Pandemic Sends Videogame Museum Into Two-Year Shutdown (gamesindustry.biz) 23
Oakland's nonprofit "Museum of Art and Digital Entertainment" housed 40,000 historic pieces of videogame memorabilia — including 11,000 playable games. In 2017 they were the ones urging America's copyright office to allow museums and libraries to circumvent DRM to preserve abandoned online games like FIFA World Cup, Nascar and The Sims. The museum's sponsors include GitHub, Google, PlayStation, and Dolby Digital.
But now the MADE is "set to close its doors, with uncertainty ahead about whether it'll ever be able to reopen," reports GamesIndustry.biz: Founder and director Alex Handy said in an interview with GamesBeat that the group managing the museum couldn't reach an agreement on rent for the place during the COVID-19 crisis... 80% of its budget comes from admissions, its website says, and since it's been closed since March due to the pandemic, it's now forced to shut down and move its collections to storage.
Storage will be paid for thanks to donations — still open on this page and will also go towards eventually finding a new space for the museum. "The current plan is to stay in storage for two years while we raise the funds and make plans to create our dream video game museum," the museum's website reads. "When we're ready, we will be back and better than ever, mark our words."
Re: (Score:3)
It's all volunteer work.
Re: (Score:3)
1. Really? OK, the wildfires are scary, but not sure other states would be without other risks. And GDP indicates quite a few businesses do quite well. If you try to refer to regulations; well, it can be some paperwork, but seems like the businesses mostly having trouble with them are the ones stuck with products or practices that goes against consumer, worker protection and/or environmental demands.
2. Also, are they actually a business? Seems like a non-profit rather.
Re: (Score:2)
That implies most businesses in CA are dying. I'm not very convinced of that.
Re: (Score:3)
At this point it is too risky running any business in that state
If it were the case, then California wouldn't be the fifth largest economy in the world.
But I guess trolls will keep on trolling.
Re: (Score:2)
We get it. You don't like California and you would never want to live here. Understand, though, that 12% of the entire population of the United States disagrees with you, compared to the single-digit percentage of whatever state you live in that agrees with living where you do.
Re: (Score:2)
America reminds me of Rome far more than California individually does.
Again, really? A big turd is still a turd. Still (Score:2)
I point this out every time you or someone else says that, and you keep doing it.
:)
Yep, California is big, like Mexico and India. The economy of California is about the size of India or Mexico. You're literally saying the best thing about California is that economically, it's like Mexico.
Which is great, because everyone in Mexico is rich? When someone says "California is a turd" and you're response ia "California is a big economy", all you're doing is saying it's a BIG turd. A big turd is still a turd,
Re: (Score:2)
The economy of California is about the size of India or Mexico. You're literally saying the best thing about California is that economically, it's like Mexico.
California's economy is 2.25 times the size of Mexico's economy, with less than a third of Mexico's population. You have to be a special kind of stupid to say California is anything like Mexico economically.
Re: (Score:1)
California is only the fifth largest economy due to some very convenient things - the Feds pumping in billions every year to keep it standing up, Silicon Valley, the fact that it has only been business-unfriendly for about 10-20 years and high-end fruit and vegetable (eg avocado, oranges and grapes) farming which require unsustainable amounts of water imported from neighboring states.
Re: (Score:2)
I would donate, but only under the condition they move the museum out of California. At this point it is too risky running any business in that state so I see no point in throwing away money on a business that closes to remain there.
What a bizarre comment.
Me, personally, I would never "donate" to any business. I might invest, but that's about my limit.
This museum, on the other hand, is not a business but a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. In lieu of profits, they rely on donations to keep them operating. If you consider that "throwing your money away," I would suggest you really aren't all that into the concept of donations.
Let's see in 2 years (Score:2)
