your toilet will flush AFTER it authenticates with our servers to get our say so.
"Your toilet will flush AFTER it authenticates with our servers to get our say so."
The future is coming:
https://www.techinasia.com/chi... [techinasia.com]
Will the facial tech recognize that you just ate at a Taco Bell and dispense extra TP for you?
scdeimos inquired:
Why fuck around replacing Steam's DRM
.dll files or emulating Steam's DRM master server when you can just buy the same games DRM-free from GoG and Humble?
Say what?
Every major titleI've bought from Humble basically amounts to a redemption code for Steam.
If you're talking about indie games, sure, you can download and play many of those as stand-alone, no-DRM-check, offline purchases. But all the marquee titles require you to have a Steam subscription in order to download and play them.
I'd prefer that not be the case, but I see no sign that Steam will be going away any time soon. So, unless civilization collapses and the Internet goes bye-bye
From what I have seen lately, a lot of the Humble games only come with a Steam option. The truly DRM free Humble bundles (where every game was a separate downloadable file that didn't need Steam) seem to be a thing of the past. I haven't bought a Humble bundle in ages since they all seem to need Steam now.
Tired of the subscription model (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Tired of the subscription model (Score:4, Insightful)
The article seems backwards to me. Dumping standalone games and going to games that require phone-home server approval and then going further to always-in-the-clouds games, this is the OPPOSITE of cutting the cord. This is like tying your umbilical back on again.
Thi is not just like tying back your umbilical.
It is like reversed birth, because somebody is getting fucked.
No, troll, pay more over time for the same content or pay once and have access to it forever.
Should I pay a subscription fee to play mass effect every few years or pay one cost and own that license? You really need to hunker down on that critical thinking. And math, so much math.
$10/mo no way more like $20-$30 base + add ones (Score:4, Insightful)
$10/mo no way more like $20-$30 base + add ones.
Just hope that ESPN / Disney don't force you to buy shit like mickey mouse adventures and some sports games as part of the base rate maybe pushing it $40-$50 range.
4K RES add $5-10/mo
premium games $10-$15/mo from 3-4 differnt groups (each with there own change) like to days HBO, STARS, SHOWTIME.
PPV rents $7-10 for 48 hours (from clock start not in game time)
PPV BUY games (no time out but full game price) (will be lost if you don't pay the base rate)
$5/mo dosbox (player) (Storage fees are on top of that)
I expect it will be like Netflix where if you stop paying it deletes your save data and resets to default the next time you sign up.
Right because you play so many old games.
Why not? You sound as if only the latest-and-greatest is any good, and yesteryear's games are by definition crap just because they're old.
Nonsense! Only a tiny fraction is added each year to the library of existing games. Most of which is crap anyway - including new releases. But (popular) titles that stood the test of time:
I'd like to add that it is mostly the graphics that see any improvement on average with new generations of games.
Perhaps you could add world size in MMOs, because newer hardware can handle more. In the late 2000s/ early 2010s I have seen a step ahead there.
But story? Innovative ideas in general? Nope.
Where is the cord cutting? (Score:5, Insightful)
I pity the next generation of gamers. What will they do when they feel nostalgic for that game from their youth?
Re:Where is the cord cutting? (Score:5, Insightful)
Ok, that is as far as I care to take this ANALogy.
Re: (Score:3)
I'm amazed you can find one that still has the tab. They usually get broken off.
And how, exactly, did you think that happened?
Remind me to never borrow an Ethernet cable from you.
That's probably the only situation where you miss 10base2 Ethernet.
What will they do when they feel nostalgic for that game from their youth?
Same thing they do now, pay for it again on the Virtual Console and get a half baked emulated version.
Just look at how crap things like Playstation Mini are, and they still sell. No way they are going to give up that easy money by building a system that you can still play in 20 years time.
Most confusing headline ever (Score:5, Interesting)
Get your shit together Axios. As for this so called "disruption in games". It's bullshit. This article was most likely paid for by one of the bigs in the industry trying to push their streaming services. Also, game streaming is essentially a dead end in the US. The network infrastructure here has zero capacity to handle the amount of traffic a fully adopted game streaming service would generate.
Two options: There's EA especially with their attempts to push gaming as a service. No other company has gone all-in on that level but them. The other possibility is Sony, since they're also trying to go in that direction.
In EA's case it's likely in response to multiple fuckups relating to game titles over the last year, and their absolutely dismal performance. During EA's 2018Q3 report they were pinning their hopes on Anthem to drag them out of the dirt, it didn't. The gaming media sucking their dick d
Get your shit together Axios. As for this so called "disruption in games". It's bullshit. This article was most likely paid for by one of the bigs in the industry trying to push their streaming services. Also, game streaming is essentially a dead end in the US. The network infrastructure here has zero capacity to handle the amount of traffic a fully adopted game streaming service would generate.
This.
They've tried streaming before and it failed miserably, so much so, practically no-one noticed it. Do you remember OnLive, InstantAction or Gamefly... I had to look them up too, they either went insolvent or got bought up by one of the major industry players like Sony and were discontinued.
The fundamental problem is that whilst 30ms of network lag for netcode is quite good, 10ms of lag for input is going to see controllers launched at TV's with devastating regularity. This still has not been solv
Inane Analysis (Score:2)
There was nothing in the Google Stadia announcement that would suggest that it would be a subscription service, the fact that they're courting AAA game developers would suggest quite the opposite because aside from loss leaders (e.g. first party games like Microsoft's in game pass) the per month cost would invariably far too high for users to swallow.
The change that we're going to see here is that the upfront cost to start gaming is now zero; this fundamentally changes things because players drop out every
That's ridiculous. Google can afford to make zero dollars a year while spending billions deploying AAA titles to try to own the market. As for per-month-cost,my guess is they'll try to hit $50/$60 a month... which people will pay.
its much more likely that lower income parents will be able to afford to give their children the occasional game.
So instead of buying a used game for cheap that runs fine on older hardware, they have to subscribe to basically ALL the games and have something that decodes H.264 well.
Final solution to secondary game markets (Score:5, Informative)
This is basically the final nail in the coffin for places like Game-Stop.
Under a subscription service, once you're done playing, there isn't any way to trade it in.
Steam, Origin, et. al. have pretty much killed the PC versions of the secondary market already.
Jokes on them though, I never buy anything on Steam unless it's = $20. Wait a year and get
:D
the fully patched, bug-free, game-of-the-year edition. I let everyone else pay full price to be the
beta testers
The idea of a streaming service is laughable. US network infrastructure won't handle it, and data
:|
caps will blow it out of the water before it even leaves the harbor. Unless, of course, we get the
same bullshit we see with streaming video. Stream with $service_provider and it won't count against
your data plan !
Adter a year, they most likely will not need to pay so much marketing and might be walking away with more than you wanted them to.
Works with games on CD too. Similar price drops, and eventually there may be some re-release that has all the fixes too.
Works with games on CD too. Similar price drops, and eventually there may be some re-release that has all the fixes too.
I prefer GOG.com, no worries about DRM, losing disks or running out of storage space.
All the older games come with pre-configured dosbox built in and connections are only needed for downloading new games/manuals.
(Sure, some games still have their built-in manual based DRM(spell lists for MM and KQ3 for example), but you get a digital copy of the manual, so not a big deal).
Perhaps not the latest and greatest, but most of those seem to be MMOs anyway, and I just don't want to invest the time needed to be comp
games on CD? Don't they just have a shortcut to steam.com? I've never seen a patched release in recent history except on gog.com
Jokes on them though, I never buy anything on Steam unless it's = $20. Wait a year and get
:D
the fully patched, bug-free, game-of-the-year edition. I let everyone else pay full price to be the
beta testers
You realize you can only reliably do this because of Steam, right?
Back in the old days, the "clearance" section at the game store was not all that well stocked with good titles.
I'm personally sick of buying incomplete games. Just wait for the "Game of the Year" edition and pay a lot less.
Or forget that you cared about it in the first place, and catch the GotY edition when it goes on sale.
Astonishingly misleading headline! (Score:5, Insightful)
It's absolutely NOT "cord cutting" to make an end user 100% cord-dependent!
In the old days, you bought a game for a one-time fixed-price payment. In exchange for your cash, you got a disk or disks, manual, cheat sheet or mapos, or other assorted supplemental stuff, and the artsy box of course. But then it was YOURS. You could play it any time you wanted, for as long as you wanted, on any machine you wanted, etc.
Recently, games moved to "the cloud" (big brother's servers) and you can only play as long as you are online and they can make the game go away any time they want to. ("pray that I do not alter the deal any further....")
Now it is offered as some sort of utopia that this model will go even further.... your device simply becomes a dumb graphical terminal to the megacorporation servers and you will be 100% dependent on monthly fees.... and this is in someway superior????
This is only "good" to ignorant morons who are completely indoctrinated and have never known anything better. Companies move to models like this to make more money, not less, so you WILL pay more. [facepalm]
I was with you until you made your backup of ebooks be unformatted plain text instead of an open standard like ePub.
You don't own shit anymore. Service goes down? Ooh well!
Yeah, not something I'm happy about.
what about owned games expire when they lose the rights to them?
Wtf is that headline? (Score:5, Informative)
Isn't that the opposite of cord cutting? I suppose you can now go "corded" (subscription) then subsequently cut the cord. How does this shit pass editors?
They're connecting to the service via WiFi.
Game streaming seems to start at 25Mbps and don't handle retransmits all that well (e.g. input lag). WiFi is only an option if you spent a lot of money on a good setup.
That was a joke about the lack of cords when you connect to a network over WiFi.
The article content is the opposite of cord cutting. Who the fuck posted this? What a dumb ass.
Not for many years. You put that game in with no cords and you don't get the 10s of GB of release-day updates. But that's the whole reason they want to keep pushing this. They're already not giving you a copy of the finished game.
horrible (Score:4, Insightful)
we'll have Google, MS, Sony, some other company (maybe Valve?), all with game-streaming services to pick from.
guess what, it will be the same horrible situation we have now with video streaming.
some services will have game x, which is not available anywhere else, gaming company y will end it's contract with service z and from one day to the next all those games will be gone (oh, but they will be available from service w or you know, or own service because we want in on the action!).
you can also bet that all these streaming services will have their own studios only making games that will be available on their own service.
Not cord-cutting (Score:2)
They've been trying to keep people from getting into their games to look around for decades. How can you get into a game's files to muck around when you don't even have a copy of the game at all?
Quit advertising trash on slashdot (Score:2)
This is an evil invention. Do not support it, do not sell it, do not do it.
FUCK RENTING EVERYTHING for worse response times, worse feel, worse games. FUCK IT!
Opposite of Title (Score:2)
If you're always connected, isn't that the exact *opposite* of what the title suggests?
This Ties you to an internet connection, and you can't play if you don't have one.
Cord Cutting implies (at least to me) that you don't need a connection to play. The exception is cooperative or competitive play with friends.
Am I the only one that misses the Good Old Days when we could play Starcraft (or Warcraft, or Doom) without a server, between friends?
LAN Parties will be a thing of the past if this goes through. I wil
Rather the Opposite (Score:1)
I'd say without a doubt that subscription game services are the exact opposite of cord cutting.
When people leave expensive TV subscription services from cable companies like Spectrum, we call that "cord-cutting" as we remove that complex and pricey relationship to a cable company from our lives.
Initiating that exact sort of relationship in gaming would be replacing that cord and getting hooked into a subscription.
Subscription services are popular with companies who want their products to be sticky and who w