$3 Million Fortnite Winner Becomes Latest Swatting Target (arstechnica.com) 89
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Kotaku reports that Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf was streaming a Fortnite game late Sunday when he abruptly left his desk and abandoned the game with the livestream still running. The cause? His father coming to tell him that armed police were at the front door. Fortunately, Bugha returned unharmed to the stream several minutes later. "That was definitely a new one," he can be heard saying on a recording of the stream. "I got swatted." The comparatively quick and peaceful resolution of the issue was in part due to sheer good luck. "I was lucky because the one officer, yeah, he lives in our neighborhood," Bugha explained on the stream.
Bugha won $3 million for his first-place finish in the first-ever Fortnite World Cup in July and even appeared on The Tonight Show to talk about his win with host Jimmy Fallon. He is also all of 16 years old, and so a threat against him also involved his parents, whose personal information may have been easy to find. "Swatting" occurs when someone places a hoax emergency call to a police department, hoping to mobilize an emergency response (i.e., a SWAT team) to the victim's home. Bugha was lucky in that the officers who responded to his address were of a mood to ask questions first. Not all swatting victims are so lucky. In 2017, a Kansas man named Andrew Finch was killed during a swatting event even though he was not the intended target. The man behind the hoax call was sentenced to 20 years in prison earlier this year for his role in Finch's death.
Is it hard to catch swatters? (Score:5, Interesting)
If a swatter calls 911 aren't all calls recorded? How hard is it to catch the caller? There aren't really many pay phones around anymore so couldn't they track the call (unless the caller is using a burner, I guess).
This is gross misuse of public resources and well as the height of recklessness. This kind of behavior should seriously be clamped down on.
Re:Is it hard to catch swatters? (Score:4, Interesting)
supposedly you can use some shady VOIP service which makes it hard to track down
Re: (Score:2)
Hard? Ok. People are getting killed and officers allocated to situations they aren't needed in.
We should avoid prosecution because it might be hard to track them down? If this means imposing sanctions on the countries where these services exist, so be it.
This is a very serious problem that I don't think most people really grasp. This is isn't "petty gamer kids playing pranks on eachother".
Re: (Score:2)
The guy that did this in Wichita is cooling his heels in jail for 20 years. It seems like they are pretty serious about clamping down on this behavior already.
Re: (Score:2)
They need to treat a few of these swatters like a black man at a traffic stop. Then you'll see how quickly swattings come to an end.
Re: (Score:2)
That's clearly not how human psyche works.... After all the death sentence hasn't brought murder to an end either.
The punishment, unless it is negligible, does not deter criminals. Only the odds of getting caught does. Or better said what the perp thinks the odds to be.
Re: (Score:2)
That's not the purpose of the death penalty. I am against the death penalty, but the purpose of it has always been revenge, pure and simple. It's to satisfy the blood lust of the non-criminals, not to provide a disincentive to the criminals.
Don't let any supporter of the death penalty tell you different.
Re: (Score:2)
It also helps to remove a known danger from the public, and would be far cheaper than incarceration if there wasn't so much bureaucracy attached.
Re: (Score:2)
Since the vast majority of people who murder only do it once, I'm not sure how true that is.
Re:Is it hard to catch swatters? (Score:4, Insightful)
How hard is it to catch the caller?
The NSA did not just flash a quick grin; that was only your imagination.
Re:Is it hard to catch swatters? (Score:4, Insightful)
It's also a major problem that "swatting" the wrong house leads to major injury and death. Police should always assume there could be innocent people in a location or that they are in fact, at the wrong location.
Way to much military tactics being used. Flash-bang's in cribs?
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
They use various tricks to disguise the originating phone number. Once everyone figures out it was a hoax, it can be difficult to trace due to jurisdictional issues - the caller is usually not located in the same state as the target. So you have to convince another police force to investigate on your behalf, and there can be complexities around the interaction of the laws between states.
Also, it's not a felony in many states. Even in the states where it is, it's not a big, flashy crime. So it's not high
Re: (Score:2)
How does this not qualify as wire fraud, allowing the FBI to appropriately address this?
Re: (Score:2)
It might be possible to classify it as such, but so far no one is interested in trying it.
Again, as long as no one gets hurt, it's a low priority. If someone gets hurt, then the laws surrounding that injury come into play and you don't need to stretch existing statutes.
Re:Is it hard to catch swatters? (Score:4, Informative)
How hard is it to catch the caller?
Pre-paid burner phone.
How hard is it to catch them with money... (Score:2)
Seems like $3 million would go a long way to hiring some investigators to track down the swatter and some bitcoin to use as payment to care of the problem.
Abuse of anonymity again (Score:2)
Anonymity must be limited. Let's see the outrage of the AC trolls, eh?
There are times when anonymity is justified. Calling in fake SWAT reports is NOT one of them.
There is a kind of paradox here. Secrecy can be justified by prior secrecy. Ditto anonymity. Swatting is based on this kind of jujitsu.
There is a kind of paradox here. Secrecy can be justified by prior secrecy. Ditto anonymity. Swatting is based on this kind of jujitsu.
Re: (Score:3)
Re:Abuse of anonymity again (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: (Score:3)
What surprised me was how much the total number of posts for each article dropped. I never really gave much thought to how many posts were made by ACs, but now it's pretty obvious.
On top of that, it is now pretty clear that Slashdot really has relatively few active posters left anymore. I would assume that a small handful of pe
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Abuse of anonymity again (Score:5, Insightful)
AC posts have been truly shit lately. At the same time, AC is so fundamental to
Re: (Score:2)
I can live with frosty piss and GNAA, but come on.... Jon Katz fanfic? That's beyond the pale!!!
Re: (Score:2)
I'd give you the funny mod if I ever got a mod point to give. So I have to beg "Mod parent up."
Re: Abuse of anonymity again (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Seriously, though. It's not like you use a credit card to sign up for Slashdot, just make burner accounts if you have something important to say you don't want attached to your main account. Whether logged in or not the site's internal logs save the same info about IP, time etc.
What if they already had a camera there? (Score:2)
In case you haven't noticed.. Slashdot did away with AC posting for some reason. I wonder why?
Wow! No, I was already filtering against AC to the maximum degree possible, but now you made me look and I don't see them. When did this happen? It can't have been too long ago. (Also, this is a conditional response. I can't find any fresh AC comments just now, but lack of evidence is not a proof of nonexistence.)
My first reaction is "Given all the shite flowing from the ACs, what did an AC write to finally persuade the powers of Slashdot to kill the option?" It must have been pretty amazing. It's almost e
Re: What if they already had a camera there? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I don't know of any way that the police can somehow determine that there's some specific streamer at a given location in order to do said verification.
And of course, the problem with creating such a database is that, even if you trusted law enforcement with this information, it would eventually be accidentally leaked and then you've just doxxed every streamer in the country.
Re: (Score:2)
Hmm... Good point. But maybe it could be part of a celebrity-protection thing? They don't need to cover everyone, mostly just people who want such protection, with perhaps some outreach for likely targets.
It raises an interesting question in this specific case. Was he attacked because he was famous, or was it personal? One of the losers in the Fortnite game?
Have they caught the perp yet? And what sort of logs does the game create? If they can match the suspect against the logs, then it might be a paper case
Re: (Score:1)
You may have gotten the best of my brother, Anonymous Coward, but you won't curb me; Unnamed Chickenheart! (^__^)
Re: (Score:2)
Some of the best posts I've read on Slashdot have been anonymous. Providing that option allows
Re: (Score:2)
Suppose you tell the cops you're John Doe, a pizza guy who was driving by. Are they going to have to track you down and interview before sending the team to a potentially time-sensitive situation?
Even if you say you're Mickey Mouse, they have to take your call seriously because if they don't, people could die if it's a Of course we know the cops don't really have to do anything, and sometimes when they do respond, more people die than if they didn't, but that's beside the point.
There's never going to be a
Re: (Score:2)
Not clear what your focus is, but on your numbered list the first one is already true and the second one is essentially the situation the fake SWAT caller is trying to create, deliberately, with malice, and possibly with practice if he hasn't been nailed and jailed on his first attempt. Maybe you could clarify?
However my point is that this crime is increasing the pressure for more surveillance. If the cops can instantly find the cameras that are looking at the 911 caller, then they have him in the bag. If t
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Explain or I'm calling BS. How do you equate calling in a fake emergency with being a fascist? However the confusion you are apparently creating could certainly be exploited by fascists to justify more fascism.
Right now I think you're just some kind of naive ideologue (in the PI camp). You are probably confused about what freedom is (but see my sig, especially the penultimate term). However in the general case (which applies to most ACs), I divide them into proudly ignorant, sincerely stupid, or paid to pla
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Hoax maybe? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
More attention than being on national television? Okay there
USA USA USA (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Swatting, school shootings, mass shootings, parents buying bullet proof backpacks for their kids
,high crime rate, worlds largest prison population....what the hell has gone so wrong in the USA ???
Seriously? It's not just the USA you know. It seems to be a fact of the human condition that some of us do shockingly evil things and it doesn't matter where on the face of the earth people are.
And you need to take a look at the number of events to the number of people. I think if you make a fair comparison of violent crime deaths per 100K of population and compared it to some other countries, the USA isn't likely at the top of the list for nearly any specific crime you can name. We have a LOT of peopl
Re:USA USA USA (Score:5, Informative)
Yup (Score:2)
...and one of the reasons that the SWAT team didn't go in all trigger happy is that one of the cops knew him.
No need to hire a hit for big $$ anymore, just pay some kid to disguise a 911 call.
Re:USA USA USA (Score:4, Insightful)
Per 100,000 the USA is the 143rd safest country. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] There are MORE countries better than the USA than are worse. And by country, you are 7th for the most murders Yes, some countries are much worse, but some countries are also a hell of a lot better.
Unfortunately, this is a matter of how statistics are collected and reported. For instance, in the USA "Gun Deaths" includes intentional suicides and accounts for a full 2/3rds of the reported number in the USA, where we count them as homicides. Other countries do NOT count suicides in their numbers. Also, reporting criteria and accuracy varies from country to country. We really don't have good numbers in many of the third world countries that don't have functional governments which keep accurate records. So I question the numbers overall for some of those.
If you take the developed countries with similar economies and standards of living, the USA isn't at the top of that list, or at the bottom. This tells me that we are not hugely different than most countries like us in violent death rates. HOWEVER, if you look at the number of weapons we have, the USA wins, hands down as having the most guns. Yet, our violent death rates are not off the charts high. As other posters have pointed out, if you scratch off a few square miles from two cities from our statistics, Chicago and Baltimore we drop nearly to the bottom of the list. Most of the USA is extremely safe, and exceedingly well armed, on average.
So, my original point stands. A percentage of people are bad, no matter where you find them, it's part of the human condition and it's pretty much everywhere. It's been this way since Cain and Abel, and will be this way until the world comes to an end and there is no earthly solution that fixes But I'll ad the following point: it. It DOES seem though that legal gun ownership doesn't change any of the death rates, at least in the USA.
Re: (Score:2)
As noted on Wikipedia, they use the UN definition that does not include suicides for the US statistics.
The real questions are:
1. Would fewer guns lower the murder rate? Seems likely that it would.
2. Is the higher murder rate a price worth paying for high levels of gun ownership?
Re:USA USA USA (Score:5, Insightful)
For murder rates, among OECD countries USA is second only to Mexico. 5 years ago it was behind Estonia and Turkey as well, but murder rates in those countries have fallen while US has climbed from 3.8/100k to 4.9/100k. All of Europe besides the ex-Soviet countries is below 2.
It is just the USA. Comparing yourselves to war torn African and Middle Eastern countries and drug lord infested Central American countries so you can pretend the US does not have a problem is burying your head in the sand.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
And yet huge non-Chicago and non-Pittsburgh expanses of the USA have a fairly minimal murder rate. I don't feel endangered going outside any time, for instance.
One has to look at who is doing all the killing, and why.
Re: (Score:3)
Why... because its the American way
Only poor Americans Die (Score:4, Interesting)
I'm sure the statistics for middle class Americans are about the same as elsewhere in the western world.
Re:Only poor Americans Die (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
You're so damn close to figuring this out... just... think about it one step further. The middle class isn't your problem.... there are poor in other countries too... ergo...??? Come on, you can do it! I believe in you!
Re: (Score:2)
So it's okay if it's just poor people murdering each other?
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
"One has to look at who is doing all the killing, and why."
You can't do that, though. The results would be totally non-PC. For example, according to the 2017 FBI stats (the most recent year with definitive data), black males between the ages of 17 and 39 carry out far more murders than any other group [fbi.gov]. Hence, no surprise, murders tend to be concentrated in the black areas of the big cities: St. Louis, Philadelphia, Baltimore, etc..
The problems with black culture in the US are well-known, but no one is willi
Re: (Score:2)
Sadly, I agree with you. Being a middle aged white guy, my opinion doesn't count even though it is informed by having lived and gone to public school in one of the poorest counties in North Carolina because my family was poor when I was in High School. It doesn't matter that I am well acquainted with the social and cultural norms that lead to perpetuating the condition of being poor, regardless of one's skin color. It also doesn't matter, that I was able to rise above this though working hard, going to col
Re:USA USA USA (Score:4, Informative)
black males between the ages of 17 and 39 carry out far more murders than any other group
Except that's not what your source actually says. But when people try to tell you that, you accuse them of being PC.
The stats say that more black men between 17 and 39 are *convicted* of murder than any other group. And as we know, black people are convicted at a much higher rate than other groups. The data doesn't adjust for that.
It also doesn't adjust for economic status. It isn't comparing black people of similar economic status to other groups of similar economic status. Again, we know that poverty breeds crime.
There is really no evidence that this is anything to do with "black culture", and a mountain of evidence that suggests it is to do with poverty and bias. But point that out and someone will brand you an SJW. I get the impression that they mainly do that to avoid anything being done about the problem.
Re: (Score:2)
Lies, damned lies, and racist AF statistics, as Ami just spelled out.
Re: (Score:2)
Most American's see nothing wrong with chlorine washed chicken. Perhaps if know that the rate of Salmonella in the USA is at least 10 times higher than in the UK you might change your mind. Remember Salmonella is a killer.
Your perception of safety is clouded by what you consider to be normal, that is you don't feel endangered because you are used to that level of danger. Someone used to a much lower level of danger would feel endangered.
Re: (Score:3)
Did a hood get in the way of finishing out that thought process? If it slips I imagine it must make it harder to type accurately.
Re: (Score:1, Flamebait)
.what the hell has gone so wrong in the USA ???
ZHere's my take:
1. 24/7 news channels need to stuff their pipes with material that'll sell ads. "If it bleeds, it leads"
2. Internet "social media" makes #1 look positively tame. Even "little" shootings are now OMG ZOMG BBQ FRONT PAGE NEWS!
The net effect is that when an incident happens now, the entire world knows about it -- correct or incorrect, factual or not.
The Internet, sadly, is the worst fucking thing ever, and will be our undoing. People believe they who shout loudest, and god damn, does the I
Re:USA USA USA (Score:5, Insightful)
Its NOT the media, its NOT the internet, its NOT click bait, its NOT fake news, it is the USA as it actually is.
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
Parts that many of us would never visit.
Why even keep those parts? We should have let them go in 1861.
Re: (Score:1)
ORLY?
Freedom of the press? I'd argue we more of that than say, England. Or Russia. Or China. Or Canada, even.
Freedom of speech? Same. At least we PRETEND to have some! In other countries you can't even whisper "Man, Dear Leader is such a fuckwad". But here you can say it, you can print it, you can broadcast it. The repercussions are yours to deal with. But you can say it. IN other countries you can't.
As for "gun crime," Ask the French how that went. Or England, or anywhere, really. the USA is
Re:USA USA USA (Score:4, Informative)
https://rsf.org/en/ranking [rsf.org]
USA 48th
UK 33rd
Canada 18th
The USA talks a big game, but the facts say something very very different.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
I don't think you understand. USA is #1 by definition. So if it doesn't come out in the top spot then clearly the statistics are bogus.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Great example of the problem right there. Many Americans just dismiss anything that contradicts their beliefs out of hand. No critique of the report's methods, not even an ad-hominem attack on the authors, just a dismissal as fake news.
Good journalism is dying because people have lost interest in the truth.
Re: (Score:3)
As for "gun crime," Ask the French how that went. Or England, or anywhere, really. the USA is alone in the world in that its own government guaranteed the right for the individual to be armed, for his own defense as well as the defense of the public at large.
Actually the government guaranteed a "well-regulated militia," during a time when the most advanced firearms in the world could fire two or three times per minute, and somehow people have interpreted that nowadays to mean that you should be able to just walk down to Wal-mart and buy as many semiautomatic handguns as you like.
The USA's gun nuts have somehow convinced themselves that there are only two possibilities -- completely unregulated access to weapons of any type or firearms being completely illegal.
Re: (Score:3)
The "well-regulated militia" line is parenthetical in the text of the Second Amendment. It is there for context. Keep in mind that at the time it was written, every able-bodied man was
Re: (Score:2)
The context is gun nuts contorting themselves to ignore the plain language of their sacred Second Commandment.
Yeah, feel free to work on that. The Constitution has over 20 references to "person" or "persons". If the 2nd was ever meant to lay out an individual right to gun ownership, it would use "person" or "persons"
Re: (Score:2)
Freedom of the press? I'd argue we more of that than say, England.
You might, but many people would disagree with you: https://rsf.org/en/detailed-me... [rsf.org]
The UK press has serious problems (like being thoroughly murdoched for one), but the problems with the US press are way, way worse. The first amendment doesn't do all that much if the press are in the iron grip of a very small number of corporations.
Or Russia. Or China.
Why even bother with that comparison? Why not go with "America: less repressive than Nort
Re: (Score:2)
.what the hell has gone so wrong in the USA ???
It all started with too many Clint Eastwood movies and it's been a slow slide from there..
Don't become high profile (Score:1)
Swatting? (Score:2)
Criminals have guns in tge rest of the world as well. They also have equivilent things to SWAT teams. How come swatting is not an issue in the rest of the world?
Treated like calling in fake pizza order. Wrong. (Score:3)