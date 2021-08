NVIDIA's Job Listings Reveal 'Game Remastering' Studio, New Interest In RISC-V

An anonymous reader quotes Forbes:The ad says NVIDIA's new game remastering program is "cherry-picking some of the greatest titles from the past decades and bringing them into the ray tracing age, giving them state-of-the-art visuals while keeping the gameplay that made them great." (And it adds that the initiative is "starting with a title that you know and love but we can't talk about here!")Meanwhile, a China-based industry watcher on Medium reports that " six RISC-V positions have been advertised by NVIDIA , based in Shanghai and pertaining to architecture, design, and verification."