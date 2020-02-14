Sony Is Struggling With PlayStation 5 Price Due To Costly Parts (bloomberg.com) 75
Scarce components have pushed the manufacturing costs for Sony's next PlayStation to around $450 per unit, forcing a difficult price-setting decision in its battle with Microsoft, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing sources. From the report: The Japanese conglomerate is preparing to gradually replace the six-year-old PS4 console, releasing its PlayStation 5 the same holiday season its archrival debuts the upcoming Xbox Series X. Sony typically finalizes a console's price in February of the release year, followed by mass production in the spring. With the PS5, the company is taking a wait-and-see approach, said the people, asking not to be named because the details are private. The PS4, released in 2013 at a retail price of $399, was estimated by IHS Markit to cost $381 to manufacture. With the $450 unit cost and a similar gross margin, the PlayStation 5's retail price would have to be at least $470. That would be a hard sell to consumers, considering Sony's most expensive machine now is the $399.99 PS4 Pro and is often discounted, according to Macquarie Capital analyst Damian Thong.
Stay the course, Sony! (Score:5, Interesting)
Please Sony, please give us a powerful PS5 with ray tracing and awesome fast SSD goodies like AMD multi-this and that. Make a machine for the next 7 years. Or 4 at least. Do not enshitten this your flagship to keep up with Microsoft. Let them take the second-place. As for you, just stay awesome, my friends.
Re: (Score:2)
The issue here is that normal people will look at both consoles and see a price tag. Many don't really care about the specific specs.
Given a PS5 and an Xbox X size by side with a $50 price difference, the XBox is going to win out, because that's what matters to most people first.
So it's important that Sony can produce a box that can compete on price first, and specs second.
Re:Stay the course, Sony! (Score:4, Funny)
By this logic Super Nintendo Classic retro machine for $79.99 will take over the world. I do not think that will happen.
Re: (Score:3)
The difference in graphics between an SNES and a PS5 is pretty obvious.
The difference in graphics between a PS5 and an XboxOneX is going to be subtle, to say the least. So the cheaper box is going to win out. Even the availability of specific games on a given console doesn't matter much anymore, because all of the big games come out on all the consoles.
In my opinion, a plateau was reached with the PS3/Xbox 360 generation. Yes, graphics have gotten better, but not THAT much. The limitation has really become
Re: (Score:3)
In my opinion, a plateau was reached with the PS3/Xbox 360 generation. Yes, graphics have gotten better, but not THAT much. The limitation has really become how much time/money a developer has to spend on game development. Seriously...is there anyone besides the usual "graphics whores" that are unhappy with the way PS4 games look? And how do you explain the success of the Switch, which has the "worst" graphics of any of the current generation consoles? Never mind that "Breath of the Wild" is prettier than almost any other game.
I started out with the C64 and there's definitively a diminishing gain, but never really a plateau. All through the 90s was a whirlwind of upgrades but I still was impressed with ES3: Morrowind in 2002, ES5: Skyrim in 2011 and RDR2 in 2018. I'm sure they can find something to take it to the next level in 2025 too. That said, you can definitively make fun and great games in a cartoon format. I mean Minecraft is a huge hit now, but for things like a racing simulator or anything else that's in the "real world"
Re: (Score:3)
Realism doesn't save a bad game. Fun does.
Graphics are a selling point but it doesn't keep you around playing if the gameplay is crap.
There is a _reason_ Minecraft with its crappy 8-bit graphics has sold 180 Million copies.
* Dynamic World
* User-driven narrative
* Automation
* Mods
Will this generation of console games look prettier? Yup. And most of them will continue to suck be -- be it glorified genocide simulators or some other obnoxious grind.
Re: (Score:2)
Ecosystems Matter (Score:2)
The difference in graphics between a PS5 and an XboxOneX is going to be subtle, to say the least.
True.
So the cheaper box is going to win out.
Totally false.
Sony could have a console that costs $100 more and still easily win. Why? Game ecosystems.
Sony simply has an ecosystem far enough removed from the PC, that people are willing to buy that console for the exclusives and simply unique things that it offers.
The Xbox is in a tactically bad situation, because while it also has a good ecosystem of games much o
Re: (Score:2)
> Sony simply has an ecosystem far enough removed from the PC
Do they? Because they've started getting ready to release Playstation exclusives like Horizon Zero Dawn for PC, and those that they don't port directly are still playable on PC via Now.
Re: (Score:1)
Do they?
When is Dreams coming to the PC again?
And while HZD is out for the PC, don't you think the PS 5 will have an exclusive on that for some time.
Stuff that is exclusive for a year and then eventually released elsewhere, is good marketing material for the original release platform when followups come out.
Re: (Score:2)
OF COURSE you can choose between 1914 Chateau Lafitte Rothschild versus Two Buck Chuck. Wine reached a plateau decades ago. You can argue it's been downhill from there.
But I still wouldn't play Fortnite on a PS3. I do like my games stupid fast and more bettter all the time.
Re: (Score:2)
OF COURSE you can choose between 1914 Chateau Lafitte Rothschild versus Two Buck Chuck.
The thing is that a LOT of people could barely tell the difference in a taste test (if at all) and that goes for self-styled wine snobs.
Look at some of the blind taste tests done and have a good laugh at all the experts who preferred a $20 bottle of truck wine over the $300 bottle of highly-rated name brand wine. Watching them wax poetic over something that is delivered by the pallet at Costco is hilarious.
Yes, a true connoisseur can probably tell the difference but true connoisseurs are about as common as
Re: (Score:2)
So the cheaper box is going to win out. Even the availability of specific games on a given console doesn't matter much anymore, because all of the big games come out on all the consoles.
There's two things that drove my choice in picking the PlayStation over the Xbox, and I'm sure there are many others that feel the same: Exclusive games and the controller. Sony's exclusives are much better (G.O.W, Uncharted, Last of Us, Spiderman, etc.) than Microsoft's, and the PS4 controller is much better than the Xbox controller. The Xbox controller has gotten better, but I just can't get used to the asymmetric joysticks. PSVR is also a big plus for me as well.
Re: (Score:2)
If that is actually true, then why did the Xbone do so poorly? And the biggest thing people comment on is the lack of games? The Xbox is now essentially the realm of "kids who play Minecraft" and "dudebros who only care about sports games and COD"
Not sure why they are worried ??? (Score:2)
The new Xbox is supposed to be right in the same $450-500 price range
.... so as long as they the same or not alot more than M$ they should be ok.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think it works like that. They're also competing against PCs and the consoles customers already have. That imposes an upper price limit on what they can charge, especially if the console isn't a significant upgrade.
Also bear in mind that Microsoft doesn't intend to keep that price forever. Early adopters are one thing, but ultimately the sweet spot seems to be in the $300-400 range based upon past sales. If Sony can't make a console that's cheap enough to build it can be sold in that range, then
Re: (Score:1)
If Sony are having to deal with higher costs for DRAM, Flash and so on, then Microsoft will be as well.
Some/many rumours suggest the XBox Series X will have more RAM as well, so they will be affected even more. And it's rumoured to have a larger die (making it more powerful) which again will cost more.
The hardware for the PS5 and the XBox 4 (Series X my arse!) has been set in stone for a year at least by now, so they'll be living with the outcome of their choice, lucky or not.
But both companies will sell at
Goto a Beowulf Cluster of USB chargers (Score:3)
Hey, if a USB charger can run the Apollo command module I'm sure it can handle a Kerble space program first person shooter.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Yes, but will it run Linux?
Only at launch, and only the flavor intended by the manufacturer (which you have to purchase the disc for);
They'll flash support out of the firmware soon afterwards.
Re: (Score:3)
Uhhh you might want to look up "razor and blades model" and remember you are talking about MSFT here, they can afford to sell the Xbox Whatever at a $100 loss per unit and they will easily make that back and more on their cut of game sales long term. And even if they don't will MSFT care? They can always justify it by pointing out it adds integration to Win 10 and they can cross market games between Xbox and Windows.
The problem with Sony is Playstation is really all they have, quality going to shit has roya
Say what now (Score:2)
problem with Sony is Playstation is really all they have, quality going to shit
Not sure what planet you are from, but on Earth here the PS quality has remained pretty high, and Sony was the studio that put out the best of the Marvel movies (Spiderman).
Sony at this point really can't afford a price war with a monster the size of MSFT at this time.
A "monster" the size of MSFT BWHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAA!
Both have enough money that any claims one has an advantage in that regard a
Re: (Score:2)
What can't PS4 do? (Score:2)
The problem with any potential PS5 is that there's very few games that can benefit from the upgrades, so what new game could do something with PS5 that they couldn't do with PS4?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
My last console was a Wii. Got a PS4 last Christmas for the family, everybody loves it too. We play a lot of co-op games, so "graphics" isn't really a big deal.
I'm sure the PS5 will do fine, but I'm certainly not going to dump a perfectly good working console for the new shiny because the graphics are better. Heck, I'm putting together a retro box so the kids can play some of the old classics like Metroid and Zelda. Fun is priority one.
Re: (Score:2)
Don't bother building a retro box, just go get you a NES on a chip off aliexpress. You can get an A/V one for $8, HDMI for like 20, and they have 600-900 NES games loaded up depending on the unit you choose along with 2 NES style controllers.
I picked up one for the grandkids and its been a blast, tons of great multiplayer games like RC Pro Am and I forgot how much fun some of those old arcade games like Galaga and DK Jr were, well worth the $23 with shipping and a heck of a lot cheaper and less hassle tha
Re: (Score:2)
Most obviously, there are two benefits: faster load times due to a switch to an SSD, and ray tracing due to the use of a modern GPU.
Do either of those enable entirely new types of games? Nope, and I'm with you in thinking that the PS4 is still a very capable machine. Even so, with Sony making it backwards compatible with the PS4, there's very little reason NOT to upgrade for those who can afford it, if only so that they can play new games as they come out. And the PS5 does have a few tweaks to its controlle
Re: (Score:2)
You can easily put an SSD in a PS4, or even a PS3 for that matter.
Re: (Score:2)
Sure, and many of us have replaced our existing drives with new ones, either to gain capacity or performance. It doesn't come with one, however, nor is it an upgrade that's supported by Sony, so it remains something that's a benefit of the PS5.
Re: (Score:2)
They could easily make new PS4s with SSDs.
Re: (Score:1)
Sure, and many of us have replaced our existing drives with new ones, either to gain capacity or performance. It doesn't come with one, however, nor is it an upgrade that's supported by Sony, so it remains something that's a benefit of the PS5.
What do you mean it isn't supported by Sony? Sony has a web page showing you exactly how to replace/upgrade the drive on a PS4, and provides the bootable image to restore from a USB stick. I've done multiple drive upgrades on my PS4 Pro and it works fine. https://support.playstation.co... [playstation.com]
Re: (Score:2)
I've read the hard drive is connected internally to the USB 3 bus in the PS4, so swapping it out for an SSD won't make as much difference as you'd think. Hopefully the PS5 will have a regular NVMe slot for the SSD.
Re: (Score:2)
After the hard drive on my 2012 Mac Mini stopped working I replaced it with a SSD connected to the USB3 port (because replacing the hard drive inside would be a difficult and risky process) and the computer was vastly faster with an SSD over USB then HD over SATA. The difference was much larger then the difference when I upgraded the memory from 4GB to 16GB.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
The PS3 and PS4 aren't designed around an SSD, so the net result isn't quite as substantial as you might expect. An SSD in a PS4 does improve loading times, just not as much as it will in the PS5.
Re: (Score:1)
The new games need a new display to fully show their creative content.
Thats 3 things to sell: new game playing hardware, a new 4/8K display and games that are ready for next gen hardware.
Its the hardware, 4/8K and new games that people have to crave to upgrade.
A new display that understands its got a new game connected thats expecting advanced HDR support and has a display setting ready for that.
Thats works with
Re: (Score:2)
A lot of games can benefit from better graphics.
By your logic, all games should be able to run on the PS3 too.
CPU power (Score:2)
The processing power is limited on these 6 year old systems, even the Pro doesn't get it much higher. This affects physics and animation quite a bit. RAM is a hindrance as well.
In addition they are promising high speed storage that will affect how data is streamed in to the game allowing for much larger worlds with more going on.
With VR, we're not seeing Half Life Alyx come to PS4 because of the requirement for more powerful hardware.
When you look at many games that aren't able to reach 4k 60fps on today's
Re: (Score:3)
Every. Single. Console. Generation. That's how often we hear this exact same thing.
Re: (Score:2)
Still waiting for the PS9 (Score:2)
PS3 (Score:3)
Wasn't the PS3 selling for $600 at launch?
Re: (Score:3)
That seems to be my recollection as well, but the PS3 didn't really take off until late in that generation (eventually passing the Xbox 360 in sales numbers VERY late in the generation), due to a combination of:
- Needing a few price drops before it was affordable
- Not enough must-have exclusives for the first few years
- Needing a few years for the development tools to mature/exist so that they could properly take advantage of the difficult-to-develop-for Cell architecture
Sony's hubris was on full display wi
Re: (Score:1)
No, it was FIVE HUNDRED AND NINETY NINE U. S. DOLLARS [youtube.com]
Filter error: Don't use so many caps. It's like yelling.
Re: (Score:3)
Yes, a Sony exec, when asked about the price made a statement to the effect of "the console is so good people will get a second job to afford to pay for it!" People did not.
Re: (Score:2)
Wasn't the PS3 selling for $600 at launch?
Indeed and it had a very rough launch. It launched for the holiday season and the already mature at the time Xbox360 absolutely dominated it in sales that holiday to say nothing of the Wii which roared Nintendo back into relevancy.
The following year after a big discount the PS3 actually saw similar holiday sales to the Xbox360.
That's nothing (Score:2)
And don't get me started on the 3DO. But that was sold at a mark up ala VCRS.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Wasn't that because they made them all blu-ray disc readers which was also costly in terms of parts at the time? It seems history does indeed repeat.
Inflation dummies. (Score:2)
PS3 Retailed Originally for $600 (Score:2)
Over the course of a few months, a price drop, and a reissue of the hardware with the PS2 Emotion Engine removed, and removal of Linux support made the PS3 more profitable.
Anyone who got a PS3 post-Linux but pre-Slim were screwed out of good hardware potential.
I suspect a launch PS5 is going to have innards that people getting one a year later will miss out on.
Re: (Score:2)
The removal of Linux support wasn't over cost of manufacturing. It was because that's how geohot [geohot.com] originally broke into the console and jail-broke it. It wasn't until later than the better jail break happened. Sony removed "Other OS" for the same reason they put root-kits on their audio CDs. Funny how they thought the rootkit was okay, but doing the same shit to their consoles wasn't.
Re: (Score:2)
Wasn't removing Other OS a knee-jerk reaction to someone working out that they could glitch the memory bus to do a hypervisor escape in Other OS?
Just get a PC. (Score:1)
Not only do you end up with better graphics, control of your games (not just Mouse and keyboard, but configurability), several cheap methods of doing couch gameplay and in-house streaming, but there's increasingly fewer console exclusives than ever.
Oh, and the same games are cheaper, to the point where if you're a patient gamer, you can get the games on deep discount/bundle for $1-5 a game.
All console games are now developed on PC, then limited to be able to be pushed onto the consoles. And the advantage c
Re: (Score:2)
$450 worth of PC will get you something that will play games, but not really beat a console - particularly at the start of a new console generation. Towards the end a budget PC will come in ahead, but at the same time at the end of a generation the consoles are generally cheaper too (ie, an Xbox One is available for around $225 new right now, and the PS4 around $250).
Personally, I typically will get all of the consoles (basic versions - I don't have an Xbox One X or a PS4 Pro), and maintain a decent gaming
$1000 cell phones, but oh no not a $500 console! (Score:5, Insightful)
Seriously, I'd expect a gaming console to be way more powerful than my cell phone. Doesn't' this seem backwards?
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
I could spend $15000 on a PC but I wouldn't be able to drive to work with it. Why would you compare a phone to a gaming console, by price vs power when the two are designed to do incredibly different things?
Re: (Score:2)
Pffffft, newb.
Re: (Score:2)
Just wait a year. (Score:2)
The PS3 launched at $599. And it was practically unobtainable at that price for a good six months or so, routinely commanding well over $1000 on eBay if you wanted to be an early adopter. Yet, it eventually... as manufacturing at scale brought the price down... went on to beat the xBox360 in sales, despite also launching a year later than gates' offering.
Thing is though, the games that launched with the PS3 were underwhealming and unremarkable at best; with very little worth seeking out until GTA4 came out
I've nearly declared myself "Done" with consoles. (Score:2)
Steam, especially in Big Picture Mode, has become so polished and usable that it replaces a console in simplicity. The only problems I have with Steam in Big Picture come from Windows 10 itself (yes, I prefer running Linux, but despite how well Proton works it's still better to put Windows on a gaming system - thank you lazy developers). Steam works so well, and automatically has "backwards compatibility" to such a degree that I am looking away from consoles.
In fact, lack of backwards comparability are mu
Re: (Score:2)
Forgive my spell-check substitutions. comparability? Really? It looks right on my aging eyes until I lean in, sheesh.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Duh fuq you say? [shopgoodwill.com]
it's all a footnote to breath of the wild (Score:2)
My wife is even thinking about playing BotW.
Whatever. Bring it on. (Score:2)
A few years back, I finally got so fed up with the care and feeding of Windows that I bought a PS4 Pro, and gave my gaming rig to my son. For me, it's been a great move. (I've since put an SSD in it, but that didn't speed things up as much as I would have liked.) I love the simplicity of a console, the exclusives on Sony (Horizon Zero Dawn has become an all-time favorite), and NO CHEATERS ON BATTLEFIELD. I'll be buying a PS5 on launch day, with the biggest hard drive, and as much stuff as I can't get with i
Not THAT much over the long term (Score:2)
I bought my PS4 in 2014, use it quite often so maybe averaged out it's about 2 hours a day, maybe a bit less, so let's go with 700 hours a year. That's 4200 hours over the past 6 years. $400 to buy, works out to $0.09 per hour of entertainment. Pretty cheap, IMO.
What gives me pause, this time, is