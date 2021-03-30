SEGA Lawyers Demand 'Immediate Suspension' of Steam Database Over Alleged Piracy (torrentfreak.com) 63
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TorrentFreak: The popular and entirely legal Steam Database has found itself in a precarious position following two erroneous DMCA notices from SEGA. Steam Database's host is being asked to suspend the platform due to a claimed lack of response to the first notice. This prompted the site to take down entirely legal content in an effort to address the problem. [...]
TorrentFreak was able to review the notice sent by SEGA to SteamDB's host and it pulls no punches. SEGA doubles down by stating that SteamDB is illegally distributing the game Yakuza: Like a Dragon, noting that it has tried to inform SteamDB but was "not able" to resolve the issue. Worryingly, it then implies that legal action might be taken against SteamDB for non-compliance, adding that the host should "immediately suspend" SteamDB due to the alleged ongoing infringement. Which, of course, is not taking place.
This puts SteamDB's host in a tough position. Failure to act against an allegedly infringing customer can put the host at risk in terms of liability but disabling a customer's website can cause a whole new set of problems, especially when that customer has not infringed anyone's rights. In an effort to sort the problem out, SteamDB's host asked for additional input from the operators of SteamDB but nevertheless warned that if that information was not received, it may still block the SteamDB server within 24 hours, as demanded in the SEGA takedown notice. In order to defuse the situation, SteamDB took down the allegedly-infringing page which as far as SEGA goes (and at least in theory) should solve the disconnection threat problem. However, the entire situation has proven counterproductive for SEGA too.
Big exempt, small stomped on.
It should be illegal to send DMCA takedown notices without a human review, or at least there should be a penalty if there is no reasonable indication of actual infringement.
It's illegal to send DMCA notices you know to be false, and US courts seem to have interpreted "knowingly" fairly generously. Problem is, you've got to take them to court, and that happens infrequently enough they don't seem to care much.
[citation needed] From all the DMCA news I've ever seen over the last 23 years, "knowingly" has been interpreted extremely narrowly. As far as I've ever heard or been able to search online, no one has ever been censured by a Court for a bogus DMCA take-down. Prove me wrong please.
FYI: You two seem to be agreeing on the important parts of this statement, and just disagree on whether that counts as "narrow" or "generous."
'"narrow" or "generous"' depends entirely on whether it's describing the size of the cock you're giving or being forced to take.
Only one part of the DMCA [aclu.org]-compliant takedown notice has to be averred under penalty of perjury:
The assertion of believed infringement in particular is not under penalty of perjury, only that the person complaining is authorized to act on behalf of the identified right-owner.
No it's only illegal to send a notice for an item you aren't empowered to control the copyright on. As long as you are actually the copyright owner if the item you claim there is nothing illegal about sending a notice to the wrong person. That was an _intentional_ distinction in the law.
You could be subject to civil damages with a false complaint, but the cost of recovering these damages would likely exceed anything but the most rare situation.
Re:It's been resolved already (Score:4, Informative)
Unfortunately all the Democrats that rammed this through back then were beholden to the $5000 per plate dinner fundraisers in Hollywood.
I'm not sure why you think the Democrats "rammed this through back then" since it was passed by on a bipartisan basis.
Introduced in the House of Representatives as H.R. 2281 by Howard Coble (R-NC) on July 29, 1997
Committee consideration by House Judiciary Committee (Subcommittee on Courts and Intellectual Property); House Commerce Committee(Subcommittee on Telecommunications, Trade, and Consumer Protection)
Passed the House on August 4, 1998 (voice vote)
Passed the Senate on September 17, 1998 (unanimous consent)
Reported by the joint conference committee on October 8, 1998; agreed to by the Senate on October 8, 1998 (consent) and by the House on October 12, 1998 (voice vote)
Signed into law by President Bill Clinton on October 28, 1998
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
In fact the only Democrat that really had any control over the passing of the DMCA was President Clinton. Both the House and Senate were controlled by the Republicans at the time. I know it is fun to blame everything on the Democrats selling out to Hollywood but in this case it looks more like the Republicans "cock-gobbled to the RIAA and MPAA".
But, Your Honor, I didn't send that false take-down notice, it's all the automated flagging software's fault!
And most of the time the DMCA recipient doesn't take the sender to court because the sender is a giant corporation and the recipient is a small company. Suppose you made an indie game with your team of 4 people. Your sales are moderate for a game from such a small group. Then SEGA comes along and issues a DMCA. After some back and forth, the DMCA is retracted and you're good to continue selling your game.
At this point, do you sue SEGA? You're a small company with minimal revenue. Spending the time and money
It should be illegal to send DMCA takedown notices without a human review
Since it has been shown a few billion times that intentionally and knowingly sending false DMCA takedown requests are not illegal, I say instead we should avail ourselves of it.
A few takedown requests to all of Segas datacenters and backbone providers every couple of days from now on should do the trick.
Serves Sega right for illegally hosting the pirated programs "ASDF" and video "XXYYZ"
Then just setup a botnet to send them weekly or even daily from different sources.
Add in all the other companies using aut
The problem is that SEGA are going to have much deeper pockets than SteamDB and will pull every trick in the book - and then some - to distract, delay, change venue, counter-claim - and as a result the cost of litigation for SteamDB would quickly spiral to many times the amount of money they could expect to recover in damages.
That would be the law working as designed, not necessarily as sold to the general public.
When laws are written by lobbyists for lobbyists, what do you expect?
Re: (Score:3)
Now SEGA needs to issue an actual apology and a promise of human review before sending nastygrams. After all, software is not allowed to issue legal documents, only a human can do that, and that human is responsible for it. If done for employment, that human's employer shares responsibility.
Why is DMCA is risk-free? (Score:2)
Strategic ignorance is a fantastic business strategy that has been tested in court many times. It doesn't seem like lawyers are capable of building an argument that requires businesses to have some sort of liability over their products and services.
Simply build an abstraction on top of your business rules and suddenly it's to technologically dense for a company or executive to be responsible and aware of how they make money.
Re: (Score:3)
Probably would be a good idea to do an internet search first for the term.
Technically speaking, there is liability in the law for doing this. Practically speaking, though, this would mean small companies taking on a giant, multi-national company over an issue that's "been resolved." They just don't have the resources to do this so the big companies know they can issue bad DMCAs with impunity.
Already Resolved (Score:5, Insightful)
AKA, "We dont really care"
AKA, "We dont really care"
SEGA was just letting off a little Steam -- so to speak
sega likes fan projects unlike Nintendo (Score:2)
sega likes fan projects unlike Nintendo that likes to dmca them
Or "Don't blame us, the computer did a dumb thing. We only programmed it."
And they never will care, so long as there are no consequences. This is a classic example of why the DMCA needs reform such that:
1) Automatic and mass takedowns are forbidden in all cases. One takedown per notice, physically delivered by certified mail, bonded courier, or process server.
2) All of those takedown notices are filed and sworn by a single, identifiable, and responsible individual. No one filing these should be able to hide behind the corportte veil.
And last, but definitely not least:
We need penaltys (Score:3)
This shit will keep happening until there is a penalty for sending a false DMCA notice.
Re: We need penaltys (Score:3)
There is a penalty, unfortunately the courts seem unwilling to ever use it.
The only penalty is for falsely claiming to represent the rightsholder.
There is no penalty for falsely claiming an infringement.
how about a libel lawsuit? (Score:2)
If piracy is a crime, then Steam was libeled by being accused of it, as was their hosting company for facilitating the crime.
Shouldn't they be able to recover the damages to their reputations, as well as punitive damages, for this libel?
While I'd love to see SteamDB fight back on this, lawyers cost money. Cases cost money. Kind of hard to justify a lawsuit when the chance of recovery is slim and could take years. I mean, the FTC fought a 4 year anti-trust battle against Qualcomm before giving up. And that was the federal government!
I do wish the DMCA has some kind of punitive measure for these shady and broke-ass DMCA notices.
If it was so "counterproductive" for SEGA... (Score:1)
then cui bono?
Congress can fix this before the risky midterms, will they?
> Congress can fix this before the risky midterms, will they?
Of course they won't.
Helpful if TFA said what SteamDB was.. (Score:4, Funny)
But hey, editing is not Slashdot's strong point.
Sadly going to the SteamDB page still doesn't explain what it is. Looks like it shows the number of players each game has?
It appears to give you access to the remote database your Steam client uses so you can see your licenses and examine *metadata* for games.
Re:Helpful if TFA said what SteamDB was.. (Score:5, Informative)
Right at the very top of the steamdb page:
>Steam Database
>This third-party tool gives you better insight into the Steam platform and everything in its database.
>Look through our FAQ if you have any questions about SteamDB. Tweet at @SteamDB or join our Discord.
If you click the FAQ link, you get everything you need.
What is the Steam platform and why would I be concerned with a database within that platform?
I think youâ(TM)ve stumbled on to shashdot when looking for slushycup.
No accountability (Score:3)
No accountability for the big guy: Send an invalid takedown notice by mistake? No problem, the user can file a counter-claim an continue their day; no harm done.
Double down on the mistake? That poor account will lose their content, and any ad revenues. But don't worry, the big lawyer does not even get a slap on the wrist.
Too much trouble to prepare those random takedown notices? We will provide you with a service to streamline the process.
Big guy wins, or does not lose.
Small guy loses, and never wins.
Well balanced, as it should be...
No accountability for the big guy
By design, as most American laws are.
Already resolved (Score:2)
From remarks in the comments of TFA, the issue has already been resolved.
They did this to YouTube streamers (Score:2)
Figures ... (Score:3)
As long as the DMCA does not penalize incorrect/fake takedown notices, there is no incentive for copyright holders or enforcers (real or claimed) to double-check their accusations.
Should be easy to fix, though lobbying will not let that happen:
* a claimer gets N "wrong claims", in total or per service (e.g. to YouTube, Steam, whoever)
* once those claims have happened, any automatic action by additional claims are disabled and have to be manually acted upon by the service, assuring that they are both the owner/enforcer of the copyright, as well as that it applies to the specific case
* after another X wrongful claims, any further wrongful claim automatically causes damage payments to the wrongfully affected poster, as well as to the service (they have the trouble of manual work to block & release the media)
"N" and "X" may or may not be generously scaled, and allowing automatic claims with blocks might be re-instated after a certain period of no further wrongful claims.
I think this would be pretty fair, considering that if a private person would cause another damage by wrongful claims, they are typically responsible for the effects of their actions
No, no, ... hear me out: Suspend *the universe*! (Score:1)
Steam is not enough!
A universe that doesn't allow cokeheads to steal money in an artificial scarcity scam, using the works of badly-paid creators, isn't acceptable!
You need to lock down and suspend The Entire Universe!
/all/ revolves around. :P
Except the SEGA it
SEGA just made news in all the wrong ways. (Score:1)
Didnt sega used to make sonic the hedgehog?
That brand just got replaced by the image of a patent troll.