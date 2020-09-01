Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Joe Biden's Team Brings Digital Campaign Signs To 'Animal Crossing'

Posted by BeauHD
Beginning today, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can add official Biden-Harris campaign signs to their island yards. Engadget reports: At the moment, there are four sign designs -- the official Biden-Harris logo, the Team Joe logo, a "Joe" Pride logo and an image of red, white and blue aviators. To add the signs to their yards, players will scan QR codes through the Nintendo Switch Online app. The campaign has also sent the signs to a handful of gaming influencers, who will share them throughout the day tomorrow. Campaign staffer Christian Tom said this is just the beginning. The team is planning more "digital swag," voter education tools and organizing efforts for Animal Crossing and other platforms. That makes sense considering Animal Crossing's popularity -- the game has sold more than 22 million units.

  • I remember this four years ago (Score:4, Insightful)

    by nimbius ( 983462 ) on Tuesday September 01, 2020 @07:35PM (#60463680) Homepage
    When Hillary spent most of her time doing the mannequin challenge and making memes instead of listening to my generations concerns about police brutality, wealth inequality climate change and crushing levels of student debt. I hope Joe gets the same result.

    • When Hillary spent most of her time doing the mannequin challenge and making memes instead of listening to my generations concerns about police brutality, wealth inequality climate change and crushing levels of student debt. I hope Joe gets the same result.

      Cheese and rice. Are times so tough that /. is charging for commas and possessive apostrophes?

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by knarf ( 34928 )

        Possessive apostrophes are a symptom of white supremacy, the name alone should make that clear. In the new brave world there will be no more possessions and no more possessive apostrophes and anyone who dares to utter such will be re-educated #notmyapostrophe #indefenceoflooting.

    • Wealth inequality? You're in the top 5% of global earners and purchasing power parity. So I'm sure most running for office don't know what you're going on about. Get a useful degree, forego extravagant vacations, don't live in a luxury setting, and own a modest vehicle or use public transit where available. With this recipe the average graduate who competes in their market can pay off their debt in just slightly more time than it took to acquire their degree.

      • Boltzmann distribution (Score:4, Interesting)

        by Okian Warrior ( 537106 ) on Tuesday September 01, 2020 @08:44PM (#60463934) Homepage Journal

        Wealth inequality? You're in the top 5% of global earners and purchasing power parity. So I'm sure most running for office don't know what you're going on about.

        Wealth inequality is a fundamental aspect of the mathematics, and cannot be easily changed.

        If you are a physics major, you might recall a derivation of the distribution of energy in gas particles that results in a Boltzmann distribution - an exponential decay distribution where a very few particles has most of the energy.

        Replace energy with money and use a completely fair and random barter system, you'll get the same system: start off with 10,000 people having the same amount of money, choose pairs of people at random where each puts up a dollar (money purchase) and flip a coin - the winner gets both dollars.

        This results in a Boltzmann distribution when done with salaries, and a Pareto distribution when done with investments. It's the same derivation [newscientist.com].

        Jordan Peterson has a good simulation video [youtube.com] of the proceess.

        Several take-aways from this analysis are evident: the existence of wealth inequality does not a-priori indicate that workers are being exploited by the capitalist class or that the system is unfair, since the same distribution would happen with a completely fair system.

        Also, the distributions seem to happen any time a valued measurement has a random component, so they are seen everywhere: books sold by author, basketball scores by player, papers published by author, and so on.

        Because of it's basic fundamental nature, it's *extremely* difficult to mute the effect of wealth inequality. All attempts at Communism have failed, and no other viable solutions have been put forth.

        It might be best to leave the solution of wealth inequality out of the next election, because there's no possible way that EITHER candidate will be able to come up with a viable solution given the nature of the problem.

        • Re: (Score:2, Troll)

          by GameboyRMH ( 1153867 )

          Trying to pass off a Pareto distribution as a fundamental law of the universe (or worse yet, mathematics!) and apply laws of physics concerning gas particles to economics, these should both be major red flags to anyone reading that the author is full of shit. Even the economists you cite did not find anything approaching exact matches for those distributions. And of course citing Jordan Peterson should always be a red flag big enough to blot out the sun.

          Then you paint all attempts at doing better as doomed

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by narcc ( 412956 )

            It's much easier than that. Once they name Jordan Peterson, you know that everything written can be completely disregarded as nonsense.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by rtb61 ( 674572 )

          Live in the US play it smart, get you degree in Australia, it is cheaper and the minimum wage and working conditions are far better in Australia. Get your degree and you can apply to stay, become a resident than a citizens. Pay less, earn more and achieve the same qualification. Need good grades though both before and during. Deal with reality the way it is, not the way it was, the way it will be or the way you think it should be.

        • Because of it's basic fundamental nature, it's *extremely* difficult to mute the effect of wealth inequality.

          Actually it's extremely simple. A tax on the rich will make it hard to be rich. Add a progressive tax to your coin flip barter simulation and you'll see how it works, it's almost like society is not a law of physics but we can just make our own laws.

    • Biden isn't the one you need to convince. It's the 16% of voters that make up the "swing" demographic who lean conservative (little 'c', as in they don't want change and they're happy to trade your concerns for their peace). Biden can't win the General election without them.

      Meanwhile, well, your generation has pretty crappy voter turnout.

      I want you think of a non voter you know. Or a swing voter. How successful have you been getting them to vote for direct, positive action on those policies? Have yo

      • Biden is that path forward.

        Nah, he's just a speed bump. We need tire spikes.

        Remember, he's a 44 year incumbent, who basically kept Delaware safe for finance.

        Regardless, we do need to elect somebody with common table manners. That will have to be Good Enough® for now, kinda like what Carter was after Nixon. Maybe it will work out better this time

      • I'm not trying to discourage or shit all over you, but we on the left (check my posting history) need to face reality. We lost. For real. We need to reassess our tactics. But in the meantime if we don't stop Trump we won't be a Democracy next year.

        I don't know if you've noticed, but we're a fair bit into an actual civil war.

        Just in the last week a Trump parade (line of vehicles on the highway) was shot at, we now have a political prisoner with trumped up charges (Kyle Rittenhouse) while his assailant - a felon carrying a gun - goes free (Gaige Grosskreutz), an unarmed Trump supporter (Aaron “Jay” Danielson) was shot by a Biden supporter, and the courts won't drop the charges against a decorated soldier (Gen. Flynn) despite the DOJ reveali

        • Re:Maybe much sooner than that (Score:5, Informative)

          by JoshuaZ ( 1134087 ) on Tuesday September 01, 2020 @10:27PM (#60464156) Homepage
          This is an incredibly one-sided description. First, it portrays violence as completely one-sided. For example, the idea that Kyle Rittenhouse somehow has trumped up charges. At a minimum, he crossed state lines with a gun he wasn't legally allowed to possess and multiple people died as a result. It is pretty clear he was looking for trouble. He may or may not be guilty of murder, and that's a decision for a full investigation to decide, looking at all the evidence. It is very interesting how the left has decided this man is actually guilty and the right has decided he must be innocent, each watching the same evidence. Let the judge, jury, and other parts do their jobs.

          and the courts won't drop the charges against a decorated soldier (Gen. Flynn) despite the DOJ revealing exculpatory evidence and prosecutorial misconduct.

          There's a viable argument here about Rittenhouse. This however is just wrong. Michael Flynn pled guilty. Multiple former federal prosecutors https://www.politico.com/news/2020/05/11/ex-stone-prosecutor-doj-flynn-248893 [politico.com] https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/07/us/politics/michael-flynn-case.html [nytimes.com] have said that what happened there is extremely far from normal, not how evidence was handled, but the completely unprecedented attempt to drop charges for political reasons after he had already pled guilty. https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/07/opinion/michael-flynn-charges-dropped.html [nytimes.com]. The idea that somehow any fault here lies with the prosecutors is simply counter to the evidence. This is one more attempt by William Barr to function as Donald Trump's consigliere, rather than be the Attorney General of the United States.

          In the cases of protesters chanting, and the treatment of Rand Paul (which really was reprehensible) you are completely correct. There is a break down going on here. But the idea that it is one-sided is simply false. And things like political interference in the Flynn case are a major contributor to what is going on. When the Justice Department is being blatantly hijacked to protect the President's cronies, don't be surprise if law and order are breaking down. If the President and his appointees don't care about law and order except as a euphemism for authoritarian control, don't be surprised if things fall apart elsewhere. None of this would have been happening right now if the current President was George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Mitt Romney, Hillary Clinton, or John McCain.

          • Re:Maybe much sooner than that (Score:5, Informative)

            by _Sharp'r_ ( 649297 ) <sharper AT booksunderreview DOT com> on Tuesday September 01, 2020 @11:01PM (#60464262) Homepage Journal

            You may want to do more research. Rittenhouse didn't cross state lines with the gun (he was lent it by a local friend when they were asked to help defend a business) and rifles are legal for 17 year-olds there. Here's a timeline and analysis from an attorney [ar15.com], based on the various videos.

            The politics in the Flynn case now are only that the Judge will get his opportunity to do an anti-Trump Administration grand stand before the charges get dismissed, because the full appeals court panel didn't want to order him to dismiss it ahead of time, despite clearly indicating that's what he needed to do. Legally, Flynn hadn't exhausted his remedies yet because the Judge hadn't had the hearing and rules yet, and a writ of Mandamus is a big enough deal you can't usually get one without having tried everything else first.

            But yeah, Flynn was railroaded via a politically motivated prosecution and only pled guilty to the one charge because prosecutors illegally threatened his son and then lied to the court about it.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Cederic ( 9623 )

            It is pretty clear he was looking for trouble.

            I agree with you that a full investigation should decide whether prosecution is appropriate, and that Rittenhouse is innocent until found guilty in a court of law (should he actually face a trial).

            I have however seen and heard no evidence that he was looking for trouble, and I have seen and heard evidence that he was not.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

          Protesters are marching in the streets chanting "Death to America!

          This video is fake, the audio has been replaced.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Cederic ( 9623 )

        e if we don't stop Trump we won't be a Democracy next year. His constant election interference, attacks on freedom of speech via Section 230 & Net Neutrality (the bedrocks of the Internet) and his support of violent right wing extremists will be the end of it

        If Trump wins an election then he's democratically elected, and you have a democracy.

        He hasn't as far as I can tell interfered with any elections. He does try and prevent others from interfering with the US election.

        He doesn't attack freedom of speech via Section 230, he fucking defends it. It's the people trying to stop him speaking that are attacking freedom of speech. Stop blaming the victim for the crime.

        I've never heard him support violent right wing extremists. I have heard him criticise them. Maybe y

    • I hope Joe gets the same result.

      You want Trump to be president because Joe Biden isn't the perfect candidate for you?

      1) If you give a shit about police brutality then you need to find a local sheriff and prosecutor you believe in and support their campaigns. You need to volunteer and help remove people who allow these things to happen unpunished.

      2) If you give a shit about wealth inequality, the Consumer Protection Bureau, established under the Obama/Biden presidency is extremely important. It's currently run by fools, but Biden will make

      • 1) yes. local politics are more important than federal when it comes to local crime.

        2) no thanks.

        3) Some of the things that the Obama EPA did was push regulation NOT based on science but rather some VIP said so. No thanks. I want the EPA split between studying and regulating JUST LIKE ANY OTHER GOVERNMENT AGENCY. USGS? Not controversial. Why? Because they don't make regulations. They do pure science. EPA should be the same. Study only. Regulation should be independent from study and analysis.

        4) A choice in

        • I disagree about the EPA/school choice things, but I do agree that Obama overshot things with Title IX. I believe he thought he was doing the right thing and didn't realize the negative consequences of the policy. Still, not many people outside academia understand the mess it created and unfortunately there are many in academia who like that mess.

          I don't buy the "Biden is a puppet" line at all. He's always been smart. Also, one of the most important parts of being a president is surrounding yourself by smar

          • "I think Biden will choose smart people so even if he becomes the puppet he's accused of being..."

            Explain Kamala Harris then. She never polled above 4% and had to drop out of the race before the first primary.

            Biden is clearly suffering dementia, quite possibly Alzheimers. Forcing him to run a campaign in this condition is elder abuse. His family should be ashamed of themselves. He'll be quickly replaced by Kamala, maybe even before the election. How can any of this be explained rationally? It's as if t

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by kqs ( 1038910 )

              Biden is clearly suffering dementia, quite possibly Alzheimers.

              Yeah, I remember in 2016 when conservatives claimed that Hillary had major health problems too. Yet she is still going strong.

              I'd be surprised that the Trump campaign would try the same tactic, but it's clear that much of the electorate is still insanely gullible. On that note, I have this bridge you might be interested in buying...

              Biden has been completely coherent in his speeches. Far more so than Trump, actually, though that's a low bar.

          • >I disagree about the EPA/school choice things,

            That's weird to me. I honestly find that weird. W/e. To each their own I guess. I don't know how to respond to that.

            >He's always been smart.

            He used to. He isn't the same person he was even 5 years ago. In the past, his only problem (besides policy) was him saying weird stuff. Now? It's not just slower. It's not just older. It's deeper and sadder than that. I have disliked his politics for decades but now I feel bad for him when I see him in front of camer

        • Regulation should be independent from study and analysis.

          Then you need to write Congress and tell them that when they establish these regulatory agencies, that they just stick to whatever it is that you want them to stick to. Regulation is in their legal authorization, so that's exactly what they fucking do because that's what the law tells them to fucking do. I mean if you've got a problem with how the government is ran at least fucking figure out who the correct person is you have a beef with.

      • I hope Joe gets the same result.

        You want Trump to be president because Joe Biden isn't the perfect candidate for you?

        I want Trump to be president because he's the only one who can stop the rioting.

        Joe hasn't come out against the rioting(*), he hasn't told his supporters to stop rioting, he hasn't said anything that would make people think that he will keep them safe and secure.

        You highlighted some valid concerns, I get that... but it will make no difference if we aren't safe in our own country. It's Maslow's heirarchy of needs [simplypsychology.org]: safety and security are more important than almost everything else.

        (*) Not very much, at least.

        • I want Trump to be president because he's the only one who can stop the rioting.

          He's the cause of the rioting. When these police shootings happened under Obama there was strife but it wasn't this prolonged because he acknowledged that both sides—the protesters and law enforcement—had valid concerns and we needed to listen to one another. Of course, this upset the extreme ends of both sides, but it helped to defuse the situation.

          he hasn't told his supporters to stop rioting

          Yes he has.

          I think the rioting concerns are overblown. There are a couple of cities that are having problems, but Kenosha is fresh off a major event

          • I hate to reply to myself but I should have put this more succinctly:

            If Trump is "the only one who can stop the rioting," and he's the incumbent, then why is he waiting until after he wins reelection to stop the rioting?

            • "then why is he waiting until after he wins reelection to stop the rioting?"

              All the governors of the effected states have to do is ask. Why aren't they stopping it?

              Trump has given the Left all the rope they're currently using to hang themselves. They seem happy to tie the knot.

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

                Trump is doing exactly what he did last time. It's all about fear, except instead of immigrants this time it's riots and defunding the police.

          • He's the cause of the rioting. When these police shootings happened under Obama there was strife but it wasn't this prolonged because he acknowledged that both sides—the protesters and law enforcement—had valid concerns and we needed to listen to one another. Of course, this upset the extreme ends of both sides, but it helped to defuse the situation.

            After the Floyd shooting, here's an example of what Trump said [twitter.com] to apparently cause the rioting:
            "The death of George Floyd in the streets of Minneapo

      • Biden isn't the problem. That guy will soon be at home eating applesauce drolling over what words he forgot to say. No, the problem is the entire Democrat Party in how they're quite literally a danger to not just the US, but the entire planet!

        The Democrat party needs to be finished, and the GOP split into two.

    • Yeah, better to stay home and make way for a child-brained fascist supercrook who will finish off America's democracy and our planet's environment once and for all, that'll teach those dumb centrists to not be the political unicorns we want and will vote for next ti...oh wait...

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Cederic ( 9623 )

        a child-brained fascist supercrook who will finish off America's democracy and our planet's environment once and for all

        Thanks for that reasoned and informative analysis. It has enlightened me and invigorated me to take action.

        The action I'm taking is a sarcastic post on Slashdot. I wonder if you can spot it.

    • my generations concerns about police brutality, wealth inequality climate change and crushing levels of student debt.

      So you instead voted for someone who actively encourages police brutality, is stupid frigging rich, thinks climate change is a hoax from Jina, and that education should be reserved for the rich?

      *condescending slow clap*

      This is what's wrong with America. People are so concerned about having their personal problems ignored that they vote to fuck themselves out of spite.

  • Voter Education (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Terrigena ( 782337 ) on Tuesday September 01, 2020 @07:40PM (#60463710)
    Does their "voter education" initiative include dementia awareness materials or any disclosure of his neuropsychological assessments? What about Harris' record about her personal cannabis consumption In contrast to get aggressive prosecution of minor possession cases that disproportionately targeted black men? Will the education materials include audio or video of Joe's discussion of hairy legs, cockroaches, or what differentiates a 'real' black from a fake?

  • So any idea on the cost of this? (Score:3)

    by will_die ( 586523 ) on Tuesday September 01, 2020 @07:43PM (#60463716) Homepage
    So how much do they charge if you wanted to do this for a product or anything else?
  • Youth outreach is always a bit off, but this is fine. And besides, I can tell you right now it's not just kiddies playing Animal Crossing. Lots of Suburban Housewives in there.

    • Are you saying that Biden thinks that Suburban Housewives are so stupid as to think that just because he is "hip" to their time wasters, they'll vote for him? What does a Joe Pride logo and an image of red, white and blue aviators, say of anything that he offers to anyone on a time waster? Pokemon go to the polls because pokemon too stupid to think for himself without Hillary help. It's her turn and pokemon needs to toe tow the line.

      I am confused as to your premise.

    • I've never met a housewife (my own or that of her friends) that were so bored with children that they had time to play video games. That, or they're being irresponsible neglecting their ever-seeking attention! Unless you think it's ok to sit in a corner with a nose pressed against an iPad?

      In the era of COVID-19, men are grinding out a paycheck full time, and wive's are grinding out taking care of child/ren. If anything, they have it far worse. I can't imagine the stress the deal with every day.

      • or yours is so heavily beaten that she hides it. Eventually she's gonna Bobbit your ass.

        This may come as a shock to you, but people can, and do, have kids and can still live their lives.

        • people can, and do, have kids and can still live their lives.

          The 1950's are over. It takes dual income, or single that pays out the same with a stay-at-home parent. Otherwise, having children pushes people into poverty. Smart, educated, people either delay or don't have children at all (DINKs). So we allow immigration to trot out the BS line of "doing jobs westerners won't do". Uh no, westerners have been having less children as a choice; and a rational one at that.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Cederic ( 9623 )

        I've met many.

        Babies sleep a lot. You need to be present, but you really aren't interacting with them.

        Toddlers go to nursery. You drop them off, you get some time to yourself.

        Children go to school. You kick them out of the house, kick back and relax.

        In the era of COVID-19, men are grinding out a paycheck full time, and wive's are grinding out taking care of child/ren. If anything, they have it far worse. I can't imagine the stress the deal with every day.

        In the era of COVID-19 women are a protected minority that get priority for jobs due to "diversity" so if they want to work full time, they have more chance of that than men.

        If they choose to stay at home and do childcare, it must be because it's a more attracti

  • Ya know...people who can't vote...?

  • When do the virtual riots and looting start?

    Have to say that'd be a step up from the shit that goes down IRL.

    • As soon as Kam Harris starts touting the virtual bailout fund. Ten percent of all donations go to bailing avatars out of virtual jail. Twenty percent go to grease the right palms. The rest goes to bail out real looter and rioters, arsonists, rapists, and murderers.

  • Oh well. It's just for a little while longer.

  • What about all the poor people who can't afford yards?

    • You do what I do and put the sign in your window. I've been stuck in an apartment for 8 years. I think Biden is a much better bet to get me into a house. The stability he brings makes home ownership more realistic.
      • Comical. Before the pandemic the US had the best economy in decades, especially for minorities. But you think Biden is going to get you a house. Jesus Christ. Just when I think you could not be any more lame. Did Obama not get you a house? How about Biden during his 44 year term? No house?

  • I would like politicians, of any party or flavor, to stay the hell away from my entertainment. Seeing ANY of them on YouTube ads just turns me off of them automatically, never mind having them appear mid-game!

    You say they have to be able to advertise somewhere... but do they? Do they really?

  • ...anyone putting them up on their land would be banned for 'racism'.
  • Why is one of the signs a set of red, white and blue saggy boobs?
  • A creepy affinity.

    May as well creep in their video game.

  • Joe Biden's Team Brings Digital Campaign Signs To 'Animal Crossing'

    At the moment, there are four sign designs -- the official Biden-Harris logo, the Team Joe logo, a "Joe" Pride logo and an image of red, white and blue aviators

    "The fourth sign is a picture of Joe Biden with a reversed baseball cap holding a skateboard over his shoulder saying, 'Hello, fellow online game players!' "

