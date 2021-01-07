Microsoft Tried To Buy Nintendo, But Got Laughed Out of the Room (engadget.com) 79
An anonymous reader shares a report: Somehow, it's already been two decades since Microsoft first announced the Xbox, its foray into console gaming. Specifically, the Xbox was unveiled at CES in 2001 -- to commemorate that launch, Bloomberg has published an in-depth oral history of how the console came to be. It's a fascinating read, but one particular passage stands out: details on Microsoft's efforts to secure games for the brand-new console. While the company implored third-party developers to work on the Xbox, Microsoft also considered using its considerable financial might to buy developers. And Microsoft set its sights high, approaching Nintendo about an acquisition. Microsoft was laughed out of the room, says Kevin Bachus, a director for third-party relations on the Xbox project. "They just laughed their asses off," Bachus said to Bloomberg. "Like, imagine an hour of somebody just laughing at you. That was kind of how that meeting went."
Microsoft's specific pitch did make some amount of sense. At the time, Nintendo was lagging behind Sony badly from a hardware perspective. So Microsoft figured it could take on hardware production and leave Nintendo to focus on the software. "We actually had Nintendo in our building in January 2000 to work through the details of a joint venture where we gave them all the technical specs of the Xbox," said head of business development Bob Mcbreen. "The pitch was their hardware stunk, and compared to Sony PlayStation, it did. So the idea was, 'Listen, you're much better at the game portions of it with Mario and all that stuff. Why don't you let us take care of the hardware?â(TM) But it didn't work out."
I find it humorous that Microsoft, a *software* company, assumed that they could be the experts on the hardware side of things. The XBox under the hood was essentially a stripped down PC anyway, done solely so that they could leverage their mediocre Windows and DirectX platforms and hopefully lure Windows games devs.
The "stripped down PC" that was the Xbox was still more powerful than what Nintendo had at the time (Gamecube).
Right, but if Nintendo WANTED to go down that path they would have.
Designing a custom PC isn't skills thats hard to find. Japan has plenty of OEM manufacturers.
But Nintendo has always had pretty specific ideas about hardware and they aren't really interested in the speed demon thing. Their much more similar to Apple in that respect. Sure they'll try and make things go fast, but theres a more holisitic vision of the system that might not align with the vision of the performance or bust people.
Nintendo has not been about power since the SNES... Maybe the N64 but that was actually kinda weak, despite the hype.
Then again Gamers Nexus just benchmarked the new PS5 and found it to be about as powerful as a 5 year old PC, so apparently consoles in general are not about performance any more.
Considering the price of consoles, how could they ever expect to compete with PCs when it comes to raw power? The only way I could see that happening is if Apple or Samsung jumped into the console game because they have the power to vertically integrate their way to a cheap yet ultra-powerful device.
It's just interesting to note, especially because now consoles are becoming more like PCs in terms of the options they offer for graphics settings.
Used to be that consoles produced a fixed resolution video output, max 60 fps, and good games were tuned for that. Now consoles offer a variety of resolutions and options like HDR that can be toggled. Frame rates can be capped or uncapped, up to 120 fps if your display supports it.
There were also multiple versions of the last gen consoles, and for example PS4 gam
Correct. Nintendo wants to sell hardware at a gain, not a loss. They also want their target platform to conform to their specifications. They typically do not like to put their IP on other peoples' hardware. It is unlikely that MS would have let Nintendo dictate to them the console design decisions that Nintendo would have wanted for their own products.
I just thought it was stupid to call out MS for being a "software" company, when MS is clearly just as able to produce hardware designs that are as good
Consoles were never about power. The business model of game consoles is fundamentally different than that of PCs. Consoles are built to a pattern over a set life cycle and feature high levels of vertical integration and manufacture optimization to lower costs as much as possible. PC's by their nature are very different, not even Apple's designs are as streamlined as game consoles.
With computers the name of the game is versatility. Not just in the software but in the platform as a whole. They are general pur
Microsoft has been in the hardware business too as long as they have been in the "Windows" business. Most of the hardware Microsoft has put out throughout history has been pretty well regarded as well.
There are as with just about any vendor some note worthy exceptions of course but generally speaking buying hardware with a Microsoft logo on it has usually been a good bet in terms of it being nice kit.
You say that like it was a bad thing. Using preexisting silicon from Intel and Nvidia meant for the PC market meant Microsoft was able to make a much more powerful console than the PS2 or Gamecube and still be at a competitive price. And calling DX mediocre, compared to what exactly? For all its champions OpenGL was never any better, if anything it was usually behind DX in feature set. Glide was proprietary so if you are trying to make a FOSS is better because FOSS argument it automatically fails for being
So they bought Bungie instead (Score:5, Insightful)
And thus XBox became primarily an FPS platform.
Microsoft would have strangled Nintendo.
Why not SEGA? (Score:5, Interesting)
They could have bought SEGA's console business. In 2001, they still had IP and name recognition (their last console debuted in 1999). And, their console business was becoming defunct under their new CEO, so it should have been a steal.
And yet SEGA still has brand relevance in 2020 with a Sonic movie that had so much public fan objection to the initial character design shown in the original trailer that they were all but forced to concede to the will of their fans and rerender any completed scenes with an updated model that was more appealing to their (apparently vocal) fan base.
And yet, they don't make consoles anymore.
Maybe it wasn't such a bad fit after all...
Wouldn't be struggling with competitive hardware... Oh, wait!
The CEO of SEGA hated consoles. Was the brand really struggling? They had about half as many sales of their final console as the GameCube, and less than half the lifespan. Of course, that might not have been known. It sold about 1/3 as much as the N64 - in about 1/3 the time
I had one, it was excellent. For $99 it was a steal, and once it was discontinued the games were super cheap too (used ones even before then).
The hardware was likely sold at a loss per unit, yes. Sega wanted that sweet revenue from direct software sales of their own titles or the licensing fees from 3rd-party titles. Apparently that's what did them in: they didn't profit richly-enough from software sales.
Yes, Sega never quite recovered after the Genesis/Mega Drive. This was due to several mis-steps where the US and Japan divisions clashed heavily leading to such wierdness as the 32X and Saturn both being 32-bit machines but completely in
Re: (Score:2)
The article doesn't mention how much was offered. That is the reason they laugh or say, "Sir, yes sir!"
A sufficiently high offer could even be a reason for a stockholder lawsuit for not taking it.
I take it Nintendo isn't publicly traded (Score:2)
They are, and have been since 1963, they just trade on Japanese exchanges.
They were public, with a market cap of around $20 billion. To big to buy in cash, so they would have had to be bought out in MS shares (at least in part). Which would have (in hindsight) been a much much better deal.
Or you could, you know... not be dicks... (Score:2)
... and let anyone make games for any console with no "exclusivity" localized monopoly bullshit, and compete on merit.
But it wouldn't be the imaginary property Mafia without price gouging via monopolism and artificial scarcity, now would it?
Especially not Microsoft.
Microsoft's business strategy seems to be:
1) Find a well established market segment where Microsoft is not a player
2) Spend a shitload of money buying your way into that market as an inexperienced noob.
3) ?
4) Wait for profits to roll in.
Ie, the model used for game consoles, mobile phones, alternative internet platforms, search engines, team meeting platforms, and others. And they end up as mediocre in all those markets, rarely making it up to even number 2.
Nintendo would never go along with such an arrangement. They definitely wouldn't have gone along with it 20 years ago. If Nintendo can't control the underlying hardware platform and make it conform to their needs, they normally don't want to publish software for said platform. If you want to publish software for their platform, then you play by their rules.
Whose interest would that serve? How would things like the Nintendo Wii or Switch come about if they tried to make everything cross-platform? Just because Microsoft and Sony make hardware that are practically clones of one another doesn’t mean that’s the way things must or ought to be.
I don’t play games anymore, but it still broke my heart when Microsoft bought Bethesda. But I also find it difficult to argue that a hardware manufacturer can’t make exclusive software for their machine
I'm not sure this is necessary. Cyberpunk 2077 (and other massive franchise preorders) seem to disprove this. To say nothing of voluntary payments via tipping for patreon, Kickstarter, etc. Could do the same with movie tickets, books, etc. Distributed patronage might be sufficient.
Of course it's not necessary for these types of luxury goods to exist, but I doubt distributed patronage would allow for the volume and quality of work that the current system produces. I'm all for distributed patronage, but I don't think it should box out the traditional system. I understand the desire for artistic control. After all, imagine if all the Star Wars nerds got together and agreed upon a script before it went into production. You'd have. .
.The Force Awakens.
Kidding aside, I'm not a blind defen
no wonder they got laughed at. (Score:2)
"The pitch was their hardware stunk
Nintendo has purposely underpowered their consoles since day one. There are multiple ideas as to why but basically making cheap hardware can be an advantage because it forces companies to focus on gameplay quality. You also have to remember that Nintendo is more than just software, they are a merchandise company too. Frankly, they should have bought Sega after it declared Dreamcast as a failure. They could have gotten a good deal and some legendary game designers.
maybe Nintendo is not just in it for the money (Score:3)
It's a nice thought, but . . . no. That really doesn't describe Nintendo as an entity. A few of their developers? Sure. That definitely would describe Masahiro Sakurai.
Re: (Score:2)
If you think that, you don't understand what happened to Sakurai.
Shame I didn't link this before, but:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
worth a watch.
Laughed out of their own room? (Score:4)
"We actually had Nintendo in our building in January 2000
.. "
So Nintendo laughed them out of their own conference room?
That's the wrong pitch (Score:5, Interesting)
As an aside, Nintendo was founded in 1886 to make and distribute playing cards; video games was of course a much later course change.
Re:That's the wrong pitch (Score:5, Interesting)
It's entirely wrong to approach Nintendo with the "your hardware stinks, so let us focus on that and you focus on games".
It's the entirely wrong approach altogether. Instead of trying to sell them on the first meeting, they should have spent all their effort in the meeting trying to understand what Nintendo wanted. If Nintendo didn't want anything, they wouldn't have been in the meeting.
That is the Japanese way.
Just a reminder (Score:3)
Nintendo USA has offices right across from the street from Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, WA. This could have been two companies, in close proximity, and could have done something. While I get the hate for MSFT, and what Nintendo's design/ideals are, I find it amusing that they were "laughed at for the whole meeting".
I have played all versions of gaming consoles going back to the ColecoVision and Atari 2600, and in 2001, some of those games on the MSFT platform, and X-Box live, would have rocked. Could you imagine GoldenEye on the web (not just on the local network)?
Nihonjin wa Microsoft o Waraimasu ka? (Score:2)
I've been studying Japanese, and casually studying Japanese culture, and I'm not familiar with this "laughing them out of the room" kind of behavior.
So much of Japanese culture is about being polite, saving face, "tatemae." [jisho.org]
So it's almost unbelievable to me that Japanese dignitaries from Nintendo would laugh at Microsoft for an hour in response to Microsoft's presentation.
I would think, if anything, that they would exchange looks with one another rather quickly, and say something like, "Thank you so much for
So much of Japanese culture is about being polite, saving face,
Look at this quote from the article:
"The pitch was their hardware stunk"
If Microsoft started out by insulting the Japanese. Concepts of "saving face" have gone out the window, and the Japanese could have easily responded with a condescending laugh. Microsoft didn't understand what the Japanese were thinking, and by laughing the Japanese showed that.
Wouldn't need to meet now (Score:1)
Something needs to be for sale for you to buy it. Even if you have the money. Nintendo is a cultural prize to the Japanese, and it's unlikely the family would ever sell it, especially to a US entity like Microsoft.
And yes, Microsoft was hilarious... (Score:1)
Claiming expertise in hardware development. It's not great at Software development, but at least that's its main skill.
Windows everywhere (Score:2)
Microsoft's history is odd.. because I distinctly remember that they had some interesting research projects in 1995 like:
1. WebTV - sounded odd at the time with such low bandwidth
2. Tablet computers
Ballmer somehow was able to completely fall behind in those areas they had spent considerable research on and not even be a player.
Today XBoxes live in front of many TVs, but where is the "WebTV"? Oh yeah, Netflix did that.
A company that didn't even exist when Microsoft was researching it.
Ballmer really deserved
