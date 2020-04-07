PS5's Controller, the DualSense, Revealed (ign.com) 43
Sony has revealed the DualSense, PlayStation 5's new controller that will "bring a sense of touch to PS5 gameplay." IGN reports: Announced on PlayStation.Blog, the DualSense will keep "much of what gamers love about DualShock 4 intact, while also adding new functionality and refining the design." Touch was a big inspiration when designing the DualSense, and haptic feedback is one of the ways this new controller will help bring PS5 games to life. Sony mentions that this feedback will add " a variety of powerful sensations you'll feel when you play, such as the slow grittiness of driving a car through mud." Adaptive triggers have also been incorporated to the L2 and R2 buttons, which will help players "feel the tension of your actions, like when drawing a bow to shoot an arrow."
The angle of the hand triggers were changed and some subtle updates were made to the grip. One thing that will be missing from the DualSense is the "Share" button that was featured on the DualShock 4. Sharing from the controller is not gone, but that previous button was replaced by the new "Create" button. Sony promises more details will be revealed on this change as we get closer to PlayStation 5's launch. DualSense will also have a built-in microphone array that will allow players to easily chat with friends, even for those who don't own a headset.
As for the controller's color, it is a bit of a non-traditional design as far as PlayStation is concerned. Usually, PlayStation controllers have a single color, but the DualSense has a two-toned design to make it stand apart. Additionally, the position of the light bar, which will be returning, was moved to "give it an extra pop." Now, the light bar sits on either side of the touch pad, as opposed to the top of the controller. Here's a picture of the front of the controller:
I thought the same. But also that they'll probably just use an updated DualSock design rather than something new or make a DualShock 5.
A lot of people and gamers are very resistant to changes that affect ergonomics.
The problem they have now is that people expect older controllers to work on newer systems. People use Playstation controllers on Switch or their older wired ones with a USB adapter.
That means Sony can't sell new overpriced controllers unless they made some changes that stop the old ones being usable for certain things.
So, no changes then. (Score:3)
The 'share' button being re-labelled with another soon-to-be-obsolete term usage isn't that meaningful. I think most folks just think of it as 'select' anyway.
Other than that, it's not meaningfully changed. The shoulder buttons having slightly different resistance isn't a reason to not just allow the re-use of PS4 controllers for multiplayer stuff.
Hopefully, there's nothing locking people out of just using PS4 controllers.
Ryan Fenton
I havent been a playstation owner for quite long time. But the level of backword compatibility both in terms of software and controllers was a really compelling reason for me to upgrade to a PS2 back in the day.
Without PS2 and PS3 backwards compatibility, the PS5 is a non-starter for me.
Whats wrong with wanting to go back and play them again?
Re: (Score:3)
While I see your point (I still own every single Nintendo based system for this purpose), I think it also comes down to just how much of an investment is a new console really? And Nintendo has never maintained any sort of backward compatibility, and they also support older games by re-purchasing. So I'm not saying Sony is doing anything other competitors aren't also doing. But Nintendo has made dramatic cha
'Actually, now that I think about it. Nintendo did allow the Wii to run GC games and plug GC gamepads in for that specific purpose didn't they? And the WiiU did allow backward compatibility to Wii titles and WiiMotes as well. So I guess that's something!
The weirdest thing is how Nintendo made their controllers left handed and everyone just copied them without really thinking about it.
I always used my right hand for the joystick when using an actual joystick. Gamepads took a lot of getting used to because I'm right handed and trying to do precision movement control with my left hand was unnatural. But for some reason everyone copied Nintendo (I think they were the first), even to the point where most joysticks are now left handed.
Issue becomes what to play older systems on. The PS2 didn't have an offical HDMI adapter, and sometimes doesn't look great on a modern HD TV. Having an official way to play on modern displays is a great thing and why backward compatibility is good
I'm not entirely sure how this point discredits mine in any way, aside from the fact that I probably won't be buying one. =)
I thought my point was a pretty valid one, at least to the extent that maintaining backward compatibility at one point in time was enough of a selling feature to convince me to buy one.
I'll probably be swapping to playstation to avoid having to deal with windows anal probe ten, just do Linux for comms and general and playstation for gaming, maybe even Apple, never appled so, and definately not windows anal probe 10.
Re: (Score:3)
AFAIK they said they will support DS4 controllers, but I would assume most first-party titles will make use of the DS5 features in some capacity. I could totally see them being fully functional for many 3rd-party games, however.
Probably upgraded sensors (Score:2)
They've essentially removed the light bar from this controller so the PlayStation Camera won't be able to track it any more.
Almost certainly the PS5 with have a new PSVR unit, so it probably just means that the sensors have moved inside the handle and it doesn't just use light anymore.
Yes, which indicates that they'll now track the controller via means other than the camera.
This is promising news.
PS4 + Xbox One (Score:3)
Looks like the Dualshock 4 and Xbox One controllers had a baby together
So basically, it's like _every_ _other_ _controller_ on the market today.
No. Not the Switch Pro controller. They still have the A button on the top. They're UNIQUE!
My kingdom for an accelerometer! (Score:2)
I really, really wish they would include an accelerometer, that so immensely increases the functionality. Game needs a steering wheel? A flight yoke? Using the whole controller is way more precise and immersive (and leaves a thumb free for other potential uses). Or the wonderful way the some Switch games (Zelda springs to mind) let you do fine aim control with controller tilt while still having fast aim control with the stick.
You can theoretically do that with the light bar, if you have a Move camera.
I really, really wish they would include an accelerometer, that so immensely increases the functionality.
The DualShock4 has one and you don't need the PS4 Camera to use it. The DS3 also had one, as did the Sixaxis before it.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Well what do you know. Odd that I never heard it mentioned, or seen a game make use of it. Guess I have to restrict my frustration to marketing and developers.
Check the settings on your games, some might support it but not go out of their way to mention it.
I've said it before but I'll say it again, Sony's marketing is mediocre.
Try playing Flower. That's one game which uses the accelerometer almost exclusively for the gameplay mechanic (and it's a great game as well). I'm sure other games use it, but probably not so prominently.
Microsoft tried that ages ago, before there was even an Xbox, with a sidewinder controller for the PC. It is fucking annoying because there's no spring returning to center.
What I think they should do is to have a simple shaped hole at the back of the controller.
Then offer a cheap desk-mounted accessory with a self-centring rotating knob that mounts into that hole.
So basically a bigger version... (Score:2)
