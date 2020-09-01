Joe Biden's Team Brings Digital Campaign Signs To 'Animal Crossing' (engadget.com) 123
Beginning today, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can add official Biden-Harris campaign signs to their island yards. Engadget reports: At the moment, there are four sign designs -- the official Biden-Harris logo, the Team Joe logo, a "Joe" Pride logo and an image of red, white and blue aviators. To add the signs to their yards, players will scan QR codes through the Nintendo Switch Online app. The campaign has also sent the signs to a handful of gaming influencers, who will share them throughout the day tomorrow. Campaign staffer Christian Tom said this is just the beginning. The team is planning more "digital swag," voter education tools and organizing efforts for Animal Crossing and other platforms. That makes sense considering Animal Crossing's popularity -- the game has sold more than 22 million units.
When Hillary spent most of her time doing the mannequin challenge and making memes instead of listening to my generations concerns about police brutality, wealth inequality climate change and crushing levels of student debt. I hope Joe gets the same result.
Cheese and rice. Are times so tough that
/. is charging for commas and possessive apostrophes?
Possessive apostrophes are a symptom of white supremacy, the name alone should make that clear. In the new brave world there will be no more possessions and no more possessive apostrophes and anyone who dares to utter such will be re-educated #notmyapostrophe #indefenceoflooting.
Boltzmann distribution (Score:4, Interesting)
Wealth inequality? You're in the top 5% of global earners and purchasing power parity. So I'm sure most running for office don't know what you're going on about.
Wealth inequality is a fundamental aspect of the mathematics, and cannot be easily changed.
If you are a physics major, you might recall a derivation of the distribution of energy in gas particles that results in a Boltzmann distribution - an exponential decay distribution where a very few particles has most of the energy.
Replace energy with money and use a completely fair and random barter system, you'll get the same system: start off with 10,000 people having the same amount of money, choose pairs of people at random where each puts up a dollar (money purchase) and flip a coin - the winner gets both dollars.
This results in a Boltzmann distribution when done with salaries, and a Pareto distribution when done with investments. It's the same derivation [newscientist.com].
Jordan Peterson has a good simulation video [youtube.com] of the proceess.
Several take-aways from this analysis are evident: the existence of wealth inequality does not a-priori indicate that workers are being exploited by the capitalist class or that the system is unfair, since the same distribution would happen with a completely fair system.
Also, the distributions seem to happen any time a valued measurement has a random component, so they are seen everywhere: books sold by author, basketball scores by player, papers published by author, and so on.
Because of it's basic fundamental nature, it's *extremely* difficult to mute the effect of wealth inequality. All attempts at Communism have failed, and no other viable solutions have been put forth.
It might be best to leave the solution of wealth inequality out of the next election, because there's no possible way that EITHER candidate will be able to come up with a viable solution given the nature of the problem.
Trying to pass off a Pareto distribution as a fundamental law of the universe (or worse yet, mathematics!) and apply laws of physics concerning gas particles to economics, these should both be major red flags to anyone reading that the author is full of shit. Even the economists you cite did not find anything approaching exact matches for those distributions. And of course citing Jordan Peterson should always be a red flag big enough to blot out the sun.
Then you paint all attempts at doing better as doomed
It's much easier than that. Once they name Jordan Peterson, you know that everything written can be completely disregarded as nonsense.
Live in the US play it smart, get you degree in Australia, it is cheaper and the minimum wage and working conditions are far better in Australia. Get your degree and you can apply to stay, become a resident than a citizens. Pay less, earn more and achieve the same qualification. Need good grades though both before and during. Deal with reality the way it is, not the way it was, the way it will be or the way you think it should be.
Because of it's basic fundamental nature, it's *extremely* difficult to mute the effect of wealth inequality.
Actually it's extremely simple. A tax on the rich will make it hard to be rich. Add a progressive tax to your coin flip barter simulation and you'll see how it works, it's almost like society is not a law of physics but we can just make our own laws.
Biden's listening but he can only do so much (Score:2)
Meanwhile, well, your generation has pretty crappy voter turnout.
I want you think of a non voter you know. Or a swing voter. How successful have you been getting them to vote for direct, positive action on those policies? Have yo
Biden is that path forward.
Nah, he's just a speed bump. We need tire spikes.
Remember, he's a 44 year incumbent, who basically kept Delaware safe for finance.
Regardless, we do need to elect somebody with common table manners. That will have to be Good Enough® for now, kinda like what Carter was after Nixon. Maybe it will work out better this time
Have you seen Trump speak? LOL!
Biden, on the other hand, as suffered with a horrible stutter his entire life. It's why, for his entire career, he's been known as a gaff machine.
Trump, other the other hand, is just an idiot with severe mental decline. Biden will spank him in a live debate. (Never in history has someone that no one in history has ever said about Biden!) Remember, it's the Trump campaign that's trying to put severe restrictions on the debates, not the Biden campaign. I'll bet you can fi
Maybe much sooner than that (Score:2, Informative)
I'm not trying to discourage or shit all over you, but we on the left (check my posting history) need to face reality. We lost. For real. We need to reassess our tactics. But in the meantime if we don't stop Trump we won't be a Democracy next year.
I don't know if you've noticed, but we're a fair bit into an actual civil war.
Just in the last week a Trump parade (line of vehicles on the highway) was shot at, we now have a political prisoner with trumped up charges (Kyle Rittenhouse) while his assailant - a felon carrying a gun - goes free (Gaige Grosskreutz), an unarmed Trump supporter (Aaron “Jay” Danielson) was shot by a Biden supporter, and the courts won't drop the charges against a decorated soldier (Gen. Flynn) despite the DOJ reveali
Re:Maybe much sooner than that (Score:5, Informative)
and the courts won't drop the charges against a decorated soldier (Gen. Flynn) despite the DOJ revealing exculpatory evidence and prosecutorial misconduct.
There's a viable argument here about Rittenhouse. This however is just wrong. Michael Flynn pled guilty. Multiple former federal prosecutors https://www.politico.com/news/2020/05/11/ex-stone-prosecutor-doj-flynn-248893 [politico.com] https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/07/us/politics/michael-flynn-case.html [nytimes.com] have said that what happened there is extremely far from normal, not how evidence was handled, but the completely unprecedented attempt to drop charges for political reasons after he had already pled guilty. https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/07/opinion/michael-flynn-charges-dropped.html [nytimes.com]. The idea that somehow any fault here lies with the prosecutors is simply counter to the evidence. This is one more attempt by William Barr to function as Donald Trump's consigliere, rather than be the Attorney General of the United States.
In the cases of protesters chanting, and the treatment of Rand Paul (which really was reprehensible) you are completely correct. There is a break down going on here. But the idea that it is one-sided is simply false. And things like political interference in the Flynn case are a major contributor to what is going on. When the Justice Department is being blatantly hijacked to protect the President's cronies, don't be surprise if law and order are breaking down. If the President and his appointees don't care about law and order except as a euphemism for authoritarian control, don't be surprised if things fall apart elsewhere. None of this would have been happening right now if the current President was George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Mitt Romney, Hillary Clinton, or John McCain.
Re:Maybe much sooner than that (Score:5, Informative)
You may want to do more research. Rittenhouse didn't cross state lines with the gun (he was lent it by a local friend when they were asked to help defend a business) and rifles are legal for 17 year-olds there. Here's a timeline and analysis from an attorney [ar15.com], based on the various videos.
The politics in the Flynn case now are only that the Judge will get his opportunity to do an anti-Trump Administration grand stand before the charges get dismissed, because the full appeals court panel didn't want to order him to dismiss it ahead of time, despite clearly indicating that's what he needed to do. Legally, Flynn hadn't exhausted his remedies yet because the Judge hadn't had the hearing and rules yet, and a writ of Mandamus is a big enough deal you can't usually get one without having tried everything else first.
But yeah, Flynn was railroaded via a politically motivated prosecution and only pled guilty to the one charge because prosecutors illegally threatened his son and then lied to the court about it.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
It is pretty clear he was looking for trouble.
I agree with you that a full investigation should decide whether prosecution is appropriate, and that Rittenhouse is innocent until found guilty in a court of law (should he actually face a trial).
I have however seen and heard no evidence that he was looking for trouble, and I have seen and heard evidence that he was not.
Re: (Score:2)
Protesters are marching in the streets chanting "Death to America!
This video is fake, the audio has been replaced.
Re:I noticed (Score:5, Insightful)
Oh yes, it's Trump's fault. The violent rioters are just unable to control themselves because Trump is a big meanie. They have no choice but to burn down cities controlled by their own party!
Do you idiots ever listen to yourselves? You have set your movement and cause back 20 years in the span three months and guaranteed Trump's reelection. There won't be any restraint then.
It actually IS Trump's fault (Score:1)
The rioters aren't protesting for BLM, they're there for the block party. They've been cooped up in their homes and they want to party. The bars are closed and if they throw a block party the cops shut it down (what with the deadly pandemic and all). So they "protest" for BLM.
Meanwhile the cops are happy to let them do it because they make the actual, peaceful BLM protestors look bad. Mix in a few (ok, let's face it, a _lot_) of right wing pro
Re:It actually IS Trump's fault (Score:4, Informative)
BLM is a full-blown Marxist organization, they're proud of it. You might find it hard to believe in your bubble but Marxism is opposed by the VAST majority of Americans. What they're seeing is a wannabe Bolshevik Revolution by a bunch of spoiled brats who have no clue what real hardship is. The only think you and your idiot friends have accomplished is that the majority of people will cheer Trump on when he crushes this faux revolution following his re-election. He would've lost if you fools hadn't so badly overplayed your hand. Again.
You really don't know anything do you? (Score:1)
If you'd bother to read my post you'd realize that the right wing (along with their pals in the media at places like Fox News, OAN, Turning Point USA, Daily Wire, etc, etc) push and promote the fringe members of the movement while attacking and shutting down the more stable and effective ones. Sort of like how the FBI had a file on MLK but a _lot_ more refined and effective.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
The founders of BLM are on tape proudly proclaiming their Marxist roots and goals. The rioters, errr, "protesters" are very loudly telegraphing their intentions to overthrow our form of government. They all have that in common. For years YOU have been peddling Marxist BS here! You aren't fooling anyone, especially now.
You're truly nuts if you believe the media is biased in favor of Trump. There has never in history been a more overt effort.
Thanks for all you do though. Trump very well might have lost i
Re: (Score:2)
You're not terribly smart, are you?
No one in BLM is peddling Marxism or for overthrowing our system of government.
They DO want substantial reform because we keep needlessly killing black people. Remember, Trump publicly called for the execution of 5 black kids who were found to be innocent -- after they were completely exonerated!
Those millions of people in the streets? They're going to vote. Many of the protestors are people of color, so the mere sight of them ought to frighten off the racist snowflak
Re: (Score:2)
Black Lives Matter (BLM) is a decentralized movement advocating for non-violent civil disobedience in protest against incidents of police brutality and all racially motivated violence against black people.[2][3][4][5] While Black Lives Matter can primarily be understood as a decentralized social movement, an organization known simply as Black Lives Matter[a] exists as a decentralized network with about 16 chapters in the United States and Canada. The broader movement and its related organizations typically advocate against police violence towards black people, as well as for various other policy changes considered to be related to black liberation.[10]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
Wikipedia is whatever the loudest, most aggressive and most insistent group wants to make it. It is what those people who can spend most of their time editing articles want to make it. Find a loud, aggressive and insistent group which has the time to spend on keeping their view dominant on Wikipedia and you'll have found the same group which takes to the streets to "protest", which writes books like 'In Defense of Looting' (Yes, Vicky Osterweil, I'm looking at you), which turns a blind eye towards any viole
Re: (Score:2)
I mean, they do have a point... Guy who inherited wealth uses his power to help himself, not the people he is supposed to be representing. It's no wonder devolved power and dismantling the system that lets people like Trump do that sounds good to them.
Re: It actually IS Trump's fault (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
At this point, a crash test dummy could could a better job than the lunatic in the white house.
We're at the end of Donnie's first term and
... Hillary is not in jail, you've got all of 5 miles of new wall, multiple years with trillion dollar deficits, cities are burning, Americans can freely travel to only two other countries, millions are facing eviction, unemployment has never been higher, people are waiting in breadlines ... yeah, he's done a bang-up job.
Re: (Score:2)
Oh yes, it's Trump's fault
By my understanding of what the word "leader" means... Yeah, it's on his watch, it's his burrito, on his dime. However you want to say it. Yeah, this is on him to fix. That's kind of what the leader does. If that's not what the leader does, then why do we have a leader?
There won't be any restraint then
I mean that's fine, I'm sure they'll be just as happy to shoot back. But I mean, shooting at the people right now doesn't seem to be working. It seems to only make more people want to shoot back. So I mean, if you want to keep trying
Re: (Score:3)
The people who want to confiscate all the guns from citizens are going to shoot back? With what? Do you think the police are going to fight for the people who say they're all white supremacists and demand they be defunded?
You folks live on another planet.
It's way past that point. Some of the cops who took the knee are on video talking about genocide. There is zero trust, zero expectation that they will fix their own problems. Nobody believes it's just a few bad eggs, we have all seen the video of half a dozen officers watching while another murders some poor guy.
Expecting the cops to make it right is ridiculous.
For decades black people have been getting murdered by the cops, and that's just the start of it. The systemic violence and discrimination against them has reached a point where they are determined to protest until it stops.
Of course some people will take advantage of this situation. Criminals looking to loot, various political groups wanting a war, and Trump looking for the next boogyman to scare voters with.
Trump has the power to end this. If he seriously addressed the problems black people face with the
Re: (Score:2)
OK, so I agree with the notion that Blacks have been victims of police brutality for decades now. Some of it is racism, some of it is how policing has evolved in the wrong direction. Some of it is even how politicians run on "tough on crime" platforms without having any idea of how to lower crime other than passing harsher laws and throwing money at the police.
Sure. But I've seen a lot of people say its up to Trump to fix this. I want to know exactly what powers in the matter you think he has and how you th
Re: (Score:2)
Okay, here is what Trump should do.
Start by being sympathetic to their cause and dropping at the "LAW AND ORDER" stuff on Twitter. Certainly don't threaten to send the national guard in. Stop making it a partisan thing and blaming Democrats. Openly and loudly support the people trying to fix things.
Offer to provide funding for social services and mental healthcare, on the condition that states defund the police where necessary and themselves invest in the same. Use whatever power he has to fix as many issue
Re: (Score:2)
Start by being sympathetic to their cause and dropping at the "LAW AND ORDER" stuff on Twitter. Certainly don't threaten to send the national guard in. Stop making it a partisan thing and blaming Democrats. Openly and loudly support the people trying to fix things.
I agree the messaging can change but sending in the national guard to prevent riots is prudent and the right thing to do.
Offer to provide funding for social services and mental healthcare, on the condition that states defund the police where necessary and themselves invest in the same. Use whatever power he has to fix as many issues as possible, e.g. making family planning more accessible. Fund programs to help the worst schools improve. Ban for-profit prisons and establish minimum standards.
None of that is within the power of the executive. Congress holds the purse strings. Departments under the executive do have some budgeted discretionary funding but that isn't enough to make a difference on a national level and its likely already spoken for at least for this year.
Set up a taskforce to investigate police forces, find the white supremacists and the cops with long histories of violence. Maybe set up an agency whose job is purely to keep an eye on the police - lots of other countries have them. Could be a division within the FBI.
He can order the FBI to do whatever he wants but without a law giving them the authority to do anything the ta
Re: (Score:2)
The Republicans control the Senate and I'm sure if Trump proposed better healthcare and social support many Democrats would support it too. It's well within his power to push for that. He could make it part of his election campaign.
Same with the laws needed to reign in the police. He hasn't even tried, hasn't proposed anything. It might not work but he could do his best to make it happen.
You've noticed nothing (Score:4, Interesting)
and it's due to Trump's [...]
Riots in a city with a Democrat mayor,
There's a good argument to be made that it's Democrats who are at fault here.
Just 'sayin...
Here's David Pakman (Score:2)
TL;DR; Larger cities have more crime because denser populations are more prone to crime, and larger cities are more likely to be run by Democrats because they're more cosmopolitan and better educated and statistically that means they lean left.
Re: (Score:3)
Are you seriously arguing that the larger cities are poorer because they're more educated? They're smarter than the rest of us and that's why they're burning their own cities down?
Please, continue.
Re: (Score:2)
More educated does not equate "smarter", you have to know what that education was before you can come to that conclusion. A city populated with people with STEM degrees from faculties which have not yet fallen to the scourge of "diversity, inclusion and equity" is likely to be a place with an on-average "smarter" population. Then again, a city populated with people who graduated from the likes of Evergreen State with degrees in women's studies, gender studies, critical racism studies, feminist studies and m
Re: (Score:3)
None of which explains the mayors instructing the police to stand down.
None of which explains the mayors and Governors rejecting federal support.
None of which explains why larger cities that vote Republican aren't suffering the same idiocy.
We don't have Donald Trump in the UK. We had riots. Are you going to blame him for those too?
Re: (Score:2)
The police officer who shot Jacob Blake 7 times in the back was't a democrat.
Kyle Rittenhouse (the out-of-stater who brought a loaded rifle to a demonstration he very much disagreed with), and w
Re: (Score:2)
e if we don't stop Trump we won't be a Democracy next year. His constant election interference, attacks on freedom of speech via Section 230 & Net Neutrality (the bedrocks of the Internet) and his support of violent right wing extremists will be the end of it
If Trump wins an election then he's democratically elected, and you have a democracy.
He hasn't as far as I can tell interfered with any elections. He does try and prevent others from interfering with the US election.
He doesn't attack freedom of speech via Section 230, he fucking defends it. It's the people trying to stop him speaking that are attacking freedom of speech. Stop blaming the victim for the crime.
I've never heard him support violent right wing extremists. I have heard him criticise them. Maybe y
Re: (Score:3)
I hope Joe gets the same result.
You want Trump to be president because Joe Biden isn't the perfect candidate for you?
1) If you give a shit about police brutality then you need to find a local sheriff and prosecutor you believe in and support their campaigns. You need to volunteer and help remove people who allow these things to happen unpunished.
2) If you give a shit about wealth inequality, the Consumer Protection Bureau, established under the Obama/Biden presidency is extremely important. It's currently run by fools, but Biden will make
Re: (Score:2)
1) yes. local politics are more important than federal when it comes to local crime.
2) no thanks.
3) Some of the things that the Obama EPA did was push regulation NOT based on science but rather some VIP said so. No thanks. I want the EPA split between studying and regulating JUST LIKE ANY OTHER GOVERNMENT AGENCY. USGS? Not controversial. Why? Because they don't make regulations. They do pure science. EPA should be the same. Study only. Regulation should be independent from study and analysis.
4) A choice in
Re: (Score:2)
I disagree about the EPA/school choice things, but I do agree that Obama overshot things with Title IX. I believe he thought he was doing the right thing and didn't realize the negative consequences of the policy. Still, not many people outside academia understand the mess it created and unfortunately there are many in academia who like that mess.
I don't buy the "Biden is a puppet" line at all. He's always been smart. Also, one of the most important parts of being a president is surrounding yourself by smar
Re: (Score:2)
"I think Biden will choose smart people so even if he becomes the puppet he's accused of being..."
Explain Kamala Harris then. She never polled above 4% and had to drop out of the race before the first primary.
Biden is clearly suffering dementia, quite possibly Alzheimers. Forcing him to run a campaign in this condition is elder abuse. His family should be ashamed of themselves. He'll be quickly replaced by Kamala, maybe even before the election. How can any of this be explained rationally? It's as if t
Re: (Score:2)
Biden is clearly suffering dementia, quite possibly Alzheimers.
Yeah, I remember in 2016 when conservatives claimed that Hillary had major health problems too. Yet she is still going strong.
I'd be surprised that the Trump campaign would try the same tactic, but it's clear that much of the electorate is still insanely gullible. On that note, I have this bridge you might be interested in buying...
Biden has been completely coherent in his speeches. Far more so than Trump, actually, though that's a low bar.
>I disagree about the EPA/school choice things,
That's weird to me. I honestly find that weird. W/e. To each their own I guess. I don't know how to respond to that.
>He's always been smart.
He used to. He isn't the same person he was even 5 years ago. In the past, his only problem (besides policy) was him saying weird stuff. Now? It's not just slower. It's not just older. It's deeper and sadder than that. I have disliked his politics for decades but now I feel bad for him when I see him in front of camer
Re: (Score:2)
Regulation should be independent from study and analysis.
Then you need to write Congress and tell them that when they establish these regulatory agencies, that they just stick to whatever it is that you want them to stick to. Regulation is in their legal authorization, so that's exactly what they fucking do because that's what the law tells them to fucking do. I mean if you've got a problem with how the government is ran at least fucking figure out who the correct person is you have a beef with.
A little defensive are we. What part of my comment made you think I didn't have beef with Congress?
Stop the rioting (Score:1)
I hope Joe gets the same result.
You want Trump to be president because Joe Biden isn't the perfect candidate for you?
I want Trump to be president because he's the only one who can stop the rioting.
Joe hasn't come out against the rioting(*), he hasn't told his supporters to stop rioting, he hasn't said anything that would make people think that he will keep them safe and secure.
You highlighted some valid concerns, I get that... but it will make no difference if we aren't safe in our own country. It's Maslow's heirarchy of needs [simplypsychology.org]: safety and security are more important than almost everything else.
(*) Not very much, at least.
Re: (Score:2)
I want Trump to be president because he's the only one who can stop the rioting.
He's the cause of the rioting. When these police shootings happened under Obama there was strife but it wasn't this prolonged because he acknowledged that both sides—the protesters and law enforcement—had valid concerns and we needed to listen to one another. Of course, this upset the extreme ends of both sides, but it helped to defuse the situation.
he hasn't told his supporters to stop rioting
Yes he has.
I think the rioting concerns are overblown. There are a couple of cities that are having problems, but Kenosha is fresh off a major event
Re: (Score:2)
I hate to reply to myself but I should have put this more succinctly:
If Trump is "the only one who can stop the rioting," and he's the incumbent, then why is he waiting until after he wins reelection to stop the rioting?
Re: (Score:3)
"then why is he waiting until after he wins reelection to stop the rioting?"
All the governors of the effected states have to do is ask. Why aren't they stopping it?
Trump has given the Left all the rope they're currently using to hang themselves. They seem happy to tie the knot.
Re: (Score:2)
Trump is doing exactly what he did last time. It's all about fear, except instead of immigrants this time it's riots and defunding the police.
Re: (Score:2)
After the Floyd shooting, here's an example of what Trump said [twitter.com] to apparently cause the rioting:
"The death of George Floyd in the streets of Minneapo
Re: (Score:2)
Biden isn't the problem. That guy will soon be at home eating applesauce drolling over what words he forgot to say. No, the problem is the entire Democrat Party in how they're quite literally a danger to not just the US, but the entire planet!
The Democrat party needs to be finished, and the GOP split into two.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm just going to assume this is sarcasm, even if it isn't.
Re: (Score:2)
No, not at all. The progressives are in fact Communists, and Antifa along with BLM are the bolsheviks. The Democrat Party is terrorist organization.
Re: (Score:2)
And we have always been at war with Eastasia.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, better to stay home and make way for a child-brained fascist supercrook who will finish off America's democracy and our planet's environment once and for all, that'll teach those dumb centrists to not be the political unicorns we want and will vote for next ti...oh wait...
Re: (Score:2)
a child-brained fascist supercrook who will finish off America's democracy and our planet's environment once and for all
Thanks for that reasoned and informative analysis. It has enlightened me and invigorated me to take action.
The action I'm taking is a sarcastic post on Slashdot. I wonder if you can spot it.
Re: (Score:2)
Only a fascist would deny that Trump is a child-brained fascist supercrook. Fact.
Re: (Score:2)
Could you do me a favour? Find your carer and tell them you found a way onto their computer.
They'll make it all better. You'll be ok.
Re: (Score:2)
Eat pills in a bunker, fascist pig.
Re: (Score:2)
my generations concerns about police brutality, wealth inequality climate change and crushing levels of student debt.
So you instead voted for someone who actively encourages police brutality, is stupid frigging rich, thinks climate change is a hoax from Jina, and that education should be reserved for the rich?
*condescending slow clap*
This is what's wrong with America. People are so concerned about having their personal problems ignored that they vote to fuck themselves out of spite.
Voter Education (Score:3, Insightful)
So any idea on the cost of this? (Score:3)
Vastly superior to "Pokemon Go To The Polls" (Score:2)
Are you saying that Biden thinks that Suburban Housewives are so stupid as to think that just because he is "hip" to their time wasters, they'll vote for him? What does a Joe Pride logo and an image of red, white and blue aviators, say of anything that he offers to anyone on a time waster? Pokemon go to the polls because pokemon too stupid to think for himself without Hillary help. It's her turn and pokemon needs to toe tow the line.
I am confused as to your premise.
Re: (Score:2)
I've never met a housewife (my own or that of her friends) that were so bored with children that they had time to play video games. That, or they're being irresponsible neglecting their ever-seeking attention! Unless you think it's ok to sit in a corner with a nose pressed against an iPad?
In the era of COVID-19, men are grinding out a paycheck full time, and wive's are grinding out taking care of child/ren. If anything, they have it far worse. I can't imagine the stress the deal with every day.
You've never me a housewife (Score:2)
This may come as a shock to you, but people can, and do, have kids and can still live their lives.
Re: (Score:2)
people can, and do, have kids and can still live their lives.
The 1950's are over. It takes dual income, or single that pays out the same with a stay-at-home parent. Otherwise, having children pushes people into poverty. Smart, educated, people either delay or don't have children at all (DINKs). So we allow immigration to trot out the BS line of "doing jobs westerners won't do". Uh no, westerners have been having less children as a choice; and a rational one at that.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Very wrong. Dude thinks Biden's going to buy him a house.
Before or after the blacks burn it down?
Re: (Score:2)
Before or after the blacks burn it down?
It is awful and shameful reading this sort of shit modded to +5 on
/.
You should be ashamed of yourself - as should many in this thread.
Re: (Score:2)
I've met many.
Babies sleep a lot. You need to be present, but you really aren't interacting with them.
Toddlers go to nursery. You drop them off, you get some time to yourself.
Children go to school. You kick them out of the house, kick back and relax.
In the era of COVID-19, men are grinding out a paycheck full time, and wive's are grinding out taking care of child/ren. If anything, they have it far worse. I can't imagine the stress the deal with every day.
In the era of COVID-19 women are a protected minority that get priority for jobs due to "diversity" so if they want to work full time, they have more chance of that than men.
If they choose to stay at home and do childcare, it must be because it's a more attracti
Isn't that a game for children? (Score:1)
So... (Score:1)
When do the virtual riots and looting start?
Have to say that'd be a step up from the shit that goes down IRL.
There Goes The Neighborhood (Score:1)
Oh well. It's just for a little while longer.
Not very inclusive (Score:2)
What about all the poor people who can't afford yards?
Re: (Score:2)
Don't pollute my entertainment (Score:1)
I would like politicians, of any party or flavor, to stay the hell away from my entertainment. Seeing ANY of them on YouTube ads just turns me off of them automatically, never mind having them appear mid-game!
You say they have to be able to advertise somewhere... but do they? Do they really?
And if this was with Trump campaign signs... (Score:2)
Why the saggy boobs sign? (Score:2)
Well.... Biden Does Have An Affinity For Children (Score:1)
May as well creep in their video game.
A sign of the times (Score:2)
Joe Biden's Team Brings Digital Campaign Signs To 'Animal Crossing'
At the moment, there are four sign designs -- the official Biden-Harris logo, the Team Joe logo, a "Joe" Pride logo and an image of red, white and blue aviators
"The fourth sign is a picture of Joe Biden with a reversed baseball cap holding a skateboard over his shoulder saying, 'Hello, fellow online game players!' "
In fairness I have seen a shit ton of BLM signs in my nice white suburb, but I don't know my neighbors well enough to tell if the signs mean "I'm crazy" or "please don't hurt me"
Re: (Score:2)
Lots of signs in windows here.
They're all badly drawn rainbows, often with 'Save the NHS' written below in crayon.
As campaigns go it's harmless politically but frustrating in that it explicitly draws young children into politics. I blame the schools.
Re: (Score:2)
Biden signs in the UK
Oh, I'm absolutely not betting against that..