Xbox Co-creator Rob Wyatt Sues Atari For Failing To Pay Him for Design of VCS Console (venturebeat.com) 9
Xbox co-creator Rob Wyatt has filed a lawsuit against Atari for failing to pay him for the design work he did in creating the Atari VCS console. From a report: Tin Giant, Wyatt's company, filed the lawsuit in federal court in Colorado, alleging breach of contract and defamation. Tin Giant said that Atari owes it in excess of $261,720. Wyatt, a co-creator of the Xbox and cofounder of The Last Gameboard, said in an interview last year that he quit as lead architect for Atari. He alleged that Atari did not pay his company, Tin Giant, for six months of work. Atari CEO Fred Chesnais declined to comment in a statement, saying that he had not received a copy of the lawsuit yet. Atari has not developed a game console for more than 20 years.
Just say "no" and build your own... (Score:3, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
Are you trying to compare this to patents maybe? I don't really see how that would compare to someone hiring you, and just not paying you for your work, like in this case.
TLDR (Score:5, Informative)
Atari is owned by the french company Atari SA, better known as Infogrames.
They hired Tin Robot to design the new VCS console. Apparently they did some kind of work on it, then stopped after Wyatt said Atari never paid any of it's invoiced work over six months.
Most likely it's some contractual dispute, where Atari will say payment will be made on completion of the project or something. Someone will settle because $261,000 isn't a lot of money in legal terms, and any kind of court case will gobble up all of that within months.
Re:TLDR (Score:4, Informative)
Large businesses simply feel that they can pay invoices whenever the fuck they please.
Re: TLDR (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
