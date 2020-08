Nintendo Copyright Infringement Threats Shut Down Switch Payload Injector

Nintendo has targeted the developer of an open-source Switch payload injector with a cease and desist notice (PDF). Faced with copyright infringement threats, the DragonInjector developer decided to shut the project down . While he doesn't agree with the allegations, an expensive legal battle is not an option. TorrentFreak reports:The report notes that while Dragoninjector.com is gone, the developer registered Draconicmods.com to sell a custom Switch kickstand and other legitimate accessories.