Tencent Shuts Down PUBG Mobile in China For Patriotic Alternative (theverge.com) 49
Tencent has pulled the plug on its wildly popular video game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) in China, a likely victim of government restrictions on gaming. From a report: Instead, the company is migrating users over to a similar title, Heping Jingying or Elite Force for Peace. Heping Jingying has already been approved for monetization by the Chinese Communist party, thanks in no small part to its patriotic overtones. One analyst described the game as "a tribute to the People's Liberation Army Air Force" -- part of China's national military -- with anti-terrorism themes. PUBG Mobile launched in March last year, and has become one of the world's most popular video games, with as many players as Fortnite. According to estimates from China Renaissance, the game had roughly 70 million domestic players, which would have allowed Tencent to generate annual revenues from in-app purchases of roughly $1.18 billion to $1.48 billion.
Re: (Score:3)
wtf has that got to do with it
its 100% inside china
There folks, why Communism sucks, run by full of old fucking retard fuckers with no humor.
Death to Communism!!! ASAP
Re: (Score:1)
This has nothing to do with Communism.
China is a totalitarian state that uses communism as cover. It has nothing to do with actual communism.
Communism has killed 160 million people. But that has nothing to do with Communism. If Communism was done right it would be great! All of the evident problems with actual Communism are because Communists aren't Communisming right! Why can't everyone see how smart I am?
Epic (Score:1)
Remember, this company has a controlling interest in Epic, the company trying to force itself into the global gaming market with bought exclusivity agreements. Epic, further, has deals with Microsoft, which is pushing for a walled-garden Windows.
If you aren't afraid for the future of gaming, you should be.
Re: (Score:2)
So? North Korea has squirrel and hedgehog.
If you want scary propaganda, you can't beat that.
Nanny state to 110% (Score:2)
I would very much prefer to be able to choose my own video games, thank you. I can avoid horror games if I don't feel like it, or play "Manhunt" if I am in the mood. It does not affect my real life behavior (thanks to so many studies proving that), and I do not need to be encouraged to improve my support in the Army, or play AmA to do just that, but only when and if I choose to do so.
For lack of a better term, our luck, and perseverance of industry leaders gave given us a very good verdict:
https://kotaku.co [kotaku.com]
This has nothing to do with Nanny State (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)